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Dynamic categories

Dynamic categories are categories that are dynamically repopulated based on a function each time they are opened.

Blockly supports this by allowing you to associate a category with a function via a registered string key. The function should return a definition of a category's contents (including blocks, buttons, labels, etc). The contents can be specified as JSON or XML, although JSON is recommended.

Also note that the function is provided the target workspace as a parameter, so the blocks in your dynamic category can be based on the state of the workspace.

// Returns an array of objects.
var coloursFlyoutCallback = function(workspace) {
  // Returns an array of hex colours, e.g. ['#4286f4', '#ef0447']
  var colourList = getPalette();
  var blockList = [];
  for (var i = 0; i < colourList.length; i++) {
    blockList.push({
      'kind': 'block',
      'type': 'colour_picker',
      'fields': {
        'COLOUR': colourList[i]
      }
    });
  }
  return blockList;
};

// Associates the function with the string 'COLOUR_PALETTE'
myWorkspace.registerToolboxCategoryCallback(
    'COLOUR_PALETTE', coloursFlyoutCallback);

After the dynamic category functions are associated with a string key (aka registered) you can assign this string key to the custom property of your category definition to make the category dynamic.

{
  "kind": "category",
  "name": "Colours",
  "custom": "COLOUR_PALETTE"
}

Built-in dynamic categories

Blockly provides three built-in dynamic categories.

  • 'VARIABLE' creates a category for untyped variables.
  • 'VARIABLE_DYNAMIC' creates a category for typed variables. It has buttons to create strings, numbers, and colours.
  • 'PROCEDURE' creates a category for function blocks.
{
  "kind": "category",
  "name": "Variables",
  "custom": "VARIABLE"
},
{
  "kind": "category",
  "name": "Variables",
  "custom": "VARIABLE_DYNAMIC"
},
{
  "kind": "category",
  "name": "Functions",
  "custom": "PROCEDURE"
}

Note: The word 'procedure' is used throughout the Blockly codebase, but the word 'function' has found to be more understandable by students. Sorry for the mismatch.