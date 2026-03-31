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Transform field values

Most field values are ready to be concatenated to your code string immediately. However, some field values require extra work before they are usable.

Strings need to be quoted with either quote_ or multiline_quote_ before they can be concatenated. These functions perform language-specific character escaping, such as replacing ' with \' in JavaScript.



const str = generator . quote_ ( block . getFieldValue ( 'STR' ) ) ;





const str = generator . multiline_quote_ ( block . getFieldValue ( 'STR' ) ) ;



note the quote_ and multiline_quote_ methods follow an earlier naming convention with underscores, but they are public.

For the built-in variable field, getFieldValue returns a variable ID, not a variable name. To get an actual variable name, call getVariableName in the code generator. This returns a name that is both unique and legal. Among other things, getVariableName :

Converts the non-ASCII characters to ASCII. This is necessary because users can enter variable names in their own language. For example, it converts " متغير " to " _D9_85_D8_AA_D8_BA_D9_8A_D8_B1 ".

" to " ". Ensures variable names follow the rules set forth by programming languages. For example, it converts spaces to underscores and adds the prefix my_ to variable names that start with a digit.

to variable names that start with a digit. Resolves conflicts with reserved words or other variable or function names. For example, it converts for to for2 .

const identifier = generator . getVariableName ( block . getFieldValue ( 'VAR' ) ) ;



For the built-in dropdown field, getFieldValue returns a language-neutral string that might not be directly usable in code. For example, a dropdown containing comparison operators might return 'EQUALS' , 'LESS' , or 'GREATER' . This can be used to look up a string that is used in code.

const OPERATORS = {

EQUALS : '==' ,

LESS : '<' ,

GREATER : '>' ,

} ;

const operator = OPERATORS [ block . getFieldValue ( 'OPERATOR' ) ] ;

