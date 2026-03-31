Transform field values
Most field values are ready to be concatenated to your code string immediately. However, some field values require extra work before they are usable.
Strings
Strings need to be quoted with either
quote_ or
multiline_quote_ before they
can be concatenated. These functions perform language-specific character
escaping, such as replacing
' with
\' in JavaScript.
// For a single line text field.
const str = generator.quote_(block.getFieldValue('STR'));
// For a multiline text field.
const str = generator.multiline_quote_(block.getFieldValue('STR'));
the
quote_ and
multiline_quote_ methods follow an earlier naming
convention with underscores, but they are public.
Variables
For the built-in variable field,
getFieldValue returns a variable ID, not a
variable name. To get an actual variable name, call
getVariableName in the
code generator. This returns a name that is both unique and legal. Among other
things,
getVariableName:
- Converts the non-ASCII characters to ASCII. This is necessary because users
can enter variable names in their own language. For example, it converts
"
متغير" to "
_D9_85_D8_AA_D8_BA_D9_8A_D8_B1".
- Ensures variable names follow the rules set forth by programming languages.
For example, it converts spaces to underscores and adds the prefix
my_to variable names that start with a digit.
- Resolves conflicts with reserved words or other variable or function names.
For example, it converts
forto
for2.
const identifier = generator.getVariableName(block.getFieldValue('VAR'));
Dropdowns
For the built-in dropdown field,
getFieldValue returns a language-neutral
string that might not be directly usable in code. For example, a dropdown
containing comparison operators might return
'EQUALS',
'LESS', or
'GREATER'. This can be used to look up a string that is used in code.
const OPERATORS = {
EQUALS: '==',
LESS: '<',
GREATER: '>',
};
const operator = OPERATORS[block.getFieldValue('OPERATOR')];
Checkboxes
For the built-in checkbox field,
getFieldValue returns
'TRUE' or
'FALSE'.
How you use this depends on the meaning of the checkbox. For example, you might
use it for branching while generating code.