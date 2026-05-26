Modify toolboxes

The application may change the blocks available in the toolbox at any time with a single function call:

workspace . updateToolbox ( newTree ) ;



As was the case during initial configuration, newTree may either be a tree of nodes, a string representation, or a JSON object. The only restriction is that the mode cannot be changed; that is if there were categories in the initially-defined toolbox then the new toolbox must also have categories (though the categories may change). Likewise, if the initially-defined toolbox did not have any categories, then the new toolbox may not have any categories.

The contents of a single category can be updated by:

var category = workspace . getToolbox ( ) . getToolboxItems ( ) [ 0 ] ;

category . updateFlyoutContents ( flyoutContents ) ;



Where flyoutContents can be a list of blocks defined using JSON, a tree of nodes, or a string representation.

Be aware that at this time updating the toolbox causes some minor UI resets:

In a toolbox without categories, any fields changed by the user (such as a dropdown) will revert to the default.

Here is a live demo of a tree with categories and block groups.