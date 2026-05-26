Move option
Blockly's main workspace can be moved around using three different methods: the scrollbars, the mouse, or the mouse wheel.
The move settings are defined by an object that is part of Blockly's configuration options. Here is an example:
var workspace = Blockly.inject('blocklyDiv', {
move: {
scrollbars: {
horizontal: true,
vertical: true,
},
drag: true,
wheel: false,
},
});
scrollbars
Determines if the workspace has vertical or horizontal scrollbars. Takes an
object where the
horizontal property determines if horizontal scrolling is
enabled and the
vertical property determines if vertical scrolling is enabled.
If a boolean is passed then it is equivalent to passing an object with both
horizontal and
vertical properties set as that value. Defaults to
true
(both horizontal and vertical scrolling enabled) if the workspace has
categories.
drag
Determines if the workspace can be dragged with the mouse. Always
false if
scrollbars is
false (at least in options parsing). Defaults to
true if
scrollbars is
true.
wheel
Determines if the workspace can be scrolled with the mouse wheel. Always
false
if
scrollbars is
false (at least in options parsing). Defaults to
false.