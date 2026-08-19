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Using Blockly with the keyboard

Blockly’s keyboard navigation and screen reader support are implemented around the concept of a cursor representing the user’s location on the workspace. The user can move the cursor with either the keyboard or with the mouse, just like in a text editor. Keyboard shortcuts act on the item under the cursor. The screen reader reads information about the item under the cursor.

A user has to be able to easily complete five basic operations when using Blockly. Let’s walk through those operations, and how to accomplish them with the keyboard.

Read an existing program by using the arrow keys to move around the workspace. Up and down let you move line-by-line, while left and right move within a line of code. Blockly creates an appropriate text description of each cursor location that can be read out by a screen reader.

Edit values on blocks by moving the cursor to a modifiable value and pressing enter to open the field editor.

to open the field editor. Move blocks in the workspace to create or modify a program by pressing M to pick up a block, moving it with the arrow keys , and pressing enter to drop the block in a new location. By default the arrow keys move a block between legal locations on the workspace. Holding a modifier key moves the block as though it were being dragged with a mouse.

to pick up a block, moving it with the , and pressing to drop the block in a new location. Insert blocks from the toolbox to create or modify a program by pressing T to open the toolbox and using the arrow keys to select a block to insert. Pressing enter moves the block to the workspace in move mode.

to open the toolbox and using the to select a block to insert. Delete blocks to modify a program by moving the cursor to a block and pressing delete or backspace.

Try it yourself on the Blockly playground:

Click on the workspace or press tab to move focus through the page to the workspace.

to move focus through the page to the workspace. Press T to open the toolbox and use the arrow keys to select a block.

to open the toolbox and use the to select a block. Press enter to insert the block.

to insert the block. Repeat to build a program.

Use the arrow keys to navigate to a field and press enter to edit the field value.

Blockly provides many other keyboard shortcuts. Cut, copy/paste, and undo/redo all follow conventions for keyboard shortcuts.

Pressing t moves focus to the toolbox or flyout. Category toolboxes can be navigated with the arrow keys like a standard tree. Pressing enter opens the flyout and moves focus to the first block, label, or button.

The up and down arrow keys can be used to navigate within the flyout. Enter selects a block and places it on the workspace in move mode.

In core Blockly, comments and mutators are bubbles attached to icons on a block. Use the arrow keys to navigate to the icon and press enter to open the bubble. Focus will move to the bubble. Press enter again to edit it, or m to move the bubble. Press escape to leave the bubble context. Interacting with blocks in a mutator bubble is the same as in the main workspace.

Press control + enter (Windows) or command + enter (Mac) to open the context menu. Use the arrow keys to navigate within the context menu. Keyboard shortcuts are displayed in the context menu.

Press C to clean up the workspace by moving all block stacks into a single column with no overlaps, preserving their order on the page.

We also provide optional navigation shortcuts to make navigating the workspace easier:

Key Action Home Jump to block start End Jump to block end Page Up Jump to top of stack Page Down Jump to bottom of stack Ctrl/Cmd + Home Jump to first block Ctrl/Cmd + End Jump to last block Ctrl/Cmd + Arrow Scroll the workspace or flyout

When focus is in the toolbox or the flyout, the same keys move between the items there instead:

Key Action Page Up Jump to previous page Page Down Jump to next page Ctrl/Cmd + Home Jump to first item Ctrl/Cmd + End Jump to last item

Paging moves focus to the last item that is currently visible, so that nothing between the old and new position is passed over unseen, and scrolls just far enough to bring that item fully into view. Plain Home and End keep their workspace meaning and do nothing in the toolbox or flyout.

We recommend that you enable these for your application by calling:

Blockly . ShortcutItems . registerNavigationShortcuts ( )



These shortcuts may become enabled by default in future versions of Blockly.

Blockly keyboard navigation uses the focus system to manage the location of the cursor. This code will be released in Blockly v13 (targeted release: June 2026).

Blockly does not follow the convention to navigate around a page with tab and shift + tab because block code cannot usefully be compressed into a linear navigation order. Blocks can contain other blocks, both horizontally and vertically, and require at least two dimensions to navigate. Tests with learners showed that arrow key navigation supported their understanding of programming concepts.

From a computer science perspective a block program is an abstract syntax tree. Arrow keys allow for navigation up/down and left/right within the tree, while tab navigation only supports a fixed order.

Pressing multiple keys at the same time (e.g. Ctrl + C ) requires manual dexterity and awareness of keyboard layout that may not be fully developed by the time children start using Blockly in school. It is also difficult to create a set of keyboard shortcuts that work across all OS and browser combinations. Single-key shortcuts address both issues.

Blockly's keyboard navigation system meets the following WCAG criteria: