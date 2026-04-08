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Code generation

Code generation is the process of turning the blocks on a workspace into a string of code that can be executed.

Code generation is extremely important, because it is what allows your blocks to actually do things, like evaluate arithmetic expressions, move a character through a maze, or configure an online shop!

You can't "run" blocks directly. Instead you generate code strings, and then execute those.

To generate code, you have to pick what text-based language you want to generate. This is because each language has its own code generator.

A language code generator (commonly called a code generator) is a class that handles the rules for generating code that are specific to a given language, but not specific to an individual block. For example, it handles things like formatting comments, indenting statements, and quoting strings.

Blockly provides 5 built-in code generators:

JavaScript ES5

Python 3

Lua 5.1

Dart 2

PHP 7

If this list doesn't include the language you want to generate code for, you can create a custom language code generator. For a simple example, see the Build a custom generator codelab, which creates a JSON language code generator. For a more complex example, see the JavaScript code generator. Note that you also need to write block-code generators for any built-in blocks that you want to use.

Each block is responsible for generating its own code. When you create a block, you need to write a separate block-code generator for each language you want to support.

A block-code generator is a function that returns the code for that block as a string. For example, a block that compares two numbers returns a string of the form 'a < b' and a block that represents an if statement returns a string of the form 'if (...) {

...

};

' .

import { javascriptGenerator } from 'blockly/javascript' ;

import { pythonGenerator } from 'blockly/python' ;





javascriptGenerator . forBlock [ 'my_custom_block' ] = function ( block , generator ) {



} ;

pythonGenerator . forBlock [ 'my_custom_block' ] = function ( block , generator ) {



} ;



Block-code generators are called by language code generators.

For more information, see Block-code generators.

Your application can generate code at any time. For example, it might generate code when the end-user clicks a button or every time the user makes a change.

After you've generated the code, you need to figure out how to execute it. Deciding how to execute it is very application-specific, and outside the scope of Blockly.

For more information, see Generate and run code.