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Core tour

The code for Blockly can be found on GitHub. This page is intended as a guide so that you can explore Blockly's repository and determine where to start if you're working on a GitHub issue.

If you would like to learn more about Blockly's code, you can do the following:

Read this document

Click through the code on GitHub

Consult the API documentation

tip Don't worry, you do not have to read and understand every piece of Blockly's code in order to contribute to Blockly! You just need to understand the parts that relate to what you're working on.

The root folder of Blockly's repository contains many files (and some folders) for the configuration of our development tools.

Blockly's source code is located in packages/blockly . As an external contributor, you will likely focus on the files in the core/ and tests/ folders, but all of the folders are listed below.

packages/blockly/

blocks/ - Block definitions for built-in blocks

- Block definitions for built-in blocks core/ bubbles/ - Code for creating popover bubbles, such as mutator UI clipboard/ - Copy/paste logic comments/ - Workspace comments and block comments dragging/ - Mechanics for dragging objects in the workspace events/ - Events class and built-in events icons/ - Icon class and built-in icons inputs/ - Input types and their connections interfaces/ - Shared interfaces implemented across core keyboard_nav/ - Keyboard navigation navigation_policies/ - Engines that decide where keyboard focus moves navigators/ - Per-element rules telling the navigator where an element's neighbors are renderers/ - Default renderers common/ - Base classes shared by the renderers geras/ - Built-in renderer with 3-D edges measurables/ - Classes that represent each part of a block thrasos/ - Built-in minimalist renderer, Blockly default zelos/ - Built-in renderer with rounded blocks serialization/ - Saving and loading workspace state theme/ - Built-in themes toolbox/ - The toolbox utils/ - Utility functions used throughout core

demos/ - Some deprecated Blockly demos. Up-to-date demos and examples are in blockly-samples.

- Some deprecated Blockly demos. Up-to-date demos and examples are in blockly-samples. generators/ - Code generators for the built-in languages

- Code generators for the built-in languages media/ - Sound effects, cursors, etc.

- Sound effects, cursors, etc. msg/ - Translated message strings

- Translated message strings scripts/ - Scripts for building, packaging, and maintaining Blockly.

- Scripts for building, packaging, and maintaining Blockly. tests/ - Unit tests

- Unit tests typings/ - Supplemental hand-written type declarations

There are many files in core/ that don't live in a subfolder, for various reasons. If you're making a change to Blockly, you should take a look at these files, as well as the subfolders in core/ , to find the relevant code.

Note that Blockly's foundational base classes, like Block , Workspace , and Connection are located in the core/ folder, outside of any subfolders.

Blockly's documentation is located in packages/docs .

As an external contributor, you will likely focus on the files in the docs/ and static/ folders, but all of the folders are listed below.

packages/docs/

docs/ - The documentation content itself, written in Markdown/MDX codelabs/ - Step-by-step tutorials guides/ - Topic-based how-to guides publications/ - Academic papers and talks about Blockly reference/ - Generated API reference

- The documentation content itself, written in Markdown/MDX src/ - Source code for the Docusaurus site components/ - Custom React components used in the docs css/ - Custom styles pages/ - Standalone pages outside the docs content theme/ - Docusaurus theme overrides utils/ - Utilities for website analytics

- Source code for the Docusaurus site static/ - Static assets (images, redirects, etc.)

Blockly also offers API reference documentation that details the public API code. The API docs are automatically generated from the code itself, so they are another great resource for understanding Blockly's code.

Before digging into core/ , it's worth understanding one key part of Blockly's architecture: Blockly separates data modeling from rendering. In practice, this means that some parts of Blockly have two classes that represent them: one for the data model, and one for the rendered version.

For an example, look at the implementation of blocks. In the core/ folder, there are two files that implement blocks: block.ts and block_svg.ts .

In block.ts , the Block parent class has functions to handle data associated with that block and how it behaves. There are functions in the Block class that do deal with visual aspects of a block, like setColour . If you look closely at setColour in the Block class, you'll see that setColour just saves the colour. It does not render or display that colour.