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Write a codelab

Codelabs are interactive tutorials written in Markdown syntax. They are published as part of our documentation. Codelabs use a mix of natural language, code samples, and screenshots to create a more interesting tutorial experience. The target user of a codelab is following along and running the code as they read.

Writing a codelab is a great way to contribute to the community. It's a way to share your knowledge and make life easier for the next developer who runs into the same problem.

A great codelab is focused and readable. It clearly tell the user what they will build and what they will learn, and it walks the user through writing and understanding code to complete a specific task.

If you have an idea for a codelab, you can tell us about it by making a feature request in the blockly repository. Include a description of what you want to teach and what you will build in the codelab. We'll discuss and refine the idea. Then you can write it up and submit a pull request for it. Once it's been through review, a member of the Blockly team will publish it.

The codelabs directory has one folder per codelab. Each codelab folder contains the codelab's Markdown files and usually contain starter-code/ and complete-code/ subdirectories. Assets (PNGs, GIFs, etc.) are stored in subdirectories of the docs/static/images/codelabs .

The rest of this page is a set of tips and questions to guide you through writing a codelab.

Check out Technical Writing One for a quick introduction to technical writing.

Who is the target reader?

What do they already know about using Blockly?

What are they trying to learn?

What is the minimum setup required for the user to run your code?

As with any writing, start with an outline. This is a good structure for most codelabs:

Codelab overview What you'll learn What you'll build What you need to know

Setup Download the repository code Additional setup instructions

Step one: [Title goes here] Explanation/motivation Code sample Expected results (Optional) More explanation

...

Step ten: [Title goes here]

Summary What you learned What you built Additional resources Link to completed code



Most codelabs have five to ten steps. If you have more than that, you should consider breaking it into two codelabs.

Use a conversational writing style.

Use headings to make the organization clear.

Use bulleted lists to break up walls of texts.

Use images and gifs!