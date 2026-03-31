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Add parentheses

Blocks imply parentheses. For example, when you see the following blocks, you assume it means -(5 + 2) not -5 + 2 because the 5 and the 2 are part of one block, and the - is part of another block.

But if you put parentheses around every block, it makes the code much less readable. Compare (((5) * (2)) + (3)) with 5 * 2 + 3 . Both of these expressions evaluate to the same thing ( 13 ) but the second one is much easier to read.

Blockly's operator precedence rules help you generate code with the minimum number of parentheses, for maximum readability.

If you don't need your generated code to be human-readable, then there's no need to worry about minimizing parentheses. Wrapping every block is a fine approach, and it ensures that your generated code is always evaluated correctly.

To ensure correctness, always pass Order.ATOMIC to valueToCode calls, and always return Order.NONE from your block-code generator.

Parentheses only need to be inserted if the generated code is incorrect without them. This happens when the precedence of an operator in the outer block is stronger than the precedence of an operator in the inner block.

note Precedence is the order operators get evaluated in. For example, in basic arithmetic precedence is specified by PEMDAS .

For example, in the following blocks there is a unary negation operator and an addition operator. The unary negation has a stronger precedence than the addition operator.

So if you don't add parentheses you get -5 + 2 , and the - is evaluated before the + , which is doesn't match the blocks.

You can tell the generator when to insert parentheses by telling it how strong your different operators are. If it sees that the outer operator is stronger than the inner operator, it inserts parentheses to protect the inner operator.

valueToCode takes in the precedence of the outer operator, and the return tuple specifies the precedence of the inner operator.

Here is an example for a block that includes two operators:

import { javascriptGenerator , Order } from 'blockly/javascript' ;



javascriptGenerator . forBlock [ 'negate_plus_two' ] = function ( block , generator ) {



const innerCode = generator . valueToCode ( block , 'INNER' , Order . UNARY_NEGATION ) ;

const code = ` - ${ innerCode } + 2 ` ;



return [ code , Order . ADDITION ] ;

} ;



When you call valueToCode to generate the code of an inner block, you pass it the precedence of the strongest operator acting on the code of the inner block. This is the operator the inner block's code needs to be protected from.

For example, in the following blocks both the unary negation operator and the addition operator are acting on the code of the inner block. The unary negation is stronger, so that is the precedence you should pass to valueToCode .



const innerCode = generator . valueToCode ( block , 'INNER' , Order . UNARY_NEGATION ) ;

const code = ` - ${ innerCode } + 2 ` ;



When you return a precedence from your block-code generator, return the precedence of the weakest operator within the code of the block. This is the operator that needs protecting.

For example, the following block contains both a unary negation operator and an addition operator. The addition is weaker, so that is the precedence you should return from the block-code generator.

const code = ` - ${ innerCode } + 2 ` ;



return [ code , Order . ADDITION ] ;



Every language generator module defines an Order enum which includes all of the precedences for that language.

Stronger precedences have lower backing values, and weaker precedences have higher backing values. You can think of strong precedences as being "ranked higher" in strength, and weaker precedences as being "ranked lower" - as if they were competitive fighters.

Here is where you can find the Order enums for all of the built-in languages:

Most of the precedences in the generators' Order enums match the precedences defined by their respective text-based languages. But there are two special precedences, Order.ATOMIC and Order.NONE .

Order.ATOMIC is the strongest precedence. It is used when:

You want to ensure code is always parenthesized, so you pass it to valueToCode .

. Your block doesn't include any operators, so you return it from your block-code generator.

Order.NONE is the weakest precedence. It is used when: