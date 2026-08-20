Keyboard shortcuts
Blockly maintains a registry of keyboard shortcuts that map keys (or key
combinations) to actions. The registry is prepopulated
with a number of shortcuts, such as
Ctrl + C and
Command + C for copy. You
can add shortcuts to and delete shortcuts from the registry.
How keyboard shortcuts work
The shortcut registry contains objects that model keyboard shortcuts. When the user presses a key (or combination of keys), Blockly:
-
Checks the registry to see if any shortcuts apply to the key. If more than one shortcut uses the key, the shortcuts are tried in reverse order of registration. That is, the most recently registered shortcut is tried first.
-
Calls the shortcut's
preconditionFnfunction, which determines whether the shortcut applies to the current situation. For example, the copy shortcut applies to blocks but not to the workspace. If the shortcut doesn't apply, Blockly tries the next shortcut in the list, if any.
-
Calls the shortcut's
callbackfunction, which executes the shortcut's action. For example, the copy shortcut makes a copy of the currently focused object, such as a block. If this function returns
true, processing stops. If it returns
false, Blockly tries the next shortcut in the list, if any.
Scope
A
Scope
object identifies the Blockly component that currently has focus. Scope objects
are passed to
preconditionFn and
callback, which use them to decide whether
a shortcut applies to a particular component and, if so, how to apply it.
To use a
Scope object, use its
focusedNode property. This is an object that
implements
IFocusableNode. This
interface is implemented by all Blockly components that the user can focus on,
including workspaces, blocks, fields, comments, and your own custom components;
for more information, see the documentation on the
focus system.
For example, a
preconditionFn might use
focusedNode to ensure that a
shortcut only applies to blocks.
preconditionFn(workspace, scope) {
return (scope.focusedNode instanceof Blockly.BlockSvg);
}
The KeyboardShortcut interface
Objects in the shortcut registry implement the
KeyboardShortcut
interface. This contains the following properties.
name (required)
A unique name for the shortcut. This is not shown to users and does not need to be human-readable. It should not be translated.
const logFieldsShortcut = {
name: 'logFields',
// ...
};
You can use the shortcut name to associate keyboard shortcuts with context menu items.
preconditionFn (optional)
Blockly calls this function to decide if a shortcut applies to the current
situation. If it returns
true, Blockly calls
callback. If it returns
false, Blockly ignores this shortcut. For example:
const logFieldsShortcut = {
// ...
preconditionFn(workspace, scope) {
// This shortcut only applies to blocks.
return scope.focusedNode instanceof Blockly.BlockSvg;
},
// ...
};
A shortcut can omit this function if the shortcut always applies (uncommon).
Shortcuts should not omit this function and then take action conditionally in
callback. Doing so prevents Blockly from doing things like building contextual
help menus that show applicable shortcuts.
callback (optional)
This function executes the action associated with the shortcut. It is called
only if
preconditionFn returns
true or does not exist. Its parameters are:
workspace: The current
WorkspaceSvg.
e: The
Eventthat initiated the shortcut.
shortcut: The
KeyboardShortcutitself.
scope: The
Scopeto which the shortcut applies.
It returns
true if it succeeds and
false if it fails.
For example:
const logFieldsShortcut = {
// ...
callback(workspace, event, shortcut, scope) {
// preconditionFn required focusedNode to be a BlockSvg.
for (input of scope.focusedNode.inputList) {
// Log the values of all named fields. (Label fields usually don't have names.)
for (field of input.fieldRow) {
if (field.name) {
console.log(field.name + ': ' + field.getText());
}
}
}
return true;
},
// ...
};
Although
callback is optional, leaving it undefined means your shortcut will
not do anything.
keyCodes (optional)
An array of keys (or combinations of keys) that activate this shortcut. To
identify keys, use the keycodes in
Blockly.utils.KeyCodes.
For example:
const logFieldsShortcut = {
// ...
keyCodes: [Blockly.utils.KeyCodes.L],
// ...
