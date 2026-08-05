Skip to main content

Core tour

Blockly code

The code for Blockly can be found on GitHub. This page is intended as a guide so that you can explore Blockly's repository and determine where to start if you're working on a GitHub issue.

If you would like to learn more about Blockly's code, you can do the following:

tip

Don't worry, you do not have to read and understand every piece of Blockly's code in order to contribute to Blockly! You just need to understand the parts that relate to what you're working on.

Folder structure

The root folder of Blockly's repository contains many files (and some folders) for the configuration of our development tools.

Blockly's source code is located in packages/blockly. As an external contributor, you will likely focus on the files in the core/ and tests/ folders, but all of the folders are listed below.

packages/blockly/

  • blocks/ - Block definitions for built-in blocks
  • core/
    • bubbles/ - Code for creating popover bubbles, such as mutator UI
    • clipboard/ - Copy/paste logic
    • comments/ - Workspace comments and block comments
    • dragging/ - Mechanics for dragging objects in the workspace
    • events/ - Events class and built-in events
    • icons/ - Icon class and built-in icons
    • inputs/ - Input types and their connections
    • interfaces/ - Shared interfaces implemented across core
    • keyboard_nav/ - Keyboard navigation
      • navigation_policies/ - Engines that decide where keyboard focus moves
      • navigators/ - Per-element rules telling the navigator where an element's neighbors are
    • renderers/ - Default renderers
      • common/ - Base classes shared by the renderers
      • geras/ - Built-in renderer with 3-D edges
      • measurables/ - Classes that represent each part of a block
      • thrasos/ - Built-in minimalist renderer, Blockly default
      • zelos/ - Built-in renderer with rounded blocks
    • serialization/ - Saving and loading workspace state
    • theme/ - Built-in themes
    • toolbox/ - The toolbox
    • utils/ - Utility functions used throughout core
  • demos/ - Some deprecated Blockly demos. Up-to-date demos and examples are in blockly-samples.
  • generators/ - Code generators for the built-in languages
  • media/ - Sound effects, cursors, etc.
  • msg/ - Translated message strings
  • scripts/ - Scripts for building, packaging, and maintaining Blockly.
  • tests/ - Unit tests
  • typings/ - Supplemental hand-written type declarations

Core files

There are many files in core/ that don't live in a subfolder, for various reasons. If you're making a change to Blockly, you should take a look at these files, as well as the subfolders in core/, to find the relevant code.

Note that Blockly's foundational base classes, like Block, Workspace, and Connection are located in the core/ folder, outside of any subfolders.

Blockly docs

Blockly's documentation is located in packages/docs.

As an external contributor, you will likely focus on the files in the docs/ and static/ folders, but all of the folders are listed below.

packages/docs/

  • docs/ - The documentation content itself, written in Markdown/MDX
    • codelabs/ - Step-by-step tutorials
    • guides/ - Topic-based how-to guides
    • publications/ - Academic papers and talks about Blockly
    • reference/ - Generated API reference
  • src/ - Source code for the Docusaurus site
    • components/ - Custom React components used in the docs
    • css/ - Custom styles
    • pages/ - Standalone pages outside the docs content
    • theme/ - Docusaurus theme overrides
    • utils/ - Utilities for website analytics
  • static/ - Static assets (images, redirects, etc.)

API documentation

Blockly also offers API reference documentation that details the public API code. The API docs are automatically generated from the code itself, so they are another great resource for understanding Blockly's code.

Model vs. view

Before digging into core/, it's worth understanding one key part of Blockly's architecture: Blockly separates data modeling from rendering. In practice, this means that some parts of Blockly have two classes that represent them: one for the data model, and one for the rendered version.

For an example, look at the implementation of blocks. In the core/ folder, there are two files that implement blocks: block.ts and block_svg.ts.

In block.ts, the Block parent class has functions to handle data associated with that block and how it behaves. There are functions in the Block class that do deal with visual aspects of a block, like setColour. If you look closely at setColour in the Block class, you'll see that setColour just saves the colour. It does not render or display that colour.

block_svg.ts, on the other hand, creates a BlockSvg class that extends the Block class to add render management. The setColour override in BlockSvg calls the super (which saves the colour) and also applies that colour to the rendered block.