Core tour
Blockly code
The code for Blockly can be found on GitHub. This page is intended as a guide so that you can explore Blockly's repository and determine where to start if you're working on a GitHub issue.
If you would like to learn more about Blockly's code, you can do the following:
- Read this document
- Click through the code on GitHub
- Consult the API documentation
Don't worry, you do not have to read and understand every piece of Blockly's code in order to contribute to Blockly! You just need to understand the parts that relate to what you're working on.
Folder structure
The root folder of Blockly's repository contains many files (and some folders) for the configuration of our development tools.
Blockly's source code is located in
packages/blockly. As an external
contributor, you will likely focus on the files in the
core/ and
tests/
folders, but all of the folders are listed below.
packages/blockly/
blocks/- Block definitions for built-in blocks
core/
bubbles/- Code for creating popover bubbles, such as mutator UI
clipboard/- Copy/paste logic
comments/- Workspace comments and block comments
dragging/- Mechanics for dragging objects in the workspace
events/- Events class and built-in events
icons/- Icon class and built-in icons
inputs/- Input types and their connections
interfaces/- Shared interfaces implemented across core
keyboard_nav/- Keyboard navigation
navigation_policies/- Engines that decide where keyboard focus moves
navigators/- Per-element rules telling the navigator where an element's neighbors are
-
renderers/- Default renderers
common/- Base classes shared by the renderers
geras/- Built-in renderer with 3-D edges
measurables/- Classes that represent each part of a block
thrasos/- Built-in minimalist renderer, Blockly default
zelos/- Built-in renderer with rounded blocks
-
serialization/- Saving and loading workspace state
theme/- Built-in themes
toolbox/- The toolbox
utils/- Utility functions used throughout core
-
demos/- Some deprecated Blockly demos. Up-to-date demos and examples are in blockly-samples.
generators/- Code generators for the built-in languages
media/- Sound effects, cursors, etc.
msg/- Translated message strings
scripts/- Scripts for building, packaging, and maintaining Blockly.
tests/- Unit tests
typings/- Supplemental hand-written type declarations
Core files
There are many files in
core/ that don't live in a subfolder, for various
reasons. If you're making a change to Blockly, you should take a look at these
files, as well as the subfolders in
core/, to find the relevant code.
Note that Blockly's foundational base classes, like
Block,
Workspace, and
Connection are located in the
core/ folder, outside of any subfolders.
Blockly docs
Blockly's documentation is located in
packages/docs.
As an external contributor, you will likely focus on the files in the
docs/
and
static/ folders, but all of the folders are listed below.
packages/docs/
docs/- The documentation content itself, written in Markdown/MDX
codelabs/- Step-by-step tutorials
guides/- Topic-based how-to guides
publications/- Academic papers and talks about Blockly
reference/- Generated API reference
-
src/- Source code for the Docusaurus site
components/- Custom React components used in the docs
css/- Custom styles
pages/- Standalone pages outside the docs content
theme/- Docusaurus theme overrides
utils/- Utilities for website analytics
-
static/- Static assets (images, redirects, etc.)
API documentation
Blockly also offers API reference documentation that details the public API code. The API docs are automatically generated from the code itself, so they are another great resource for understanding Blockly's code.
Model vs. view
Before digging into
core/, it's worth understanding one key part of Blockly's
architecture: Blockly separates data modeling from rendering. In practice, this
means that some parts of Blockly have two classes that represent them: one for
the data model, and one for the rendered version.
For an example, look at the implementation of blocks. In the
core/ folder,
there are two files that implement blocks:
block.ts and
block_svg.ts.
In
block.ts, the
Block parent class has functions to handle data associated
with that block and how it behaves. There are functions in the
Block class
that do deal with visual aspects of a block, like
setColour. If you look
closely at
setColour in the
Block class, you'll see that
setColour just
saves the colour. It does not render or display that colour.
block_svg.ts, on the other hand, creates a
BlockSvg class that extends the
Block class to add render management. The
setColour override in BlockSvg
calls the super (which saves the colour) and also applies that colour
to the rendered block.