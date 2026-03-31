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Cache inner value block code

Value blocks correspond to expressions. When you use a value block as an inner block, you may need to use the expression it generates more than once in your block's code. For example, a block that gets the last element of a list uses the expression that creates the list twice.



javascriptGenerator . forBlock [ 'last_element' ] = function ( block , generator ) {



const listCode = generator . valueToCode ( block , 'LIST' , Order . MEMBER ) ;





const code = ` ${ listCode } [ ${ listCode } .length - 1] ` ;



return [ code , Order . MEMBER ] ;

} ;



This causes problems if the inner block's code generates different values each time it is executed, or if the code has side effects. For example, if the inner block's code is actually a function call, this particular code can cause an out of range condition:

randomList ( ) [ randomList ( ) . length - 1 ] ;



To avoid this problem, your code should execute an inner block's code exactly once. There are two ways to do this:

Temporary variables: Cache the result of evaluating the inner block's code in a temporary variable and use the temporary variable instead. You can use this method only if your block is a statement block.

Utility functions: Create a function that performs the work you need to do and pass the result of evaluating the inner block's code as an argument to this function. You can use this method for both value and statement blocks.

A temporary variable stores the value of an inner block's code string so that the code is only evaluated once, and then the value can be referenced multiple times.

Temporary variables cannot be used in value blocks because value blocks must return a single line of code. Use a utility function instead.

import { javascriptGenerator , Order } from 'blockly/javascript' ;





javascriptGenerator . forBlock [ 'print_last_element' ] = function (

block ,

generator ,

) {



const listCode = generator . valueToCode ( block , 'LIST' , Order . MEMBER ) ;



const listVar = generator . nameDB_ . getDistinctName (

'temp_list' ,

Blockly . names . NameType . VARIABLE ,

) ;





const code = ` var ${ listVar } = ${ listCode } ;

` ;



code += ` print( ${ listVar } [ ${ listVar } .length - 1]);

` ;

return code ;

} ;



For example, if the inner block's code is the function call randomList() , the generated code is:

var temp_list = randomList ( ) ;

print ( temp_list [ temp_list . length - 1 ] ) ;



The getDistinctName call takes in the variable name you want, and returns a name that doesn't conflict with any user-defined variables.

The downside of temporary variables is that if the inner block's code is a value and not a function or expression, you get code that's redundant:



var temp_list = foo ;

print ( temp_list [ temp_list . length - 1 ] ) ;



To produce cleaner code you can check if the inner block's code is a value, and only include the temporary variable if it's not.

if ( listCode . match ( / ^ \w + $ / ) ) {

const code = ` print( ${ listCode } [ ${ listCode } .length - 1]);

` ;

} else {

const listVar = generator . nameDB_ . getDistinctName (

'temp_list' ,

Blockly . names . NameType . VARIABLE ,

) ;

const code = ` var ${ listVar } = ${ listCode } ;

` ;

code += ` print( ${ listVar } [ ${ listVar } .length - 1]);

` ;

}



A utility function is a developer-defined function included as part of the generated code string. You can use them to make sure that inner-block code is only evaluated once, and then the value can be referenced multiple times.

Utility functions can be used in value blocks and statement blocks. However, statement blocks should generally use temporary variables, which are usually more readable.

import { javascriptGenerator , Order } from 'blockly/javascript' ;





javascriptGenerator . forBlock [ 'last_element' ] = function ( block , generator ) {



const listCode = generator . valueToCode ( block , 'LIST' , Order . NONE ) ;





const functionName = generator . provideFunction_ ( 'list_lastElement' , [

` function ${ generator . FUNCTION_NAME_PLACEHOLDER_ } (list) { ` ,

` return list[list.length - 1]; ` ,

` } ` ,

] ) ;







const code = ` ${ functionName } ( ${ listCode } ) ` ;

return [ code , Order . FUNCTION_CALL ] ;

} ;



For example, if the inner block's code is the function call randomList() , the generated code is:



function list_lastElement ( list ) {

return list [ list . length - 1 ] ;

}





list_lastElement ( randomList ( ) ) ;



You can define utility functions inside block-code generators using provideFunction_ . It takes in the name you want for your utility function, and an array of code strings that contain the function's definition. It returns the resulting name of your utility function, after (possibly) modifying it to not conflict with user-defined functions.

provideFunction_ also dedupes utility function definitions, so that each utility function only exists once, even if the block type that defines it exists multiple times.

When you define a utility function, you should also update the precedences (which define how parentheses are inserted) included in the block-code generator.