On this page

Contribute to Blockly

Blockly is an open-source project with a strong community, and we welcome your contributions.

If you're new to open source development, or you want to get more background knowledge, head over to the Getting Started contributing guides.

If you are ready to jump in, check out the Contributing to Core or Contributing to Samples guides.

Join our forum for developers and say hello. Show us your prototypes early; collectively we have a lot of experience and can offer hints which will save you time. Plus, we always love to hear about new projects and use cases for Blockly!