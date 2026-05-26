Grid option
Blockly's main workspace may optionally have a grid. Blocks can be made to snap to the grid, enabling cleaner layout. This is particularly helpful in larger applications with multiple code groupings spread out over a large area.
The grid's settings are defined by an object that is part of Blockly's configuration options. Here is an example:
var workspace = Blockly.inject('blocklyDiv', {
toolbox: document.getElementById('toolbox'),
grid: { spacing: 20, length: 3, colour: '#ccc', snap: true },
trashcan: true,
});
Spacing
The most important grid property is
spacing which defines the distance
between the grid's points. The default value is 0, which results in no grid.
Here are examples of
spacing set to 10, 20, and 40:
Length
The
length property is a number that defines the shape of the grid points.
A length of 0 results in an invisible grid (but still one that may be snapped
to), a length of 1 (the default value) results in dots, a longer length results
in crosses, and a length equal or greater than the spacing results in graph
paper. Here are examples of
length set to 1, 5, and 20:
Colour
The
colour property is a string that sets the colour of the points.
Note the British spelling. Use any CSS-compatible format, including
#f00,
#ff0000, or
rgb(255, 0, 0). The default value is
#888.
Here are examples of
colour set to
#000,
#ccc, and
#f00:
Snap
The
snap property is a boolean that sets whether blocks should snap to the
nearest grid point when placed on the workspace. The default value is
false.