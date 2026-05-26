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Buttons and labels

You can put a button or label anywhere you can put a block in the toolbox.

A flyout toolbox with a comparison block, the label &quot;A label&quot; in italics, the label &quot;Another label&quot;, a not block, a button labeled &quot;A button&quot;, and a true-false block.

{
  "kind": "flyoutToolbox",
  "contents": [
    {
      "kind": "block",
      "type":"logic_operation"
    },
    {
      "kind": "label",
      "text": "A label",
      "web-class": "myLabelStyle"
    },
    {
      "kind": "label",
      "text": "Another label"
    },
    {
      "kind": "block",
      "type": "logic_negate"
    },
    {
      "kind": "button",
      "text": "A button",
      "callbackKey": "myFirstButtonPressed"
    },
    {
      "kind": "block",
      "type": "logic_boolean"
    }
  ]
}
<style>
.myLabelStyle>.blocklyFlyoutLabelText {
  font-style: italic;
  fill: green;
}
</style>

You may specify a CSS class name to apply to your button or label. In the above example, the first label uses a custom style, while the second label uses the default style.

Buttons should have callback functions; labels should not. To set the callback for a given button click, use

yourWorkspace.registerButtonCallback(yourCallbackKey, yourFunction).

Your function should accept as an argument the button that was clicked. The "Create variable..." button in the variable category is a good example of a button with a callback.