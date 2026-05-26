Dynamic categories
Dynamic categories are categories that are dynamically repopulated based on a function each time they are opened.
Blockly supports this by allowing you to associate a category with a function via a registered string key. The function should return a definition of a category's contents (including blocks, buttons, labels, etc). The contents can be specified as JSON or XML, although JSON is recommended.
Also note that the function is provided the target workspace as a parameter, so the blocks in your dynamic category can be based on the state of the workspace.
- JSON
- XML
// Returns an array of objects.
var coloursFlyoutCallback = function(workspace) {
// Returns an array of hex colours, e.g. ['#4286f4', '#ef0447']
var colourList = getPalette();
var blockList = [];
for (var i = 0; i < colourList.length; i++) {
blockList.push({
'kind': 'block',
'type': 'colour_picker',
'fields': {
'COLOUR': colourList[i]
}
});
}
return blockList;
};
// Associates the function with the string 'COLOUR_PALETTE'
myWorkspace.registerToolboxCategoryCallback(
'COLOUR_PALETTE', coloursFlyoutCallback);
// Returns an array of XML nodes.
var coloursFlyoutCallback = function(workspace) {
// Returns an array of hex colours, e.g. ['#4286f4', '#ef0447']
var colourList = getPalette();
var blockList = [];
for (var i = 0; i < colourList.length; i++) {
var block = document.createElement('block');
block.setAttribute('type', 'colour_picker');
var field = document.createElement('field');
field.setAttribute('name', 'COLOUR');
field.innerText = colourList[i];
block.appendChild(field);
blockList.push(block);
}
return blockList;
};
// Associates the function with the string 'COLOUR_PALETTE'
myWorkspace.registerToolboxCategoryCallback(
'COLOUR_PALETTE', coloursFlyoutCallback);
After the dynamic category functions are associated with a string key (aka
registered) you can assign this string key to the
custom property of
your category definition to make the category dynamic.
- JSON
- XML
{
"kind": "category",
"name": "Colours",
"custom": "COLOUR_PALETTE"
}
<category name="Colours" custom="COLOUR_PALETTE"></category>
Built-in dynamic categories
Blockly provides three built-in dynamic categories.
'VARIABLE'creates a category for untyped variables.
'VARIABLE_DYNAMIC'creates a category for typed variables. It has buttons to create strings, numbers, and colours.
'PROCEDURE'creates a category for function blocks.
- JSON
- XML
{
"kind": "category",
"name": "Variables",
"custom": "VARIABLE"
},
{
"kind": "category",
"name": "Variables",
"custom": "VARIABLE_DYNAMIC"
},
{
"kind": "category",
"name": "Functions",
"custom": "PROCEDURE"
}
<category name="Variables" custom="VARIABLE"></category>
<category name="Variables" custom="VARIABLE_DYNAMIC"></category>
<category name="Functions" custom="PROCEDURE"></category>
Note: The word 'procedure' is used throughout the Blockly codebase, but the word 'function' has found to be more understandable by students. Sorry for the mismatch.