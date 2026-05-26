Buttons and labels

You can put a button or label anywhere you can put a block in the toolbox.

JSON

XML {

"kind" : "flyoutToolbox" ,

"contents" : [

{

"kind" : "block" ,

"type" : "logic_operation"

} ,

{

"kind" : "label" ,

"text" : "A label" ,

"web-class" : "myLabelStyle"

} ,

{

"kind" : "label" ,

"text" : "Another label"

} ,

{

"kind" : "block" ,

"type" : "logic_negate"

} ,

{

"kind" : "button" ,

"text" : "A button" ,

"callbackKey" : "myFirstButtonPressed"

} ,

{

"kind" : "block" ,

"type" : "logic_boolean"

}

]

}

< xml id = " toolbox " style = " display: none " >

< block type = " logic_operation " > </ block >

< label text = " A label " web-class = " myLabelStyle " > </ label >

< label text = " Another label " > </ label >

< block type = " logic_negate " > </ block >

< button text = " A button " callbackKey = " myFirstButtonPressed " > </ button >

< block type = " logic_boolean " > </ block >

</ xml >



< style >

.myLabelStyle > .blocklyFlyoutLabelText {

font-style : italic ;

fill : green ;

}

</ style >



You may specify a CSS class name to apply to your button or label. In the above example, the first label uses a custom style, while the second label uses the default style.

Buttons should have callback functions; labels should not. To set the callback for a given button click, use

yourWorkspace . registerButtonCallback ( yourCallbackKey , yourFunction ) .



Your function should accept as an argument the button that was clicked. The "Create variable..." button in the variable category is a good example of a button with a callback.