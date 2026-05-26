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Grid option

Blockly's main workspace may optionally have a grid. Blocks can be made to snap to the grid, enabling cleaner layout. This is particularly helpful in larger applications with multiple code groupings spread out over a large area.

The grid's settings are defined by an object that is part of Blockly's configuration options. Here is an example:

var workspace = Blockly.inject('blocklyDiv', {
  toolbox: document.getElementById('toolbox'),
  grid: { spacing: 20, length: 3, colour: '#ccc', snap: true },
  trashcan: true,
});

Spacing

The most important grid property is spacing which defines the distance between the grid's points. The default value is 0, which results in no grid. Here are examples of spacing set to 10, 20, and 40:

Three different workspaces with grid spacing set to 10, 20, and 40.

Length

The length property is a number that defines the shape of the grid points. A length of 0 results in an invisible grid (but still one that may be snapped to), a length of 1 (the default value) results in dots, a longer length results in crosses, and a length equal or greater than the spacing results in graph paper. Here are examples of length set to 1, 5, and 20:

Three different workspaces with grid marker lengths of 1, 5, and 20. The first length results in dots, the second in crosses, and the third in graph paper.

Colour

The colour property is a string that sets the colour of the points. Note the British spelling. Use any CSS-compatible format, including #f00, #ff0000, or rgb(255, 0, 0). The default value is #888. Here are examples of colour set to #000, #ccc, and #f00:

Three different workspaces with different grid colours.

Snap

The snap property is a boolean that sets whether blocks should snap to the nearest grid point when placed on the workspace. The default value is false.

A workspace showing a block snapped to the grid and a workspace showing a block not snapped to the grid.