Build scripts
Unless you are modifying the Blockly source code directly, you probably
don't need to build Blockly or run any of the scripts documented below yourself.
Instead, follow the instructions in the "Get the Code"
section of the Get Started page to install the
blockly NPM package or download the
.tgz file attached to
the latest release on GitHub.
Blockly is made up of over a hundred TypeScript files. These must be compiled
by the TypeScript compiler,
tsc, into JavaScript before they can be
used. This creates an equally large number of
.js files which are suitable
for local testing, but loading such a large number of files over the Internet
is a sluggish experience for end users. To make Blockly load faster, the
Closure Compiler is used to
compress (minify) and combine them into a half a dozen files ("bundles" or
"chunks") with total size less than half that of uncompressed files.
In the process, code using the latest ECMAScript features—ones which may not be compatible with all browsers—are transpiled down to ES6, which is generally compatible with most widely-used browsers. Thus, it's important that you serve only the minified code to your end users.
The RaspberryPiFoundation/blockly repository contains
only the source code. It previously also contained the build products,
but since 2019 the minified bundles have been published as the
blockly NPM package and since
2022 also attached as a
.tgz file to each GitHub release, so there is no need
to build Blockly unless you are hacking on Blockly itself—in particular on
files in the
core,
blocks,
generators, or
msg directories.
The process of building, testing, and publishing Blockly is automated using npm scripts to run Gulp tasks. This page documents the principle scripts and what each does.
Compressed and Uncompressed Mode
Loading Blockly directly from the individual
.js files generated by the
TypeScript compiler is referred to as "uncompressed mode". Because it avoids
several slow build steps, this facilitates a quick edit-compile-run cycle;
it also facilitates debugging as the JavaScript code being executed is nearly
as readable as the original TypeScript sources, obviating the need to depend
on sourcemaps.
Loading Blockly from the minified bundles is referred to as "compressed mode".
This is the best way to test changes to Blockly when using it as a dependency
of another package, because it tests (an unpublished version of) the
blockly
npm package.
N.B.: There are some places in the blockly repository where the terms "uncompiled mode" and "compiled mode" are used as synonyms for "uncompressed mode" and "compressed mode" respectively. This usage made sense in the past as Closure Compiler was used to compress (minify) the code, but now the the TypeScript compiler is always needed, even in uncompressed mode, so this alternative terminology is potentially confusing and discouraged.
Quick Start
Unless you are modifying the Blockly source code directly, you probably
don't need to build Blockly run any of the scripts documented below yourself.
Instead, follow the instructions in the "Get the Code"
section of the Get Started page to install the
blockly NPM package or download the
.tgz file attached to
the latest release on GitHub.
-
If you've made local changes and want to make sure they've not broken the build or any tests, runnpm test
to build Blockly and run its test suite.
-
If you want to test local changes in the browser, runnpm start
This compiles Blockly and opens a web browser pointing at the Blockly playground running Blockly in uncompressed mode.
Any files in
core/,
blocks/and
generators/that are modified are automatically recompiled; reload the browser tab to see the changes.
-
To build your locally-modified version of Blockly and test it, in compressed mode, as a dependency of another npm package, runnpm run package
to build Blockly package, thencd dist && npm link
to tell npm where to find the compiled files, and then
cdto your project's directory before runningnpm link blockly
to have your package use the freshly-compiled version of Blockly in place of the published
blocklypackage.
Detailed Script Reference
This section lists the principle
scripts in Blockly's
package.json file
with an explanation of what they do.
These scripts generate files in two places:
- Files in the
build/subdirectory are intermediary files used for local testing or ingested by later parts of the build pipeline.
- Files in the
dist/subdirectory form the contents of the published npm package.
Neither directory is tracked in the blockly git repository.
clean
npm run clean cleans up any previous builds by deleting the
build/ and
dist/ directories. Useful for fixing arcane build failures, particularly
ones caused by renaming a source file.
messages
npm run messages updates the messages files in
msg/json/ with any changes
that have been made to
msg/messages.js, and should be run after each time
that file is modified.
langfiles
npm run langfiles generates the compiled language files in
build/msg/
from the messages files in
msg/json.
tsc
npm run tsc runs the TypeScript compiler on the contents of the
core/,
blocks/ and
generators/ directories, and outputs individual
.js files
to
build/src/.
minify
npm run minify runs
closure-make-deps and
closure-calculate-chunks
to determine how to divide up the compiled
.js files into chunks (minified
bundles), after which it runs
closure-compiler to create the chunks as
follows:
- The contents of
build/src/core/become
dist/blockly_compressed.js.
- The contents of
build/src/blocks/become
dist/blocs_compressed.js.
- The contents of
build/src/generators/javascript/(plus
build/src/generators/javascript.js) become
dist/javascript_compressed.js.
- And likewise for
dart,
lua,
php, and
python.
The generated chuks use a wrapper to ensure compatibility with the Universal Module Definition so no extra processing is needed before they are included in the package.
build
npm run build runs the
minify and
langfiles tasks. This should do
everything that's needed to load the Blockly playground in either compressed
or uncompressed mode.
package
npm run package runs the
clean and
build tasks and then:
- Applies a UMD wrapper the files in
build/msg/, placing the wrapped versions in
dist/msg/.
- Adds various additional support files to
dist/, with UMD wrappers where applicable.
publish
npm run publish is used by the Blockly team to publish the
blockly npm
package. It depends on Google-internal infrastructure so is not useful to external developers.
lint
npm run lint runs ESLint, performing static analysis
of the Blockly source code to find problems.
test
npm test (or
npm run test) runs the
package task and then runs various
automated tests (including running ESLint). This should be run—and pass—on
any code submitted as a pull request against the blockly repository.