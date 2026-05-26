On this page

Move option

Blockly's main workspace can be moved around using three different methods: the scrollbars, the mouse, or the mouse wheel.

The move settings are defined by an object that is part of Blockly's configuration options. Here is an example:

var workspace = Blockly . inject ( 'blocklyDiv' , {

move : {

scrollbars : {

horizontal : true ,

vertical : true ,

} ,

drag : true ,

wheel : false ,

} ,

} ) ;



Determines if the workspace has vertical or horizontal scrollbars. Takes an object where the horizontal property determines if horizontal scrolling is enabled and the vertical property determines if vertical scrolling is enabled. If a boolean is passed then it is equivalent to passing an object with both horizontal and vertical properties set as that value. Defaults to true (both horizontal and vertical scrolling enabled) if the workspace has categories.

Determines if the workspace can be dragged with the mouse. Always false if scrollbars is false (at least in options parsing). Defaults to true if scrollbars is true .