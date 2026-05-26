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Nested categories

Categories may be nested within other categories. Here are two top-level categories ('Core' and 'Custom'), the second of which contains two sub-categories, each of which contain blocks:

Note that it is possible for a category to contain both sub-categories and blocks. In the following example, Custom has two sub-categories (Move and Turn), as well as a block of its own (start).

{
  "kind": "categoryToolbox",
  "contents": [
    {
      "kind": "category",
      "name": "Core",
      "contents": [
        {
          "kind": "block",
          "type": "controls_if"
        },
        {
          "kind": "block",
          "type": "logic_compare"
        },
      ]
    },
    {
      "kind": "category",
      "name": "Custom",
      "contents": [
        {
          "kind": "block",
          "type": "start"
        },
        {
          "kind": "category",
          "name": "Move",
          "contents": [
            {
              "kind": "block",
              "type": "move_forward"
            }
          ]
        },
        {
          "kind": "category",
          "name": "Turn",
          "contents": [
            {
              "kind": "block",
              "type": "turn_left"
            }
          ]
        }
      ]
    }
  ]
}