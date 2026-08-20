Advanced customization
Blockly lets you customize certain functionality by replacing the corresponding Blockly classes.
Replaceable classes
The following Blockly classes can be replaced:
|Blockly class
|Interface
|Registry type name
Blockly.dragging.Dragger
Blockly.IDragger
blockDragger
Blockly.ConnectionChecker
Blockly.IConnectionChecker
connectionChecker
Blockly.InsertionMarkerPreviewer
Blockly.IConnectionPreviewer
connectionPreviewer
Blockly.HorizontalFlyout
Blockly.IFlyout
flyoutsHorizontalToolbox
Blockly.VerticalFlyout
Blockly.IFlyout
flyoutsVerticalToolbox
Blockly.MetricsManager
Blockly.IMetricsManager
metricsManager
Blockly.Toolbox
Blockly.IToolbox
toolbox
Blockly.VariableMap
Blockly.IVariableMap
variableMap
Blockly.VariableModel
Blockly.IVariableModel
|--
For information about how to replace a renderer, see Create custom renderers.
Create a replacement class
To create a replacement class, implement the functions in the corresponding interface. You can implement all of these functions in a new class, or extend the Blockly class and only override the functions you want to change. The only requirement is that you (or the base class) implement all of the functions in the interface and adhere to any requirements described in comments on the interface.
To indicate to the type checker that you implement a specific interface,
annotate your class with the
@implements {InterfaceName} JSDoc tag (in
JavaScript) or the
implements keyword (in TypeScript).
Tell Blockly about your replacement class
There are two ways to tell Blockly about your replacement class: register it as
the default class of its type (preferred) or inject it using the
plugins
configuration option.
Register your replacement class as the default
The preferred way to tell Blockly about your replacement class is to register it
as the default for its type. To do this, call
Blockly.registry.register using
the name
Blockly.registry.DEFAULT and set the
opt_allowOverrides parameter
to
true.
Blockly.registry.register(
Blockly.registry.Type.VARIABLE_MODEL,
Blockly.registry.DEFAULT,
CustomVariableModel,
true,
);
Inject your replacement class
You can also inject replacement classes using the
plugins configuration
option.
This is an object that uses registry type names as
property names and replacement classes or registered names as property values.
(In spite of the
plugins property's name, your class does not need to be
packaged and distributed through npm like the plugins used to extend
Blockly.)
Either pass your replacement class to
Blockly.inject:
Blockly.inject('blocklyDiv', {
plugins: {
'metricsManager': CustomMetricsManagerClass
}
}
Or register your class using
Blockly.registry.register and pass the registered
name to
Blockly.inject. This is useful if you store your configuration options
as pure JSON.
Blockly.registry.register(Blockly.registry.Type.METRICS_MANAGER, 'YOUR_NAME', CustomMetricsManagerClass);
Blockly.inject('blocklyDiv', {
plugins: {
'metricsManager': 'YOUR_NAME'
}
}