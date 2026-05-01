Checkbox fields
A checkbox field stores a string as its value and a string as its text. Its
value is either
'TRUE' or
'FALSE', and its text is either
'true' or
'false'.
Checkbox field
Checkbox field on collapsed block
Creation
- JSON
- JavaScript
{
"type": "example_checkbox",
"message0": "checkbox: %1",
"args0": [
{
"type": "field_checkbox",
"name": "FIELDNAME",
"checked": true
}
]
}
Blockly.Blocks['example_checkbox'] = {
init: function() {
this.appendDummyInput()
.appendField('checkbox:')
.appendField(new Blockly.FieldCheckbox(true), 'FIELDNAME');
}
};
The checkbox constructor takes in an optional value and an optional
validator. The optional value should be either
'TRUE',
'FALSE', or a boolean, otherwise it will default to
false.
Serialization
- JSON
- XML
The JSON for a checkbox field looks like so:
{
"fields": {
"FIELDNAME": true
}
}
Where
FIELDNAME is a string referencing a checkbox field, and
the value is the value to apply to the field. The value must be a boolean.
The XML for a checkbox field looks like so:
<field name="FIELDNAME">TRUE</field>
or
<field name="FIELDNAME">true</field>
Quotes do not need to be applied to the inner text.
Where the
name attribute contains a string referencing an checkbox field,
and the inner text is the value to apply to the field. The inner text value
follows the same rules as the constructor value.
Note that after being deserialized and reserialized all of the inner text
values will be in caps (
'TRUE' or
'FALSE'). This is sometimes important
when diffing workspaces.
Accessibility
A checkbox field's on-block display has the ARIA role
checkbox. There is
no editor: the on-block display simply toggles when clicked. Its ARIA value
is either
'checked' or
'unchecked'. The ARIA label is
checkbox: <ARIA value>.
Customization
Checkmark character
The
Blockly.FieldCheckbox.CHECK_CHAR property can be used to change what the
checkmark looks like. The value should be a string containing a unicode
character.
The
CHECK_CHAR property defaults to
\u2713 or ✓.
This is a global property, so it will modify all checkbox fields when set.
Creating a checkbox validator
For information on validators in general see Validators.
A checkbox field's value is either
'TRUE' or
'FALSE' so a validator should
accept those values (i.e. a string) and return
'TRUE',
'FALSE',
null, or
undefined.
the
getValueBoolean method should not be used inside of validators,
because it returns based on the current value, not the new value.
Here's an example of a validator that hides or shows a text input field based on whether the checkbox is checked:
validate: function(newValue) {
var sourceBlock = this.getSourceBlock();
sourceBlock.showTextField_ = newValue == 'TRUE';
sourceBlock.updateTextField();
return newValue;
},
updateTextField: function() {
var input = this.getInput('DUMMY');
if (this.showTextField_ && !this.getField('TEXT')) {
input.appendField(new Blockly.FieldTextInput(), 'TEXT');
} else if (!this.showTextField_ && this.getField('TEXT')) {
input.removeField('TEXT');
}
}