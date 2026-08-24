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Get started contributing to Blockly

Blockly is open source and is primarily maintained by a small team. We welcome contributions from developers outside the core team; there is no way for us to build every requested feature or fix every reported bug without our community.

info This section contains general guides on contributing to Blockly. These guides are generally intended for those who are new to Blockly or new to open-source development.

For information specific to Blockly that you should read before making a contribution, see the Contributing to Core and Contributing to Samples sections.

A repository contains all the files for a single project. Blockly has two repositories: blockly and blockly-samples.

Blockly is the repository for the Blockly library. Use this repository if you want to make a change to core Blockly behaviour in a way that will apply to all users of the library. Blockly core also contains the documentation, including the codelabs and codelab solutions.

Blockly samples is the repository for examples that show uses of the Blockly library. Use this repository if you want to create or modify a sample.

We use Git and GitHub for managing version control, collaboration, and distribution of Blockly. If you're new to Git and GitHub, work through GitHub's quickstart tutorials to get comfortable with the basics.

To learn about the rest of Blockly's development tools, see the Contribute to Core documentation.

These are the one-time setup steps you'll need to get started:

Install Git and Node Fork and clone the repository. GitHub has a wonderful tutorial about forking a repo. To apply it to blockly, just replace every instance of octocat/Spoon-Knife with RaspberryPiFoundation/blockly or RaspberryPiFoundation/blockly-samples, depending on which repository you want to work in.

These are the general steps you will follow any time you make a change.