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Blockly samples

The blockly-samples respository contains extra content related to Blockly that isn't part of the core repository. There are two main pieces of blockly-samples:

Examples are self-contained sample projects demonstrating techniques to include and extend the Blockly library. They usually consist of a demo web page, and some supporting code. While codelab walk you through building something step-by-step, Examples show you a finished product, and allow you to explore it at your own pace.

Example code is meant to be extremely well-commented so that it is easy to copy. The target user may be reading the code, running it locally, or copying code snippets.

The examples directory has one folder per example. Each example can be run with npm install && npm run start , and has a README.md file with additional context or instructions.

Blockly-samples has a webpage where many of the plugins and demos are available in a playground environment. This page is hosted on GitHub pages, and the code for this site is in the gh-pages directory of blockly-samples. This directory contains templates for the pages on the site. The actual site content is generated based on these templates and metadata from each plugin or example hosted.

Contribute to samples

You can make contributions to blockly-samples in the form of updating examples, adding your own examples, or making updates to the GitHub pages site.

Here is a quick overview of facts about blockly-samples you need to know in order to create a PR.

The working branch is main and all PRs should be made against main.

Run npm install at the root level of blockly-samples. Blockly-samples is a monorepo, meaning it contains multiple packages in the same repository, and installing at the root level is part of the workflow for managing the monorepo with Lerna.

Code must conform to either Google's JavaScript Style Guide or TypeScript Style Guide depending on the language used.

Use conventional commits in your commit messages and pull request titles.

Any new code files must be prefixed with the Apache License v2.0:









