Media folder option
The media folder is where Blockly looks for assets like sounds (e.g. the delete
sound effect) and images (e.g. the trash can). By default, these assets are
downloaded from
https://static.blockly.com/media/.
If you want to customize any of these assets, such as using a different sound, or if you want your application to only make HTTP requests to your domain:
- Download all of Blockly's assets from GitHub and place them in your own media folder.
- Replace any assets you want to customize.
- Set the
mediaproperty in the configuration options to the URL of your media folder. This can be an absolute URL or a path relative to the current file.
- Deploy your media folder and all of its assets along with the rest of your application.