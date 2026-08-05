Commit message guide
Commit messages
Clear commit messages make pull requests easier to review, and release notes easier to generate. Blockly uses conventional commits to help with this.
Each commit should have the format:
<type>: <description>
[optional body]
[optional footer(s)]
Note that the Blockly repo has a commit linter to help enforce this. If your pull request has multiple commits, the linter will check the title. If it has a single commit, it will check that commit. It is best if both your individual commits and the pull request title follow these guidelines.
Type
The type must be non-empty, and all lower case. The following is a list of accepted types.
-
chore: For commits that complete routine/automated tasks such as upgrading dependencies.
-
deprecate: For commits that deprecate functionality.
-
feat: For commits that add new functionality to Blockly.
-
fix: For commits that fix bugs/errors in Blockly.
-
docs: For commits that update or add documentation only.
-
release: For commits that relate to the release of a new version.
Breaking changes
Commits that make breaking changes should append a
! after the type of the
commit. Breaking changes are changes that may break developers using Blockly in
their apps, causing them to have to do extra work.
For example:
fix!: return type of workspace.paste
Breaking changes could have any of the above valid types.
Description
The description must be non-empty, and must be under 256 characters.
Body & Footer
The body and footer are optional. If provided, there should be blank lines between the description, body, and footer.
Note that usually, it is advisable to put additional information in your pull request description rather than directly in the commit.
Fixing non-conventional commits
If you did not use conventional commits when making your modifications, there are two options for fixing the messages depending on how many commits you have:
-
If your pull request has multiple commits, edit the pull request title to conform to the requirements. When the pull request is merged, your other commits will be squashed so that the title becomes the commit message.
-
If your pull request has a single commit, amend your commit message using
git commit --amend, then force push your changes to your fork of Blockly. This will automatically updated any open pull requests associated with this branch.
git push --force origin my-branch.