Plugin naming conventions
Overview
Consistent plugin names are helpful for organizing and searching plugins, and for finding published plugins on npm.
This page lists our standard plugin naming conventions. If your plugin doesn't fit in any of the categories, use the generic plugin naming format at the end of the page.
We recommend you add the suggested tags in your
package.json to make it easier
to find your plugin on npm.
Plugin types
Field
A field plugin publishes a single custom field.
Loading a field plugin registers a new field type that can be used in all Blockly workspaces on the page.
|First Party
|Third Party
|Example
|Suggested tags
@blockly/field-*
blockly-field-*
@blockly/field-slider
blockly-plugin,
field
Theme
A theme plugin publishes a single Blockly theme.
Loading a theme plugin defines a new theme that can then be used in all Blockly workspaces on the page.
|First Party
|Third Party
|Example
|Suggested tags
@blockly/theme-*
blockly-theme-*
@blockly/theme-modern
blockly-plugin,
theme
Block
A block plugin publishes one or more block definitions.
Loading a block plugin defines those blocks for all Blockly workspaces on the page.
|First Party
|Third Party
|Example
|Suggested tags
@blockly/block(s)-*
blockly-block(s)-*
@blockly/blocks-plus-minus
blockly-plugin,
block,
blocks
Block Extension
A block extension plugin publishes one or more block extensions, which can be used to programmatically share behaviour between blocks.
Loading a block extension plugin registers the extensions for use on all Blockly workspaces on the page.
|First Party
|Third Party
|Example
|Suggested tags
@blockly/extension-*
blockly-extension-*
|None yet
blockly-plugin,
block-extension
Workspace
A workspace plugin adds behaviour to a single workspace.
Loading a workspace plugin does nothing until it is initialized on a Blockly workspace.
|First Party
|Third Party
|Example
|Suggested tags
@blockly/workspace-*
blockly-workspace-*
|None yet
blockly-plugin,
workspace
Generic plugin
This is the most general plugin type. Use this naming convention if your plugin doesn't meet the requirements of any other plugin type.
|First Party
|Third Party
|Example
|Suggested tags
@blockly/plugin-*
blockly-plugin-*
@blockly/plugin-modal
blockly-plugin