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Block help

You can provide block help in the form of tooltips and a help URL.

Tooltips offer instant help when the user hovers their mouse over the block. If the text is long, it will wrap automatically.

JSON

JavaScript {



"tooltip" : "Tooltip text."

}

init : function ( ) {

this . setTooltip ( "Tooltip text." ) ;

}



In the JavaScript API, tooltips can also be defined as a function instead of a static string. This allows for dynamic help. See math_arithmetic for an example of a tooltip that changes depending on which dropdown option has been chosen.

JavaScript Blockly . Blocks [ 'math_arithmetic' ] = {

init : function ( ) {







var thisBlock = this ;

this . setTooltip ( function ( ) {

var mode = thisBlock . getFieldValue ( 'OP' ) ;

var TOOLTIPS = {

'ADD' : Blockly . Msg [ 'MATH_ARITHMETIC_TOOLTIP_ADD' ] ,

'MINUS' : Blockly . Msg [ 'MATH_ARITHMETIC_TOOLTIP_MINUS' ] ,

'MULTIPLY' : Blockly . Msg [ 'MATH_ARITHMETIC_TOOLTIP_MULTIPLY' ] ,

'DIVIDE' : Blockly . Msg [ 'MATH_ARITHMETIC_TOOLTIP_DIVIDE' ] ,

'POWER' : Blockly . Msg [ 'MATH_ARITHMETIC_TOOLTIP_POWER' ]

} ;

return TOOLTIPS [ mode ] ;

} ) ;

}

} ;



Using the JavaScript API, blocks can specify a function, instead of a static string, which returns the tooltip string. This allows for dynamic tooltips. See math_arithmetic for an example.

You can also customize the look of your tooltips by providing a custom rendering function. Create a function that accepts two parameters:

first, a <div> element where you will render the content

element where you will render the content second, the actual element that is being moused over and that you will show the tooltip for

In the body of the function, you can render whatever content you like into the div. To get the tooltip string defined on the block being moused over, you can call Blockly.Tooltip.getTooltipOfObject(element); where element is the second parameter above.

Finally, register this function so Blockly can call it at the appropriate time:

Blockly . Tooltip . setCustomTooltip ( yourFnHere ) ;



For an example, see the Custom Tooltips demo.

Blocks can have a help page associated with them. This is available to users by right-clicking the block and selecting "Help" from the context menu. If this value is null then the "Help" item is not shown.

JSON

JavaScript {



"helpUrl" : "https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/For_loop"

}

init : function ( ) {



this . setHelpUrl ( 'https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/For_loop' ) ;

}



Using the JavaScript API, blocks can specify a function, instead of a static string, which returns a URL string, thus allowing for dynamic help.