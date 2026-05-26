Fixed-sized workspace
The simplest way to put Blockly into a webpage is to inject it into an empty 'div' tag.
1. Get the code
Get the code in whatever way works best for your application.
2. Define the area
Add an empty
div somewhere in the page's body and set its size:
<div id="blocklyDiv" style="height: 480px; width: 600px;"></div>
3. Inject the workspace
Define the toolbox structure:
const toolbox = {
kind: 'flyoutToolbox',
contents: [
{
kind: 'block',
type: 'controls_if',
},
{
kind: 'block',
type: 'controls_repeat_ext',
},
{
kind: 'block',
type: 'logic_compare',
},
{
kind: 'block',
type: 'math_number',
},
{
kind: 'block',
type: 'math_arithmetic',
},
{
kind: 'block',
type: 'text',
},
{
kind: 'block',
type: 'text_print',
},
],
};
And finally, call the following to inject Blockly into your defined
div.
const workspace = Blockly.inject('blocklyDiv', { toolbox: toolbox });
The
workspace variable is not currently used, but it will become
important later when one wants to save the blocks or generate code.
If more than one instance of Blockly is injected onto the same page, ensure
that each returned workspace is stored in a different variable.
Now you can test the page in a browser. You should see Blockly's editor filling
the
div, with seven blocks in the toolbox. Here is a live
demo.