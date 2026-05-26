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Workspace comments

A workspace comment is a graphical element that you can enter text into. Usually it's used to document things about your code, just like comments in a text-based programming language.

Workspace comment
note

workspace comments cannot be added to the flyout.

Enable workspace comments

To enable workspace comments in your application, you need to give users some way to create them. One way to do this is to add a context menu item that creates a workspace comment. You can register default context menu items to create, delete, and duplicate workspace comments with the following code:

// This should be called on page load. It can be called before or after
// you inject your workspace.
Blockly.ContextMenuItems.registerCommentOptions();

You could also create your own context menu options, or add another way for the user to add workspace comments. For more information about context menu options, see Context menus.

Visually customize comments

There are several ways for you to customize the look of workspace comments. These use CSS and not themes. It is possible to control most of the colours and sizes of different parts of the comment, but not how they are positioned.

Colour CSS variables

You can set the commentFillColour css variable to change the background colour of the text area. You can set the commentBorderColour css variable to change the colour of the comment top bar and the border of the comment.

.blocklyWorkspace {
  --commentFillColour: blue;
  --commentBorderColour: red;
}
A workspace comment with the colours changed

CSS classes

There are different css classes assigned to different elements of the comment view, which allow you to modify the elements' styling.

| CSS class(es) | Image | | -------------------------------------------- | ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- | --- | | blocklyComment, blocklyDraggable | Workspace comment | | blocklySelected, blocklyCommentHighlight | Selected comment Selected collapsed comment | : | | blocklyCollapsed | Collapsed workspace comment | | blocklyCommentTopbar | Workspace comment topbar | | blocklyFoldoutIcon | Foldout icon | | blocklyCommentPreview, blocklyText | Comment preview | | blocklyDeleteIcon | Delete icon | | blocklyText | Text | | blocklyResizeHandle | Resize icon |

Basic CSS use

In most cases you can apply your custom attributes with the appropriate CSS class:

.blocklyCommentTopbarBackground {
  height: 50px;
}
A workspace comment with a taller top bar

CSS for text

However, for text you need to be more specific to override the CSS generated by the renderer.

/* Modifies the preview text. */
.blocklyComment .blocklyCommentPreview.blocklyText {
  fill: blue;
}

/* Modifies the input text. */
.blocklyComment .blocklyText {
  color: blue;
}
A workspace comment with blue preview text A workspace comment with blue input text

CSS for selected highlights

And for highlighting the comment when its selected, the object the CSS should be applied to changes depending on whether the comment is collapsed or not. When it's collapsed, you apply the CSS to the blocklyCommentTopbarBackground, otherwise apply it to the blocklyCommentHighlight.

/* Highlight when expanded. */
.blocklySelected .blocklyCommentHighlight {
  stroke: #fc3;
  stroke-width: 3px;
}

/* Hide normal highlight when collapsed. */
.blocklyCollapsed.blocklySelected .blocklyCommentHighlight {
  stroke: none;
}

/* Instead apply the collapsed highlight to the top bar. */
.blocklyCollapsed.blocklySelected .blocklyCommentTopbarBackground {
  stroke: #fc3;
  stroke-width: 3px;
}

Icons

The blocklyFoldoutIcon, blocklyDeleteIcon, and blocklyResizeHandle classes are all applied to <image> elements. This means that if you want to change the colour or shape of an icon, you can include a different image in your media folder.

Image nameImage
foldout-icon.svgFoldout icon
delete-icon.svgDelete icon
resize-handle.svgResize icon

Delete icon

The delete icon is hidden by default. If you want to enable it, you need to use CSS to make it visible:

.blocklyDeleteIcon {
  display: block;
}

Default size

To set the default comment size, set the static property Blockly.comments.CommentView.defaultCommentSize:

Blockly.comments.CommentView.defaultCommentSize = new Blockly.utils.Size(
  200,
  200,
);