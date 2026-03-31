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Block state

Block instances have a number of properties that configure how they behave to the user. While these can be set in the block definition, they are more commonly used to constrain blocks in the workspace to reflect certain properties of the domain (e.g., there is exactly one 'start' event), or focus the user's effort (e.g., a tutorial).

block . setDeletable ( false ) ;



When set to false , the user will not be able to delete the block. Blocks default to deletable on an editable workspace.

Any block, (even undeletable ones) may be deleted programmatically:

block . dispose ( ) ;



block . setEditable ( false ) ;



When set to false , the user will not be able to change the block's fields (e.g. dropdowns and text inputs). Blocks default to editable on an editable workspace.

block . setMovable ( false ) ;



When set to false , the user will not be able to move the block directly. An immovable block that is a child of another block may not be disconnected from that block, though it will move with its parent if the parent is moved. Blocks default to movable on an editable workspace.

Any block (even immovable ones) may be moved programmatically once it is on a workspace.

block . moveBy ( dx , dy ) ;



The starting position for a block on a workspace defaults to (0, 0) .

block . data = '16dcb3a4-bd39-11e4-8dfc-aa07a5b093db' ;



Data is an optional and arbitrary string that is attached to the block. When the block is serialized the data string is serialized with it. This includes when the block is duplicated or copy/pasted.

Often this is used to associate a block with an external resource.

When serialized to JSON, the data is stored as a top-level property in the block:

{

"type" : "my_block" ,

"data" : "16dcb3a4-bd39-11e4-8dfc-aa07a5b093db"



}



When serialized to XML (the old iceboxed serialization system) the data string is stored in a <data></data> tag within the block: