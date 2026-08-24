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Debug plugins

When debugging a plugin, you will need to follow a slightly different set of steps depending on where you have made changes.

Run npm install from the root of the blockly repo. Navigate to your plugin's directory (e.g. `cd /packages/plugins/my-favorite-plugin). Run npm start in the plugin's directory.

Sometimes when developing a plugin for blockly, you'll need to make corresponding changes in Blockly core ( /packages/blockly/ ). To ensure that your plugin is able to use the changes you've made in core Blockly, you should first build blockly.

Run npm ci from the root of the blockly repo. Run npm run build from the root of the blockly repo. Navigate to your plugin's directory (e.g. `cd /packages/plugins/my-favorite-plugin). Run npm start in the plugin's directory.