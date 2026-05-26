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Separators

Adding a separator between any two categories will create a line and extra space between the two categories.

A category menu with a vertical gap between two categories.

You can change the class for the separator in your JSON or XML toolbox definition.

{
  "kind": "sep",
  "cssConfig": {
    "container": "yourClassName"
  }
}

Adding a separator between any two blocks will create a gap between the blocks. By default every block is separated from its lower neighbour by 24 pixels. This separation may be changed using the 'gap' attribute, which will replace the default gap.

This allows you to create logical groups of blocks in the toolbox.

A flyout toolbox with a vertical gap between a number block and a group of two arithmetic blocks.

{
  "kind": "flyoutToolbox",
  "contents": [
    {
      "kind": "block",
      "type":"math_number"
    },
    {
      "kind": "sep",
      "gap": "32"
    },
    {
      "kind": "block",
      "type"" "math_arithmetic"
      "fields": {
        "OP": "ADD"
      },
    },
    {
      "kind": "sep",
      "gap": "8"
    },
    {
      "kind": "block",
      "type"" "math_arithmetic"
      "fields": {
        "OP": "MINUS"
      },
    }
  ]
}