};
If you want map additional keys to an existing shortcut -- for example, you want
to add keys to a default shortcut -- you can call
Blockly.ShortcutRegistry.registry.addKeyMapping.
This is not common.
Key combinations
If your keyboard shortcut is activated by a combination of keys, such as holding
Control and
C simultaneously, create a serialized keycode by calling
Blockly.ShortcutRegistry.registry.createSerializedKey. On Windows and Linux
many shortcuts are activated with the
Control key. On Apple plaforms these
keyboard shortcuts use the
Command key instead. Register your shortcuts with
the
CTRL_CMD keycode whenever you want your shortcut to use the system's
primary modifier key. Blockly will map the key combination appropriately.
const ctrlC = Blockly.ShortcutRegistry.registry.createSerializedKey(
Blockly.utils.KeyCodes.C,
[Blockly.utils.KeyCodes.CTRL_CMD],
);
const copyShortcut = {
// ...
keyCodes: [ctrlC],
// ...
};
Implementation note
Blockly's keyboard event handlers use the
keycode property of
KeyboardEvent
even though it is deprecated.
allowCollision (optional)
By default, you can only register one shortcut for a given key or key
combination. Setting this property to
true lets you register a key (or key
combination) even if a shortcut with the same key (or key combination) has
already been registered.
Note that this property only applies when attempting to register this shortcut.
It does not prevent other shortcuts from using the same key (or key
combination). Whether they can be registered depends on the value of their
allowCollision property.
Regardless of how many shortcuts are registered for a given key or key
combination, at most one will be successfully executed. Shortcuts are tried in
the reverse order of registration (from last registered to first registered).
After one of them returns
true from their callback, no other shortcuts are
tried.
metadata (optional)
This is an arbitrary object containing additional information. It is available
to
callback through the
shortcut parameter.
Add, delete, and modify shortcuts
To add a new keyboard shortcut, call
Blockly.ShortcutRegistry.registry.register:
Blockly.ShortcutRegistry.registry.register(logFieldsShortcut);
This function has a second parameter (
allowOverrides) that lets you replace an
existing shortcut with the same name as your shortcut. Note that this is
different from
KeyboardShortcut.allowCollision, which lets you add a shortcut
with a different name but uses the same key or key combination as an existing
shortcut.
To delete a keyboard shortcut, call
Blockly.ShortcutRegistry.registry.unregister and pass the name of the
shortcut:
Blockly.ShortcutRegistry.registry.unregister('logFields');
You cannot modify a keyboard shortcut in place. Instead, you need to delete the existing shortcut and add a new one. For example:
// Get the existing shortcut. getRegistry returns an object keyed by shortcut name.
const allShortcuts = Blockly.ShortcutRegistry.registry.getRegistry();
const modLogFieldsShortcut = allShortcuts[logFieldsShortcut.name];
// Apply the shortcut only to math blocks,
modLogFieldsShortcut.preconditionFn = function (workspace, scope) {
return (
scope.focusedNode instanceof Blockly.BlockSvg &&
scope.focusedNode.type.startsWith('math_')
);
};
// Delete the existing shortcut and add the modified shortcut.
Blockly.ShortcutRegistry.registry.unregister(logFieldsShortcut.name);
Blockly.ShortcutRegistry.registry.register(modLogFieldsShortcut);
Default shortcuts
The shortcut registry is prepopulated with a number of shortcuts. You can find
these in
https://github.com/RaspberryPiFoundation/blockly/blob/main/packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts.
The shortcuts are defined in the
registerXxxx functions. You can also view
all currently registered shortcuts by running
Blockly.ShortcutRegistry.registry.getKeyMap().
Keyboard navigation
Starting in v13, Blockly can be entirely controlled from the keyboard. Where possible developers should use the default keyboard navigation shortcuts rather than overriding or remapping them. Keyboard navigation is essential for users who cannot use a mouse, such as those with motor or visual impairments. It is also useful for power users who may want to use keyboard shortcuts for efficiency.