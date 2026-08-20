Custom draggers
A dragger is a controller object that coordinates dragging draggables in response to user interactions.
There are very few circumstances where you would want to implement a custom dragger, because there's not a lot that you might want to customize about coordinating a drag. The scroll-options plugin implements a custom dragger because it wanted to add scrolling at the edge of the workspace, which changes how pixel coordinates are converted to workspace coordinates.
Responsibilities
The dragger has several responsibilities when executing drags:
- Calling drag methods on the draggable.
- Calculating the position the draggable should move to in workspace coordinates.
- Calling drag target methods on any hovered drag targets.
Implementation
To create a custom dragger you have to implement the
IDragger
interface.
class MyDragger implements IDragger {
// Takes in the draggable being dragged and the workspace the drag
// is occurring in.
constructor(draggable, workspace);
}
You can also subclass the built-in
Blockly.dragging.Dragger, which handles the
basic responsibilities already.
Start drags
The
onDragStart method initializes a drag. It should store any data needed to
execute the drag. It should also call
startDrag on the draggable being
dragged.
a new dragger is created for each drag action, so some initialization (like saving the starting location) can alternatively be done in the constructor.
onDragStart(e) {
this.startLoc = this.draggable.getRelativeToSurfaceXY();
this.draggable.startDrag(e);
}
Drag
The
onDrag method executes a drag. It should calculate the new workspace
position for the draggable based on the
totalDelta, which is given in pixel
coordinates.
It should also update any drag targets that are being hovered over.
wouldDeleteshould always be called before calling other hooks on the drag target.
onDragExitshould always be called on the old drag target before calling
onDragEnteron the new drag target.
onDragOvershould be called after
onDragEnterthe first time the drag target is hovered, and on each additional call to
onDragwhere the drag target is still hovered.
onDrag(e, totalDelta) {
// Update the draggable location.
const delta = this.pixelsToWorkspaceUnits(totalDelta);
const newLoc = Coordinate.sum(this.startLoc, delta);
this.draggable.drag(newLoc, e);
// Call wouldDeleteDraggable.
if (isDeletable(this.draggable)) {
this.draggable.setDeleteStyle(
// Checks that the drag target is an `IDeleteArea` and calls `wouldDelete`
// on it.
this.wouldDeleteDraggable(e, this.draggable),
);
}
const newDragTarget = this.workspace.getDragTarget(e);
if (this.dragTarget !== newDragTarget) {
// Call `onDragExit` then `onDragEnter`.
this.dragTarget?.onDragExit(this.draggable);
newDragTarget?.onDragEnter(this.draggable);
}
// Always call `onDragOver`
newDragTarget?.onDragOver(this.draggable);
this.dragTarget = newDragTarget;
}
End drags
The
onEndDrag method ends a drag. It should notify the draggable that the drag
has ended and any hovered drag target that the draggable has been dropped. It
should also dispose of the draggable if the drag target is a delete area.
onDropshould always be called before other methods.
revertDragshould be called if the drag target prevents drags.
endDragshould be called after reverting the drag, but before disposing.
disposeshould be called if the drag target is a delete area.
onDragEnd(e) {
// Call `onDrop` first.
const dragTarget = this.workspace.getDragTarget(e);
if (dragTarget) {
this.dragTarget?.onDrop(this.draggable);
}
// Then revert the drag (if applicable).
if (this.shouldReturnToStart(e, this.draggable)) {
this.draggable.revertDrag();
}
// Then end the drag.
this.draggable.endDrag(e);
// Then delete the draggable (if applicable).
if (
isDeletable(this.draggable) &&
this.wouldDeleteDraggable(e, this.draggable)
) {
this.draggable.dispose();
}
}
Registration
Your dragger class needs to be registered so that it can be created when drags are detected.
// Note that the type is BLOCK_DRAGGER even though draggers drag more than
// blocks. The name is for backwards compatibility.
Blockly.registry.register(registry.Type.BLOCK_DRAGGER, 'MY_DRAGGER', MyDragger);
Usage
After you have implemented your custom dragger you can use it by passing it to your configuration options.
const myWorkspace = Blockly.inject('blocklyDiv', {
plugins: {
// Note that we pass this to blockDragger even though draggers drag more
// than blocks. The name is for backwards compatibility.
blockDragger: MyDragger,
},
});