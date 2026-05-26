Nested categories
Categories may be nested within other categories. Here are two top-level categories ('Core' and 'Custom'), the second of which contains two sub-categories, each of which contain blocks:
Note that it is possible for a category to contain both sub-categories and
blocks. In the following example,
Custom has two sub-categories (
Move and
Turn), as well as a block of its own (
start).
- JSON
- XML
{
"kind": "categoryToolbox",
"contents": [
{
"kind": "category",
"name": "Core",
"contents": [
{
"kind": "block",
"type": "controls_if"
},
{
"kind": "block",
"type": "logic_compare"
},
]
},
{
"kind": "category",
"name": "Custom",
"contents": [
{
"kind": "block",
"type": "start"
},
{
"kind": "category",
"name": "Move",
"contents": [
{
"kind": "block",
"type": "move_forward"
}
]
},
{
"kind": "category",
"name": "Turn",
"contents": [
{
"kind": "block",
"type": "turn_left"
}
]
}
]
}
]
}
<xml id="toolbox" style="display: none">
<category name="Core">
<block type="controls_if"></block>
<block type="logic_compare"></block>
</category>
<category name="Custom">
<block type="start"></block>
<category name="Move">
<block type="move_forward"></block>
</category>
<category name="Turn">
<block type="turn_left"></block>
</category>
</category>
</xml>