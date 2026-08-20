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JSON and JavaScript

Blockly has two ways of defining blocks: JSON objects, which use key-value pairs, and JavaScript functions, which call Blockly's API. The JSON format is preferred because it simplifies localization and is easier to read and write. However, it cannot be used to directly define advanced features such as mutators or validators. These must be written in JavaScript, usually as extensions.

info The "JSON" objects are, in fact, plain JavaScript objects. They are called JSON objects because their values must be serializable as JSON. The term is used because (a) it appears in the Blockly API and (b) it is a convenient way to distinguish between the two different methods of defining blocks.

This block:

can be defined in JSON or JavaScript as follows.

JSON

JavaScript {

"blocks" : [

{

"type" : "string_length" ,

"message0" : "length of %1" ,

"args0" : [

{

"type" : "input_value" ,

"name" : "VALUE" ,

"check" : "String"

}

] ,

"output" : "Number" ,

"colour" : 160 ,

"tooltip" : "Returns number of letters in the provided text." ,

"helpUrl" : "http://www.w3schools.com/jsref/jsref_length_string.asp"

}

]

}

defineBlocksWithJsonArray converts each JSON object into a block definition object with an init function. It stores these objects in Blockly.Blocks . Blockly . Blocks [ 'string_length' ] = {

init : function ( ) {

this . appendValueInput ( 'VALUE' ) . setCheck ( 'String' ) . appendField ( 'length of' ) ;

this . setOutput ( true , 'Number' ) ;

this . setColour ( 160 ) ;

this . setTooltip ( 'Returns number of letters in the provided text.' ) ;

this . setHelpUrl ( 'http://www.w3schools.com/jsref/jsref_length_string.asp' ) ;

} ,

} ;

Because block definition objects are mixed in to block objects, the keyword this refers to the actual block being created.

Both methods result in a block definition object being stored in Blockly.Blocks with a key of the block type name ( string_length ). The block definition object has a single method ( init ), which defines the block's shape.

The JSON format primarily supports defining the look and feel of a block. It cannot directly define some features, such as validators and mutators, which require you to define a function. To solve this problem, define as much of your block with JSON as possible, and use JavaScript for the rest.

The following example creates a block definition with an init function, which uses jsonInit to load a JSON object and the JavaScript API to define a dynamic tooltip.

JavaScript

var mathChangeJson = {

message0 : 'change %1 by %2' ,

args0 : [

{

type : 'field_variable' ,

name : 'VAR' ,

variable : 'item' ,

variableTypes : [ '' ] ,

} ,

{

type : 'input_value' ,

name : 'DELTA' ,

check : 'Number' ,

} ,

] ,

previousStatement : null ,

nextStatement : null ,

colour : 230 ,

} ;



Blockly . Blocks [ 'math_change' ] = {

init : function ( ) {



this . jsonInit ( mathChangeJson ) ;





var thisBlock = this ;

this . setTooltip ( function ( ) {

return 'Add a number to variable "%1".' . replace (

'%1' ,

thisBlock . getFieldValue ( 'VAR' ) ,

) ;

} ) ;

} ,

} ;



This section summarizes the objects and functions used to define custom blocks.

Blockly.Blocks is an object that stores block definitions. Its keys are block type names and its values are block definition objects. Use Blockly.Blocks when defining blocks with JavaScript:

Blockly . Blocks [ 'my_block' ] = {

init : function ( ) {



} ,

onchange : function ( ) {



} ,



} ;



A common error is to assume Blockly.Blocks stores blocks and try something like the following. This fails because Blockly.Blocks stores block definitions, not blocks.



Blockly . Blocks [ 'my_block' ] . setColour ( 150 ) ;



defineBlocksWithJsonArray accepts an array of JSON objects, creates block definitions from them, and adds them to Blockly.Blocks .

Blockly . common . defineBlocksWithJsonArray ( [

{

type : 'my_block1' ,



} ,

{

type : 'my_block3' ,



} ,

{

type : 'my_block2' ,



} ,

] ) ;



createBlockDefinitionsFromJsonArray accepts an array of JSON objects and returns an object that maps block type names to block definitions. This is generally used with defineBlocks , which adds the block definitions to Blockly.Blocks .

const myBlockDefinitions = Blockly . common . createBlockDefinitionsFromJsonArray ( [

{

type : 'my_block1' ,



} ,

{

type : 'my_block3' ,



} ,

{

type : 'my_block2' ,



} ,

] ) ;



Blockly . common . defineBlocks ( myBlockDefinitions ) ;



jsonInit accepts a JSON object and calls the corresponding methods on Block . For example, a JSON object with the key-value pair colour: 150 results in a call to this.setColour(150) . Use jsonInit in an init function to load a JSON object.