Destroy hook
Blocks have a
destroy hook, which is called when they are deleted from the
workspace. This can be used to destroy any backing data models or external
resources associated with the block that are no longer needed.
- JSON
- JavaScript
{
// ...,
"extensions":["destroy"],
}
Blockly.Extensions.registerMixin('destroy', {
destroy: function() {
this.myResource.dispose();
}
});
In JSON, define a
destroy hook with a
mixin.
Blockly.Blocks['block_type'] = {
destroy: function() {
this.myResource.dispose();
}
}
The
destroy method is called after the block's parent has been disposed, but
before any of its children or fields have been disposed.