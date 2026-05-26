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Dynamic categories

Dynamic categories are categories that are dynamically repopulated based on a function each time they are opened.

Blockly supports this by allowing you to associate a category with a function via a registered string key. The function should return a definition of a category's contents (including blocks, buttons, labels, etc). The contents can be specified as JSON or XML, although JSON is recommended.

Also note that the function is provided the target workspace as a parameter, so the blocks in your dynamic category can be based on the state of the workspace.

JSON

XML

var coloursFlyoutCallback = function ( workspace ) {



var colourList = getPalette ( ) ;

var blockList = [ ] ;

for ( var i = 0 ; i < colourList . length ; i ++ ) {

blockList . push ( {

'kind' : 'block' ,

'type' : 'colour_picker' ,

'fields' : {

'COLOUR' : colourList [ i ]

}

} ) ;

}

return blockList ;

} ;





myWorkspace . registerToolboxCategoryCallback (

'COLOUR_PALETTE' , coloursFlyoutCallback ) ;



var coloursFlyoutCallback = function ( workspace ) {



var colourList = getPalette ( ) ;

var blockList = [ ] ;

for ( var i = 0 ; i < colourList . length ; i ++ ) {

var block = document . createElement ( 'block' ) ;

block . setAttribute ( 'type' , 'colour_picker' ) ;

var field = document . createElement ( 'field' ) ;

field . setAttribute ( 'name' , 'COLOUR' ) ;

field . innerText = colourList [ i ] ;

block . appendChild ( field ) ;

blockList . push ( block ) ;

}

return blockList ;

} ;





myWorkspace . registerToolboxCategoryCallback (

'COLOUR_PALETTE' , coloursFlyoutCallback ) ;



After the dynamic category functions are associated with a string key (aka registered) you can assign this string key to the custom property of your category definition to make the category dynamic.

JSON

XML {

"kind" : "category" ,

"name" : "Colours" ,

"custom" : "COLOUR_PALETTE"

}

< category name = " Colours " custom = " COLOUR_PALETTE " > </ category >



Blockly provides three built-in dynamic categories.

'VARIABLE' creates a category for untyped variables.

creates a category for untyped variables. 'VARIABLE_DYNAMIC' creates a category for typed variables. It has buttons to create strings, numbers, and colours.

creates a category for typed variables. It has buttons to create strings, numbers, and colours. 'PROCEDURE' creates a category for function blocks.

JSON

XML {

"kind" : "category" ,

"name" : "Variables" ,

"custom" : "VARIABLE"

} ,

{

"kind" : "category" ,

"name" : "Variables" ,

"custom" : "VARIABLE_DYNAMIC"

} ,

{

"kind" : "category" ,

"name" : "Functions" ,

"custom" : "PROCEDURE"

}

< category name = " Variables " custom = " VARIABLE " > </ category >

< category name = " Variables " custom = " VARIABLE_DYNAMIC " > </ category >

< category name = " Functions " custom = " PROCEDURE " > </ category >



Note: The word 'procedure' is used throughout the Blockly codebase, but the word 'function' has found to be more understandable by students. Sorry for the mismatch.