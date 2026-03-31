Block help
You can provide block help in the form of tooltips and a help URL.
Tooltips
Tooltips offer instant help when the user hovers their mouse over the block. If the text is long, it will wrap automatically.
- JSON
- JavaScript
{
// ...,
"tooltip": "Tooltip text."
}
init: function() {
this.setTooltip("Tooltip text.");
}
In the JavaScript API, tooltips can also be defined as a function instead of a
static string. This allows for dynamic help. See
math_arithmetic for an
example of a tooltip that changes depending on which dropdown option has been
chosen.
- JavaScript
Blockly.Blocks['math_arithmetic'] = {
init: function() {
// ...
// Assign 'this' to a variable for use in the tooltip closure below.
var thisBlock = this;
this.setTooltip(function() {
var mode = thisBlock.getFieldValue('OP');
var TOOLTIPS = {
'ADD': Blockly.Msg['MATH_ARITHMETIC_TOOLTIP_ADD'],
'MINUS': Blockly.Msg['MATH_ARITHMETIC_TOOLTIP_MINUS'],
'MULTIPLY': Blockly.Msg['MATH_ARITHMETIC_TOOLTIP_MULTIPLY'],
'DIVIDE': Blockly.Msg['MATH_ARITHMETIC_TOOLTIP_DIVIDE'],
'POWER': Blockly.Msg['MATH_ARITHMETIC_TOOLTIP_POWER']
};
return TOOLTIPS[mode];
});
}
};
Using the JavaScript API, blocks can specify a function, instead of a static
string, which returns the tooltip string. This allows for dynamic tooltips.
See
math_arithmetic for an example.
Customizing
You can also customize the look of your tooltips by providing a custom rendering function. Create a function that accepts two parameters:
- first, a
<div>element where you will render the content
- second, the actual element that is being moused over and that you will show the tooltip for
In the body of the function, you can render whatever content you like into the
div. To get the tooltip string defined on the block being moused over, you can
call
Blockly.Tooltip.getTooltipOfObject(element); where
element is the
second parameter above.
Finally, register this function so Blockly can call it at the appropriate time:
Blockly.Tooltip.setCustomTooltip(yourFnHere);
For an example, see the Custom Tooltips demo.
Help URL
Blocks can have a help page associated with them. This is available to users by
right-clicking the block and selecting "Help" from the context menu. If this
value is
null then the "Help" item is not shown.
- JSON
- JavaScript
{
// ...,
"helpUrl": "https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/For_loop"
}
init: function() {
// ...
this.setHelpUrl('https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/For_loop');
}
Using the JavaScript API, blocks can specify a function, instead of a static string, which returns a URL string, thus allowing for dynamic help.