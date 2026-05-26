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Zoom option

Blockly's main workspace may be scalable, either dynamically by the user, or statically by the developer.

The zoom settings are defined by an object that is part of Blockly's configuration options. Here is an example:

var workspace = Blockly . inject ( 'blocklyDiv' , {

toolbox : document . getElementById ( 'toolbox' ) ,

zoom : {

controls : true ,

wheel : true ,

startScale : 1.0 ,

maxScale : 3 ,

minScale : 0.3 ,

scaleSpeed : 1.2 ,

pinch : true ,

} ,

trashcan : true ,

} ) ;



Set to true to show zoom-centre, zoom-in, and zoom-out buttons. Defaults to false .

Set to true to allow the mouse wheel to zoom. Defaults to false .

Initial magnification factor. For applications with multiple levels, startScale is often set to a higher value on the first level, then incrementally decreased as subsequent levels become more complex. Defaults to 1.0 .

Maximum multiplication factor for how far one can zoom in. Defaults to 3 .

Minimum multiplication factor for how far one can zoom out. Defaults to 0.3 .

For each zooming in-out step the scale is multiplied or divided respectively by the scale speed, this means that: scale = scaleSpeed ^ steps . Note that in this formula steps of zoom-out are subtracted and zoom-in steps are added. Defaults to 1.2 .