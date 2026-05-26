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Workspace comments

A workspace comment is a graphical element that you can enter text into. Usually it's used to document things about your code, just like comments in a text-based programming language.

note workspace comments cannot be added to the flyout.

To enable workspace comments in your application, you need to give users some way to create them. One way to do this is to add a context menu item that creates a workspace comment. You can register default context menu items to create, delete, and duplicate workspace comments with the following code:





Blockly . ContextMenuItems . registerCommentOptions ( ) ;



You could also create your own context menu options, or add another way for the user to add workspace comments. For more information about context menu options, see Context menus.

There are several ways for you to customize the look of workspace comments. These use CSS and not themes. It is possible to control most of the colours and sizes of different parts of the comment, but not how they are positioned.

You can set the commentFillColour css variable to change the background colour of the text area. You can set the commentBorderColour css variable to change the colour of the comment top bar and the border of the comment.

.blocklyWorkspace {

--commentFillColour : blue ;

--commentBorderColour : red ;

}



There are different css classes assigned to different elements of the comment view, which allow you to modify the elements' styling.

| CSS class(es) | Image | | -------------------------------------------- | ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- | --- | | blocklyComment , blocklyDraggable | | | blocklySelected , blocklyCommentHighlight | | : | | blocklyCollapsed | | | blocklyCommentTopbar | | | blocklyFoldoutIcon | | | blocklyCommentPreview , blocklyText | | | blocklyDeleteIcon | | | blocklyText | | | blocklyResizeHandle | |

In most cases you can apply your custom attributes with the appropriate CSS class:

.blocklyCommentTopbarBackground {

height : 50 px ;

}



However, for text you need to be more specific to override the CSS generated by the renderer.



.blocklyComment .blocklyCommentPreview .blocklyText {

fill : blue ;

}





.blocklyComment .blocklyText {

color : blue ;

}



And for highlighting the comment when its selected, the object the CSS should be applied to changes depending on whether the comment is collapsed or not. When it's collapsed, you apply the CSS to the blocklyCommentTopbarBackground , otherwise apply it to the blocklyCommentHighlight .



.blocklySelected .blocklyCommentHighlight {

stroke : #fc3 ;

stroke-width : 3 px ;

}





.blocklyCollapsed .blocklySelected .blocklyCommentHighlight {

stroke : none ;

}





.blocklyCollapsed .blocklySelected .blocklyCommentTopbarBackground {

stroke : #fc3 ;

stroke-width : 3 px ;

}



The blocklyFoldoutIcon , blocklyDeleteIcon , and blocklyResizeHandle classes are all applied to <image> elements. This means that if you want to change the colour or shape of an icon, you can include a different image in your media folder.

Image name Image foldout-icon.svg delete-icon.svg resize-handle.svg

The delete icon is hidden by default. If you want to enable it, you need to use CSS to make it visible:

.blocklyDeleteIcon {

display : block ;

}



To set the default comment size, set the static property Blockly.comments.CommentView.defaultCommentSize :