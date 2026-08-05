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Advanced compilation

The regular build process uses the Closure Compiler to compress Blockly. Although the regular build uses SIMPLE_OPTIMIZATIONS mode, Blockly also supports the use of ADVANCED_OPTIMIZATIONS mode.

warning Unless you have a specific need to further reduce the compressed size of Blockly, you should avoid ADVANCED_OPTIMIZATIONS mode. Instead, you can use the compressed version of Blockly from npm.

Blockly contains a test which builds Blockly and a small test app using ADVANCED_OPTIMIZATIONS to ensure that new changes remain compatible with ADVANCED_OPTIMIZATIONS mode.

This ADVANCED_OPTIMIZATIONS test is called compileAdvancedCompilationTest() and located in packages/blockly/scripts/gulpfiles/build_tasks.mjs . The associated test app is located in packages/blockly/tests/compile/ .

If you want to run this ADVANCED_OPTIMIZATIONS test locally, you can use:

npm run test:compile:advanced



Since ADVANCED_OPTIMIZATIONS includes aggressive renaming, you must compile Blockly with your own app in order to use it.