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Modify block definitions

A common question is how to modify the definition of an existing block. For example, you might want to add a connection check or change a field to a value input.

In general, it is not possible to modify a block definition in place.

If you want to modify the definition of an existing block type:

Make a copy of the existing definition, including block-code generators. Modify the copy and give your type a new name. Add your new definition to Blockly.Blocks .

If you're curious as to why you can't modify an existing definition, read on. We'll consider some possibilities.

There are two ways to directly modify the definition of an existing block: monkeypatching and forking the code. Both are strongly discouraged, as you run the risk of breaking code that depends on the monkeypatched or forked code. Both techniques also make it difficult to integrate updates and bug fixes. For more information, see What about monkeypatching? and Fork Blockly.

It might occur to you to somehow subclass an existing definition. Unfortunately, this isn't possible because block definitions aren't classes -- they're mixins. There is, for example, no way to overwrite a colour property because the definition does not have a colour property. Instead, it has an init function that calls setColour to set the colour property on the block. Because the call is inside init , there is no way to replace it without replacing the entire init function.

It is possible to overwrite a function in an existing definition:

Blockly . Blocks [ 'existing_block' ] . init = function ( ) {



} ;



This works, but you have to copy and modify the existing function -- you can't magically replace just one line. There are several problems with this:

It isn't much different from copying and modifying the entire definition.

You can't use it to modify the init function of blocks that are defined in JSON, such as Blockly's built-in blocks. This is because there is no init function to copy -- it's generated at run time.

function of blocks that are defined in JSON, such as Blockly's built-in blocks. This is because there is no function to copy -- it's generated at run time. It requires you to define your block using JavaScript, which may cause problems with localization.

One way to "replace just one line" of an init function is to replace the init function with a function that calls the original init function and then overwrites the result of that call. For example, the following code changes the color of the logic_null block:

const originalInit = Blockly . Blocks [ 'logic_null' ] . init ;

Blockly . Blocks [ 'logic_null' ] . init = function ( ) {

originalInit . call ( this ) ;

this . setColour ( 300 ) ;

} ;



Unfortunately, this is less useful that it seems. For example:

Broadening connection checks or applying a less-restrictive field validator may invalidate assumptions made by block-code generators and event handlers.

Replacing a field with a value input will break block-code generators and field validators and may break event handlers. It may also be extremely difficult to do for localized blocks because different locales may result in blocks with different types and orders of inputs and fields.

If the JSON for a block is publicly available, it may be possible to overwrite individual JSON values. For example:



blockJson = { ... } ;

Blockly . Blocks [ 'my_block' ] = {

init : function ( ) {

initJson ( blockJson ) ;

}

}





blockJson . colour = 100 ;



However, this only works if the JSON object is publicly available, the definition explicitly defines the init function, and the init function calls initJson . It doesn't work if the JSON is passed to defineBlocksWithJsonArray or createBlockDefinitionsFromJsonArray because the JSON is processed before a third party has a chance to modify it. (Note that Blockly's built-in blocks use createBlockDefinitionsFromJsonArray .)

But what if the JSON isn't defined this way? Shouldn't it still be possible to overwrite JSON properties? Unfortunately, no. The definition contains an init function (not JSON) and there is no function to convert an init function to JSON.



const json = Blockly . Blocks [ 'existing_block' ] . getJson ( ) ;

json [ 'message0' ] = 'my new message0' ;

Blockly . Blocks [ 'existing_block' ] . init = function ( ) {

initJson ( json ) ;

} ;



As you design your own custom blocks, you may be able to design them in ways that promote reuse.

If you have two blocks that are substantially similar, you can create a parent JSON definition and reuse this in child definitions. For example:

const parentJson = {



} ;



Blockly . Blocks [ 'child_block_1' ] = {

init : function ( ) {

initJson ( { ... parentJson , colour : 100 } ) ;

} ,

} ;



Blockly . Blocks [ 'child_block_2' ] = {

init : function ( ) {

initJson ( { ... parentJson , colour : 200 } ) ;

} ,

} ;



Another alternative is to define your JSON in a publicly available object and pass that object to initJson in your init function. This makes it possible for others to overwrite individual properties. For more information, see Overwrite a key-value pair in a JSON definition.

Blocks may define a number of standard functions, such as block-level event handlers, custom tooltips, field validators, and the functions used by mutators, as well as functions that provide custom behavior, such as a function that sets field values from external data, like the current position of a robot's arm.

It may be possible to reuse these functions across blocks.

If you have a set of blocks that are substantially the same except for an operator, you may be able to design a single block that has a dropdown field for the operator. For example:

The built-in logic_operation block uses a dropdown with the operators and and or .

block uses a dropdown with the operators and . The built-in math_arithmetic block uses a dropdown with the operators + , - , × , ÷ , and ^ .

Writing code generators for such blocks is usually a bit more complex, but still easier than writing and maintaining multiple blocks.