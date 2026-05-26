Modify toolboxes
The application may change the blocks available in the toolbox at any time with a single function call:
workspace.updateToolbox(newTree);
As was the case during initial configuration,
newTree may either be a tree of
nodes, a string representation, or a JSON object. The only restriction is that
the mode cannot be changed; that is if there were categories in the
initially-defined toolbox then the new toolbox must also have categories
(though the categories may change). Likewise, if the initially-defined toolbox
did not have any categories, then the new toolbox may not have any categories.
The contents of a single category can be updated by:
var category = workspace.getToolbox().getToolboxItems()[0];
category.updateFlyoutContents(flyoutContents);
Where
flyoutContents can be a list of blocks defined using JSON, a tree of nodes,
or a string representation.
Be aware that at this time updating the toolbox causes some minor UI resets:
- In a toolbox without categories, any fields changed by the user (such as a dropdown) will revert to the default.
Here is a live demo of a tree with categories and block groups.