Separators

Adding a separator between any two categories will create a line and extra space between the two categories.

You can change the class for the separator in your JSON or XML toolbox definition.

JSON

XML {

"kind" : "sep" ,

"cssConfig" : {

"container" : "yourClassName"

}

}

< sep css-container = " yourClassName " > </ sep >



Adding a separator between any two blocks will create a gap between the blocks. By default every block is separated from its lower neighbour by 24 pixels. This separation may be changed using the 'gap' attribute, which will replace the default gap.

This allows you to create logical groups of blocks in the toolbox.