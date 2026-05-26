Resizable workspace
A good web application will resize Blockly to fill the available space on screen rather than being a fixed size. There are several ways to do this, including using an iframe, CSS, and JavaScript positioning. This page demonstrates an overlay approach which is robust and flexible.
This is a three-step process. The first step is to define the area. The second step is to inject Blockly. The third step is to position Blockly over this area.
1. Define the area
Using either an HTML table or a
div with CSS, create an empty area that
reflows as the page is resized.
Ensure that the area has an ID (on this page we will call it
blocklyArea).
Here is a live demo of a table cell that fills the bottom of the screen.
2. Inject the workspace
Injecting Blockly is the same as the process described in
injecting fixed-sized Blockly.
Add the code, the
blocklyDiv element, a toolbox, and an injection call.
Blockly should now be running on the page, just not located where it should be (probably offscreen).
3. Position the workspace
The final step is to position the
blocklyDiv element over the
blocklyArea
element. To do this, remove any
height and
width styles from
blocklyDiv
and add absolute positioning:
<div id="blocklyDiv" style="position: absolute"></div>
Then replace the injection script with one that also positions
blocklyDiv over
blocklyArea:
const blocklyArea = document.getElementById('blocklyArea');
const blocklyDiv = document.getElementById('blocklyDiv');
const workspace = Blockly.inject(blocklyDiv, {
toolbox: document.getElementById('toolbox'),
});
const onresize = function (e) {
// Compute the absolute coordinates and dimensions of blocklyArea.
const element = blocklyArea;
let x = 0;
let y = 0;
do {
x += element.offsetLeft;
y += element.offsetTop;
element = element.offsetParent;
} while (element);
// Position blocklyDiv over blocklyArea.
blocklyDiv.style.left = x + 'px';
blocklyDiv.style.top = y + 'px';
blocklyDiv.style.width = blocklyArea.offsetWidth + 'px';
blocklyDiv.style.height = blocklyArea.offsetHeight + 'px';
Blockly.svgResize(workspace);
};
window.addEventListener('resize', onresize, false);
onresize();
Here is a live demo of Blockly that fills the bottom of the screen.