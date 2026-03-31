Destroy hook

Blocks have a destroy hook, which is called when they are deleted from the workspace. This can be used to destroy any backing data models or external resources associated with the block that are no longer needed.

JSON

JavaScript {



"extensions" : [ "destroy" ] ,

}



Blockly . Extensions . registerMixin ( 'destroy' , {

destroy : function ( ) {

this . myResource . dispose ( ) ;

}

} ) ;

In JSON, define a destroy hook with a mixin. Blockly . Blocks [ 'block_type' ] = {

destroy : function ( ) {

this . myResource . dispose ( ) ;

}

}

