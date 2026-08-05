Contribute to core
The Blockly core repository contains the code that is needed to run any Blockly-based application. It also contains the documentation, including codelabs.
Need to Know
Here is a quick overview of facts about Blockly core you need to know in order to create a PR.
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The working branch is main and all PRs should be made against main.
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You must fill out the pull request template with the requested information.
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Code must conform to Blockly's style guide
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Use conventional commits in your commit messages and pull request titles.
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User-visible strings must be in the
/msg/messages.jsfile so they may be translated. Less than 6% of the world speaks English natively.
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Text on blocks should generally be all lowercase (just like the keywords in most programming languages).
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Maintain backwards compatibility. There are a lot of Blockly apps out there, don't break everyone else.
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Any new code files must be prefixed with the Apache License v2.0:/*** @license* Copyright <Current YYYY> Raspberry Pi Foundation* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0*/
Make and Verify a Change
- Run
npm installto install dependencies.
- Run
npm run startto start up a server running the playground. You can use this page to test the existing behavior. See the playground page for more information.
- Make any necessary changes to the code.
- If you've left the server running, refresh to see your changes. Otherwise, restart the server and verify the code behaves as expected and there are no errors or warnings in the console.
- Run
npm run buildand ensure there are no build errors.
- Write automated tests. Usually, these will be mocha tests in the
tests/mochadirectory, but we may ask you for other types of tests.
- Run
npm run formatto format the code and automatically fix some lint problems.
- Run
npm testto run the automated tests. This also runs
eslint.
- If there are lint errors, run
npm run lint:fixto fix the problems that are autofixable. Address any remaining lint warnings or errors.
- If all tests pass, you are ready to open a PR against main with your changes.