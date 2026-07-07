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Events

Every change on the workspace triggers an event. These events fully describe the before and after state of each change.

Workspaces have addChangeListener and removeChangeListener methods that can be used to listen to the event stream. One example is the real-time generation of code. Another example is the maximum block limit demo. As is often the case, neither of these two examples care what the triggering event was. They simply look at the current state of the workspace.

A more sophisticated event listener would look at the triggering event. The following example detects when the user creates their first comment, issues an alert, then stops listening so that no further alerts are triggered.

function onFirstComment ( event ) {

if (

event . type == Blockly . Events . BLOCK_CHANGE &&

event . element == 'comment' &&

! event . oldValue &&

event . newValue

) {

alert ( 'Congratulations on creating your first comment!' ) ;

workspace . removeChangeListener ( onFirstComment ) ;

}

}

workspace . addChangeListener ( onFirstComment ) ;



In order to listen to any events that happen inside of a flyout a listener can be added to the flyout's workspace.

var flyoutWorkspace = yourWorkspace . getFlyout ( ) . getWorkspace ( ) ;

flyoutWorkspace . addChangeListener ( onFirstComment ) ;



Blocks can have change listener functions that are called on any change to the workspace (including those unrelated to the block). These are often used to set the block's warning text, or similar user notification outside the workspace.

The function is added by calling Block.setOnChange with a function and can be done during initialization or via a JSON extension if you plan to use it on all platforms.

JSON

JavaScript {



"extensions" : [ "warning_on_change" ] ,

}



Blockly . Extensions . register ( 'warning_on_change' , function ( ) {



this . setOnChange ( function ( changeEvent ) {

if ( this . getInput ( 'NUM' ) . connection . targetBlock ( ) ) {

this . setWarningText ( null ) ;

} else {

this . setWarningText ( 'Must have an input block.' ) ;

}

} ) ;

} ) ;

Blockly . Blocks [ 'block_type' ] = {

init : function ( ) {



this . setOnChange ( function ( changeEvent ) {

if ( this . getInput ( 'NUM' ) . connection . targetBlock ( ) ) {

this . setWarningText ( null ) ;

} else {

this . setWarningText ( 'Must have an input block.' ) ;

}

} ) ;

}

}



You can also set the onchange property directly on the block:

JavaScript Blockly . Blocks [ 'block_type' ] = {

init : function ( ) {



this . onchange = function ( changeEvent ) {

if ( this . getInput ( 'NUM' ) . connection . targetBlock ( ) ) {

this . setWarningText ( null ) ;

} else {

this . setWarningText ( 'Must have an input block.' ) ;

}

} ;

}

}



The system calls the function, passing in the change event. Inside the function, this refers to the block instance.

Because the function is called on any change, if used, developers should ensure the listener runs quickly. One should also be wary of changes to the workspace that might cascade or loop back to the listener.

See the controls_flow_statements , logic_compare , and procedures_ifreturn blocks for examples.

Note that editable fields have their own event listeners for input validation and causing side effects.

Refer to the reference documentation for information about individual events.

For an example of the cool things you can do with events, you can check out the mirror demo. This demo has two Blockly workspaces that are kept in sync using events.