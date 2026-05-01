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Checkbox fields

A checkbox field stores a string as its value and a string as its text. Its value is either 'TRUE' or 'FALSE' , and its text is either 'true' or 'false' .

JSON

JavaScript {

"type" : "example_checkbox" ,

"message0" : "checkbox: %1" ,

"args0" : [

{

"type" : "field_checkbox" ,

"name" : "FIELDNAME" ,

"checked" : true

}

]

}

Blockly . Blocks [ 'example_checkbox' ] = {

init : function ( ) {

this . appendDummyInput ( )

. appendField ( 'checkbox:' )

. appendField ( new Blockly . FieldCheckbox ( true ) , 'FIELDNAME' ) ;

}

} ;



The checkbox constructor takes in an optional value and an optional validator. The optional value should be either 'TRUE' , 'FALSE' , or a boolean, otherwise it will default to false .

JSON

XML The JSON for a checkbox field looks like so: {

"fields" : {

"FIELDNAME" : true

}

}

Where FIELDNAME is a string referencing a checkbox field, and the value is the value to apply to the field. The value must be a boolean. The XML for a checkbox field looks like so: < field name = " FIELDNAME " > TRUE </ field >

or < field name = " FIELDNAME " > true </ field >

note Quotes do not need to be applied to the inner text. Where the name attribute contains a string referencing an checkbox field, and the inner text is the value to apply to the field. The inner text value follows the same rules as the constructor value. Note that after being deserialized and reserialized all of the inner text values will be in caps ( 'TRUE' or 'FALSE' ). This is sometimes important when diffing workspaces.

A checkbox field's on-block display has the ARIA role checkbox . There is no editor: the on-block display simply toggles when clicked. Its ARIA value is either 'checked' or 'unchecked' . The ARIA label is checkbox: <ARIA value> .

The Blockly.FieldCheckbox.CHECK_CHAR property can be used to change what the checkmark looks like. The value should be a string containing a unicode character.

The CHECK_CHAR property defaults to \u2713 or ✓.

This is a global property, so it will modify all checkbox fields when set.

note For information on validators in general see Validators.

A checkbox field's value is either 'TRUE' or 'FALSE' so a validator should accept those values (i.e. a string) and return 'TRUE' , 'FALSE' , null , or undefined .

warning the getValueBoolean method should not be used inside of validators, because it returns based on the current value, not the new value.

Here's an example of a validator that hides or shows a text input field based on whether the checkbox is checked: