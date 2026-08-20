On this page

Keyboard shortcuts

Blockly maintains a registry of keyboard shortcuts that map keys (or key combinations) to actions. The registry is prepopulated with a number of shortcuts, such as Ctrl + C and Command + C for copy. You can add shortcuts to and delete shortcuts from the registry.

The shortcut registry contains objects that model keyboard shortcuts. When the user presses a key (or combination of keys), Blockly:

Checks the registry to see if any shortcuts apply to the key. If more than one shortcut uses the key, the shortcuts are tried in reverse order of registration. That is, the most recently registered shortcut is tried first. Calls the shortcut's preconditionFn function, which determines whether the shortcut applies to the current situation. For example, the copy shortcut applies to blocks but not to the workspace. If the shortcut doesn't apply, Blockly tries the next shortcut in the list, if any. Calls the shortcut's callback function, which executes the shortcut's action. For example, the copy shortcut makes a copy of the currently focused object, such as a block. If this function returns true , processing stops. If it returns false , Blockly tries the next shortcut in the list, if any.

A Scope object identifies the Blockly component that currently has focus. Scope objects are passed to preconditionFn and callback , which use them to decide whether a shortcut applies to a particular component and, if so, how to apply it.

To use a Scope object, use its focusedNode property. This is an object that implements IFocusableNode . This interface is implemented by all Blockly components that the user can focus on, including workspaces, blocks, fields, comments, and your own custom components; for more information, see the documentation on the focus system.

For example, a preconditionFn might use focusedNode to ensure that a shortcut only applies to blocks.

preconditionFn ( workspace , scope ) {

return ( scope . focusedNode instanceof Blockly . BlockSvg ) ;

}



Objects in the shortcut registry implement the KeyboardShortcut interface. This contains the following properties.

A unique name for the shortcut. This is not shown to users and does not need to be human-readable. It should not be translated.

const logFieldsShortcut = {

name : 'logFields' ,



} ;



You can use the shortcut name to associate keyboard shortcuts with context menu items.

Blockly calls this function to decide if a shortcut applies to the current situation. If it returns true , Blockly calls callback . If it returns false , Blockly ignores this shortcut. For example:

const logFieldsShortcut = {



preconditionFn ( workspace , scope ) {



return scope . focusedNode instanceof Blockly . BlockSvg ;

} ,



} ;



A shortcut can omit this function if the shortcut always applies (uncommon). Shortcuts should not omit this function and then take action conditionally in callback . Doing so prevents Blockly from doing things like building contextual help menus that show applicable shortcuts.

This function executes the action associated with the shortcut. It is called only if preconditionFn returns true or does not exist. Its parameters are:

workspace : The current WorkspaceSvg .

: The current . e : The Event that initiated the shortcut.

: The that initiated the shortcut. shortcut : The KeyboardShortcut itself.

: The itself. scope : The Scope to which the shortcut applies.

It returns true if it succeeds and false if it fails.

For example:

const logFieldsShortcut = {



callback ( workspace , event , shortcut , scope ) {



for ( input of scope . focusedNode . inputList ) {



for ( field of input . fieldRow ) {

if ( field . name ) {

console . log ( field . name + ': ' + field . getText ( ) ) ;

}

}

}

return true ;

} ,



} ;



Although callback is optional, leaving it undefined means your shortcut will not do anything.

An array of keys (or combinations of keys) that activate this shortcut. To identify keys, use the keycodes in Blockly.utils.KeyCodes . For example:

const logFieldsShortcut = {



keyCodes : [ Blockly . utils . KeyCodes . L ] ,



} ;



If you want map additional keys to an existing shortcut -- for example, you want to add keys to a default shortcut -- you can call Blockly.ShortcutRegistry.registry.addKeyMapping . This is not common.

If your keyboard shortcut is activated by a combination of keys, such as holding Control and C simultaneously, create a serialized keycode by calling Blockly.ShortcutRegistry.registry.createSerializedKey . On Windows and Linux many shortcuts are activated with the Control key. On Apple plaforms these keyboard shortcuts use the Command key instead. Register your shortcuts with the CTRL_CMD keycode whenever you want your shortcut to use the system's primary modifier key. Blockly will map the key combination appropriately.

const ctrlC = Blockly . ShortcutRegistry . registry . createSerializedKey (

Blockly . utils . KeyCodes . C ,

[ Blockly . utils . KeyCodes . CTRL_CMD ] ,

) ;



const copyShortcut = {



keyCodes : [ ctrlC ] ,



} ;



Blockly's keyboard event handlers use the keycode property of KeyboardEvent even though it is deprecated.

By default, you can only register one shortcut for a given key or key combination. Setting this property to true lets you register a key (or key combination) even if a shortcut with the same key (or key combination) has already been registered.

Note that this property only applies when attempting to register this shortcut. It does not prevent other shortcuts from using the same key (or key combination). Whether they can be registered depends on the value of their allowCollision property.

Regardless of how many shortcuts are registered for a given key or key combination, at most one will be successfully executed. Shortcuts are tried in the reverse order of registration (from last registered to first registered). After one of them returns true from their callback, no other shortcuts are tried.

This is an arbitrary object containing additional information. It is available to callback through the shortcut parameter.

To add a new keyboard shortcut, call Blockly.ShortcutRegistry.registry.register :

Blockly . ShortcutRegistry . registry . register ( logFieldsShortcut ) ;



This function has a second parameter ( allowOverrides ) that lets you replace an existing shortcut with the same name as your shortcut. Note that this is different from KeyboardShortcut.allowCollision , which lets you add a shortcut with a different name but uses the same key or key combination as an existing shortcut.

To delete a keyboard shortcut, call Blockly.ShortcutRegistry.registry.unregister and pass the name of the shortcut:

Blockly . ShortcutRegistry . registry . unregister ( 'logFields' ) ;



You cannot modify a keyboard shortcut in place. Instead, you need to delete the existing shortcut and add a new one. For example:



const allShortcuts = Blockly . ShortcutRegistry . registry . getRegistry ( ) ;

const modLogFieldsShortcut = allShortcuts [ logFieldsShortcut . name ] ;



modLogFieldsShortcut . preconditionFn = function ( workspace , scope ) {

return (

scope . focusedNode instanceof Blockly . BlockSvg &&

scope . focusedNode . type . startsWith ( 'math_' )

) ;

} ;



Blockly . ShortcutRegistry . registry . unregister ( logFieldsShortcut . name ) ;

Blockly . ShortcutRegistry . registry . register ( modLogFieldsShortcut ) ;



The shortcut registry is prepopulated with a number of shortcuts. You can find these in https://github.com/RaspberryPiFoundation/blockly/blob/main/packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts. The shortcuts are defined in the registerXxxx functions. You can also view all currently registered shortcuts by running Blockly.ShortcutRegistry.registry.getKeyMap() .

Starting in v13, Blockly can be entirely controlled from the keyboard. Where possible developers should use the default keyboard navigation shortcuts rather than overriding or remapping them. Keyboard navigation is essential for users who cannot use a mouse, such as those with motor or visual impairments. It is also useful for power users who may want to use keyboard shortcuts for efficiency.