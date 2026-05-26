Separators
Adding a separator between any two categories will create a line and extra space between the two categories.
You can change the class for the separator in your JSON or XML toolbox definition.
- JSON
- XML
{
"kind": "sep",
"cssConfig": {
"container": "yourClassName"
}
}
<sep css-container="yourClassName"></sep>
Adding a separator between any two blocks will create a gap between the blocks. By default every block is separated from its lower neighbour by 24 pixels. This separation may be changed using the 'gap' attribute, which will replace the default gap.
This allows you to create logical groups of blocks in the toolbox.
- JSON
- XML
{
"kind": "flyoutToolbox",
"contents": [
{
"kind": "block",
"type":"math_number"
},
{
"kind": "sep",
"gap": "32"
},
{
"kind": "block",
"type"" "math_arithmetic"
"fields": {
"OP": "ADD"
},
},
{
"kind": "sep",
"gap": "8"
},
{
"kind": "block",
"type"" "math_arithmetic"
"fields": {
"OP": "MINUS"
},
}
]
}
<xml id="toolbox" style="display: none">
<block type="math_number"></block>
<sep gap="32"></sep>
<block type="math_arithmetic">
<field name="OP">ADD</field>
</block>
<sep gap="8"></sep>
<block type="math_arithmetic">
<field name="OP">MINUS</field>
</block>
</xml>