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Commit message guide

Clear commit messages make pull requests easier to review, and release notes easier to generate. Blockly uses conventional commits to help with this.

Each commit should have the format:

<type>: <description>



[optional body]



[optional footer(s)]



Note that the Blockly repo has a commit linter to help enforce this. If your pull request has multiple commits, the linter will check the title. If it has a single commit, it will check that commit. It is best if both your individual commits and the pull request title follow these guidelines.

The type must be non-empty, and all lower case. The following is a list of accepted types.

chore : For commits that complete routine/automated tasks such as upgrading dependencies.

deprecate : For commits that deprecate functionality.

feat : For commits that add new functionality to Blockly.

fix : For commits that fix bugs/errors in Blockly.

docs : For commits that update or add documentation only.

release : For commits that relate to the release of a new version.

Commits that make breaking changes should append a ! after the type of the commit. Breaking changes are changes that may break developers using Blockly in their apps, causing them to have to do extra work.

For example:

fix!: return type of workspace.paste



Breaking changes could have any of the above valid types.

The description must be non-empty, and must be under 256 characters.

The body and footer are optional. If provided, there should be blank lines between the description, body, and footer.

Note that usually, it is advisable to put additional information in your pull request description rather than directly in the commit.

If you did not use conventional commits when making your modifications, there are two options for fixing the messages depending on how many commits you have: