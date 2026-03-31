Cache inner value block code
Value blocks correspond to expressions. When you use a value block as an inner block, you may need to use the expression it generates more than once in your block's code. For example, a block that gets the last element of a list uses the expression that creates the list twice.
// Incorrect block-code generator.
javascriptGenerator.forBlock['last_element'] = function (block, generator) {
// Get the expression that creates the list.
const listCode = generator.valueToCode(block, 'LIST', Order.MEMBER);
// listCode is used twice.
const code = `${listCode}[${listCode}.length - 1]`;
return [code, Order.MEMBER];
};
This causes problems if the inner block's code generates different values each time it is executed, or if the code has side effects. For example, if the inner block's code is actually a function call, this particular code can cause an out of range condition:
randomList()[randomList().length - 1];
To avoid this problem, your code should execute an inner block's code exactly once. There are two ways to do this:
-
Temporary variables: Cache the result of evaluating the inner block's code in a temporary variable and use the temporary variable instead. You can use this method only if your block is a statement block.
-
Utility functions: Create a function that performs the work you need to do and pass the result of evaluating the inner block's code as an argument to this function. You can use this method for both value and statement blocks.
Temporary variables
A temporary variable stores the value of an inner block's code string so that the code is only evaluated once, and then the value can be referenced multiple times.
Temporary variables cannot be used in value blocks because value blocks must return a single line of code. Use a utility function instead.
import { javascriptGenerator, Order } from 'blockly/javascript';
// Correct block-code generator for a statement block that prints the last element of a list.
javascriptGenerator.forBlock['print_last_element'] = function (
block,
generator,
) {
// Get the expression that creates the list.
const listCode = generator.valueToCode(block, 'LIST', Order.MEMBER);
// Get the name of a temporary variable.
const listVar = generator.nameDB_.getDistinctName(
'temp_list',
Blockly.names.NameType.VARIABLE,
);
// Evaluate listCode once and assign the result to the temporary variable.
const code = `var ${listVar} = ${listCode};\n`;
// Print the last element of the list.
code += `print(${listVar}[${listVar}.length - 1]);\n`;
return code;
};
For example, if the inner block's code is the function call
randomList(), the
generated code is:
var temp_list = randomList();
print(temp_list[temp_list.length - 1]);
The
getDistinctName call takes in the variable name you want, and returns a
name that doesn't conflict with any user-defined variables.
Reduce redundant code
The downside of temporary variables is that if the inner block's code is a value and not a function or expression, you get code that's redundant:
// Assigning to temp_list is unnecessary.
var temp_list = foo;
print(temp_list[temp_list.length - 1]);
To produce cleaner code you can check if the inner block's code is a value, and only include the temporary variable if it's not.
if (listCode.match(/^\w+$/)) {
const code = `print(${listCode}[${listCode}.length - 1]);\n`;
} else {
const listVar = generator.nameDB_.getDistinctName(
'temp_list',
Blockly.names.NameType.VARIABLE,
);
const code = `var ${listVar} = ${listCode};\n`;
code += `print(${listVar}[${listVar}.length - 1]);\n`;
}
Utility functions
A utility function is a developer-defined function included as part of the generated code string. You can use them to make sure that inner-block code is only evaluated once, and then the value can be referenced multiple times.
Utility functions can be used in value blocks and statement blocks. However, statement blocks should generally use temporary variables, which are usually more readable.
import { javascriptGenerator, Order } from 'blockly/javascript';
// Correct block-code generator for a value block that gets the last element of a list.
javascriptGenerator.forBlock['last_element'] = function (block, generator) {
// Get the expression that creates the list.
const listCode = generator.valueToCode(block, 'LIST', Order.NONE);
// Create a function that accepts a list and returns its last element. The
// language generator adds this function to your code.
const functionName = generator.provideFunction_('list_lastElement', [
`function ${generator.FUNCTION_NAME_PLACEHOLDER_}(list) {`,
` return list[list.length - 1];`,
`}`,
]);
// Create an expression that calls the function with listCode as its argument.
// This evaluates listCode once and passes the resulting list to the function.
const code = `${functionName}(${listCode})`;
return [code, Order.FUNCTION_CALL];
};
For example, if the inner block's code is the function call
randomList(), the
generated code is:
// This code is added to the overall code returned by the code generator.
function list_lastElement(list) {
return list[list.length - 1];
}
// This code is returned by your inner block.
list_lastElement(randomList());
Provide the function
You can define utility functions inside block-code generators using
provideFunction_. It takes in the name you want for your utility function, and
an array of code strings that contain the function's definition. It returns the
resulting name of your utility function, after (possibly) modifying it to not
conflict with user-defined functions.
provideFunction_ also dedupes utility function definitions, so that each
utility function only exists once, even if the block type that defines it exists
multiple times.
Update precedences
When you define a utility function, you should also update the precedences (which define how parentheses are inserted) included in the block-code generator.
The precedence is always based on the code string returned by the block-code
generator. It does not care about operators inside utility functions. So in the
previous example the
valueToCode call was changed to
Order.NONE and the
return tuple was changed to
Order.FUNCTION_CALL.