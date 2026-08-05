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Contribute to core

The Blockly core repository contains the code that is needed to run any Blockly-based application. It also contains the documentation, including codelabs.

Here is a quick overview of facts about Blockly core you need to know in order to create a PR.

The working branch is main and all PRs should be made against main.

You must fill out the pull request template with the requested information.

Code must conform to Blockly's style guide

Use conventional commits in your commit messages and pull request titles.

User-visible strings must be in the /msg/messages.js file so they may be translated. Less than 6% of the world speaks English natively.

Text on blocks should generally be all lowercase (just like the keywords in most programming languages).

Maintain backwards compatibility. There are a lot of Blockly apps out there, don't break everyone else.

Any new code files must be prefixed with the Apache License v2.0:









