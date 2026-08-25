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Dropdown fields

The dropdown field stores a string as its value and a string as its text. The value is a language-neutral key that will be used for accessing the text and will not get translated when Blockly is switched between languages. The text is a human-readable string that will be displayed to the user.

The dropdown constructor takes in a menu generator and an optional validator. The menu generator is either an array of options or a function that generates an array of options. A dropdown can contain a mixture of options of different types. Each option contains:

A human-readable part which may be a string, image, or HTML element

A language-neutral string

An optional ARIA label

JSON

JavaScript {

"type" : "example_dropdown" ,

"message0" : "drop down: %1" ,

"args0" : [

{

"type" : "field_dropdown" ,

"name" : "FIELDNAME" ,

"options" : [

[ "first item" , "ITEM1" ] ,

[ "second item" , "ITEM2" ]

]

}

]

}

Blockly . Blocks [ 'example_dropdown' ] = {

init : function ( ) {

this . appendDummyInput ( )

. appendField ( 'drop down:' )

. appendField ( new Blockly . FieldDropdown ( [

[ 'first item' , 'ITEM1' ] ,

[ 'second item' , 'ITEM2' ]

] ) , 'FIELDNAME' ) ;

}

} ;



Keeping the human-readable information separate from the language-neutral key allows the dropdown menu's setting to be preserved between languages. For instance an English version of a block may define [['left', 'LEFT'], ['right', 'RIGHT]] while a German version of the same block would define [['links', 'LEFT'], ['rechts', 'RIGHT]] .

Options in a dropdown menu may be images, which are represented as objects with src , width , height , and alt properties.

JSON

JavaScript {

"type" : "image_dropdown" ,

"message0" : "flag %1" ,

"args0" : [

{

"type" : "field_dropdown" ,

"name" : "FLAG" ,

"options" : [

[ "none" , "NONE" ] ,

[ { "src" : "canada.png" , "width" : 50 , "height" : 25 , "alt" : "Canada" } , "CANADA" ] ,

[ { "src" : "usa.png" , "width" : 50 , "height" : 25 , "alt" : "USA" } , "USA" ] ,

[ { "src" : "mexico.png" , "width" : 50 , "height" : 25 , "alt" : "Mexico" } , "MEXICO" ]

]

}

]

}

Blockly . Blocks [ 'image_dropdown' ] = {

init : function ( ) {

var input = this . appendDummyInput ( )

. appendField ( 'flag' ) ;

var options = [

[ 'none' , 'NONE' ] ,

[ { 'src' : 'canada.png' , 'width' : 50 , 'height' : 25 , 'alt' : 'Canada' } , 'CANADA' ] ,

[ { 'src' : 'usa.png' , 'width' : 50 , 'height' : 25 , 'alt' : 'USA' } , 'USA' ] ,

[ { 'src' : 'mexico.png' , 'width' : 50 , 'height' : 25 , 'alt' : 'Mexico' } , 'MEXICO' ]

] ;

input . appendField ( new Blockly . FieldDropdown ( options ) , 'FLAG' ) ;

}

} ;



An option may be any HTML element, as long as it is not too large and does not attempt to handle mouse or keyboard events. (It is your responsibility to follow these rules -- Blockly does not enforce them.)

When the dropdown is open, the list displays the HTML element. When it is closed and the element is the selected option, the list displays (in descending order of preference) the element's title attribute, its aria-label attribute, or its innerText property.

JSON

JavaScript {

"type" : "flags_with_text_dropdown" ,

"message0" : "flag with text %1" ,

"args0" : [

{

"type" : "field_dropdown" ,

"name" : "FLAG_WITH_TEXT" ,

"options" : [

[ "x" , "X" ] ,

]

}

] ,



"extensions" : [ "flag_with_text_extension" ]

}

Blockly . Extensions . register ( 'flag_with_text_extension' , function ( ) {

function createFlagWithTextDiv ( text , src ) {

const div = document . createElement ( 'div' ) ;

div . setAttribute ( 'style' , 'width: 75px;' ) ;

div . setAttribute ( 'title' , text ) ;

const img = document . createElement ( 'img' ) ;

img . setAttribute ( 'src' , src ) ;

img . setAttribute ( 'style' , 'height: 25px; display: block; margin: auto;' ) ;

div . appendChild ( img ) ;

const para = document . createElement ( 'p' ) ;

para . innerText = text ;

para . setAttribute ( 'style' , 'text-align: center; margin: 5px;' ) ;

div . appendChild ( para ) ;

return div ;

}



const canadaDiv = createFlagWithTextDiv ( 'Canada' , 'canada.png' ) ;

const usaDiv = createFlagWithTextDiv ( 'USA' , 'usa.png' ) ;

const mexicoDiv = createFlagWithTextDiv ( 'Mexico' , 'mexico.png' ) ;

const options = [

[ 'none' , 'NONE' ] ,

[ canadaDiv , 'CANADA' ] ,

[ usaDiv , 'USA' ] ,

[ mexicoDiv , 'MEXICO' ] ,

] ;

this . getField ( 'FLAG_WITH_TEXT' ) . setOptions ( options ) ;

} ) ;

This is done using a JSON extension. function createFlagWithTextDiv ( text , src ) {

const div = document . createElement ( 'div' ) ;

div . setAttribute ( 'style' , 'width: 75px;' ) ;

div . setAttribute ( 'title' , text ) ;

const img = document . createElement ( 'img' ) ;

img . setAttribute ( 'src' , src ) ;

img . setAttribute ( 'style' , 'height: 25px; display: block; margin: auto;' ) ;

div . appendChild ( img ) ;

const para = document . createElement ( 'p' ) ;

para . innerText = text ;

para . setAttribute ( 'style' , 'text-align: center; margin: 5px;' ) ;

div . appendChild ( para ) ;

return div ;

}



const canadaDiv = createFlagWithTextDiv ( 'Canada' , 'canada.png' ) ;

const usaDiv = createFlagWithTextDiv ( 'USA' , 'usa.png' ) ;

const mexicoDiv = createFlagWithTextDiv ( 'Mexico' , 'mexico.png' ) ;



Blockly . Blocks [ 'flags_with_text_dropdown' ] = {

init : function ( ) {

const input = this . appendDummyInput ( )

. appendField ( 'flag with text' ) ;

const options = [

[ 'none' , 'NONE' ] ,

[ canadaDiv , 'CANADA' ] ,

[ usaDiv , 'USA' ] ,

[ mexicoDiv , 'MEXICO' ]

] ;

input . appendField ( new Blockly . FieldDropdown ( options ) , 'FLAG_WITH_TEXT' ) ;

}

} ;





JSON

JavaScript {

"type" : "dynamic_dropdown" ,

"message0" : "day %1" ,

"args0" : [

{

"type" : "field_dropdown" ,

"name" : "DAY" ,

"options" : [

[ "x" , "X" ] ,

]

}

] ,



"extensions" : [ "dynamic_menu_extension" ]

}

Blockly . Extensions . register ( 'dynamic_menu_extension' , function ( ) {

this . getField ( 'DAY' ) . setOptions ( function ( ) {

var options = [ ] ;

var now = Date . now ( ) ;

for ( var i = 0 ; i < 7 ; i ++ ) {

var dateString = String ( new Date ( now ) ) . substring ( 0 , 3 ) ;

options . push ( [ dateString , dateString . toUpperCase ( ) ] ) ;

now += 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000 ;

}

return options ;

} ) ;

} ) ;

This is done using a JSON extension. Blockly . Blocks [ 'dynamic_dropdown' ] = {

init : function ( ) {

var input = this . appendDummyInput ( )

. appendField ( 'day' )

. appendField ( new Blockly . FieldDropdown (

this . generateOptions ) , 'DAY' ) ;

} ,



generateOptions : function ( ) {

var options = [ ] ;

var now = Date . now ( ) ;

for ( var i = 0 ; i < 7 ; i ++ ) {

var dateString = String ( new Date ( now ) ) . substring ( 0 , 3 ) ;

options . push ( [ dateString , dateString . toUpperCase ( ) ] ) ;

now += 24 _ 60 _ 60 \ * 1000 ;

}

return options ;

}

} ;





A dropdown can also be provided with a function instead of a list of static options, which allows the options to be dynamic. The function should return an array of options in the same [human-readable-value, language-neutral-key] format as static options. Every time the dropdown is clicked the function is run and the options are recalculated.

note Prefix/suffix matching does not occur for dynamic dropdowns.

Use the string 'separator' to add a line between options in a dropdown menu.

JSON

JavaScript {

"type" : "separator_dropdown" ,

"message0" : "food %1" ,

"args0" : [

{

"type" : "field_dropdown" ,

"name" : "FOOD" ,

"options" : [

[ "water" , "WATER" ] ,

[ "juice" , "JUICE" ] ,

"separator" ,

[ "salad" , "SALAD" ] ,

[ "soup" , "SOUP" ] ,

]

}

]

}

Blockly . Blocks [ "separator_dropdown" ] = {

init : function ( ) {

var input = this . appendDummyInput ( )

. appendField ( "food1" ) ;

var options = [

[ "water" , "WATER" ] ,

[ "juice" , "JUICE" ] ,

"separator" ,

[ "salad" , "SALAD" ] ,

[ "soup" , "SOUP" ] ,

] ;

input . appendField ( new Blockly . FieldDropdown ( options ) , "FOOD" ) ;

}

} ;



JSON

XML The JSON for a dropdown field looks like so: {

"fields" : {

"FIELDNAME" : "LANGUAGE-NEUTRAL-KEY"

}

}

Where FIELDNAME is a string referencing a dropdown field, and the value is the value to apply to the field. The value should be a language-neutral option key. The XML for a dropdown field looks like so: < field name = " FIELDNAME " > LANGUAGE-NEUTRAL-KEY </ field >

Where the field's name attribute contains a string referencing a dropdown field, and the inner text is the value to apply to the field. The inner text should be a valid language-neutral option key.

A dropdown field's ARIA label is dropdown: <ARIA value> .

The ARIA value is computed based on the type of the selected option.

Simple text dropdowns use the human-readable string directly.

Image dropdowns use the ariaLabel of the selected image or fall back to the alt text for the selected image.

of the selected image or fall back to the alt text for the selected image. HTML dropdowns use the computed aria-label of the HTMLElement . You are responsible for making sure that your element either uses appropriate semantic HTML or sets its ARIA role and properties appropriately.

of the . You are responsible for making sure that your element either uses appropriate semantic HTML or sets its ARIA role and properties appropriately. Providing an ARIA value in the option definition overrides the automatic label computation.

A dropdown field’s on-block display has the ARIA role button . Activating the field opens a dropdown menu with the role listbox . If you use an HTML dropdown you are responsible for ensuring that the contents are accessible.

The Blockly.FieldDropdown.ARROW_CHAR property can be used to change the unicode character representing the dropdown arrow.

The ARROW_CHAR property defaults to \u25BC (▼) on Android and \u25BE (▾) otherwise.

This is a global property, so it will modify all dropdown fields when set.

To change the maximum height of the dropdown menu, you can override Blockly's CSS.

.blocklyDropDownContent {

max-height : 50 ;

}



Changing the max-height of blocklyDropDownContent will modify all dropdown fields. This would include plugin fields like FieldColour .

If you would like to only override the max-height for FieldDropdown objects, then you can use the :has() CSS selector to match the menu element that FieldDropdown renders:

.blocklyDropDownContent :has ( .blocklyDropdownMenu ) {

max-height : 50 ;

}



If all the dropdown menu options share common prefix and/or suffix words, these words are automatically factored out and inserted as static text. For example, here are two ways to create the same block (this first without suffix matching, and the second with):

Without suffix matching:

JSON

JavaScript {

"type" : "dropdown_no_matching" ,

"message0" : "hello %1" ,

"args0" : [

{

"type" : "field_dropdown" ,

"name" : "MODE" ,

"options" : [

[ "world" , "WORLD" ] ,

[ "computer" , "CPU" ]

]

}

]

}

Blockly . Blocks [ 'dropdown_no_matching' ] = {

init : function ( ) {

var options = [

[ 'world' , 'WORLD' ] ,

[ 'computer' , 'CPU' ]

] ;



this . appendDummyInput ( )

. appendField ( 'hello' )

. appendField ( new Blockly . FieldDropdown ( options ) , 'MODE' ) ;



}

} ;





With suffix matching:

JSON

JavaScript {

"type" : "dropdown_with_matching" ,

"message0" : "%1" ,

"args0" : [

{

"type" : "field_dropdown" ,

"name" : "MODE" ,

"options" : [

[ "hello world" , "WORLD" ] ,

[ "hello computer" , "CPU" ]

]

}

]

}

Blockly . Blocks [ 'dropdown_with_matching' ] = {

init : function ( ) {

var options = [

[ 'hello world' , 'WORLD' ] ,

[ 'hello computer' , 'CPU' ]

] ;



this . appendDummyInput ( )

. appendField ( new Blockly . FieldDropdown ( options ) , 'MODE' ) ;



}

} ;





One advantage of this approach is that the block is easier to translate into other languages. The earlier code has the strings 'hello' , 'world' , and 'computer' , whereas the revised code has the strings 'hello world' and 'hello computer' . Translators have a much easier time translating phrases than words in isolation.

Another advantage of this approach is that word order often changes between languages. Imagine a language that used 'world hello' and 'computer hello' . The suffix matching algorithm will detect the common 'hello' and display it after the drop-down.

However, sometimes the prefix/suffix matching fails. There are some cases where two words should always go together and the prefix should not be factored out. For example 'drive red car' and 'drive red truck' should arguably only have 'drive' factored out, not 'drive red' . The Unicode non-breaking space '\u00A0' may be used in place of a regular space to suppress the prefix/suffix matcher. Thus the above example can be fixed with 'drive red\u00A0car' and 'drive red\u00A0truck' .

Another place where prefix/suffix matching fails is in languages that do not separate individual words with spaces. Chinese is a good example. The string '訪問中國' means 'visit China' , note the lack of spaces between words. Collectively, the last two characters ( '中國' ) are the word for 'China' , but if split they would mean 'centre' and 'country' respectively. To make prefix/suffix matching work in languages such as Chinese, just insert a space where the break should be. For example '訪問 中國' and '訪問 美國' would result in "visit [China/USA]" , whereas '訪問 中 國' and '訪問 美 國' would result in "visit [centre/beautiful] country" .

note For information on validators in general see Validators.

A dropdown field's value is a language-neutral string, so any validators must accept a string and return a string that is an available option, null , or undefined .

If your validator returns anything else, Blockly's behaviour is undefined and your program may crash.

For example, you could define a dropdown field with three options and a validator like this:

validate : function ( newValue ) {

this . getSourceBlock ( ) . updateConnections ( newValue ) ;

return newValue ;

} ,



init : function ( ) {

var options = [

[ 'has neither' , 'NEITHER' ] ,

[ 'has statement' , 'STATEMENT' ] ,

[ 'has value' , 'VALUE' ] ,

] ;



this . appendDummyInput ( )



. appendField ( new Blockly . FieldDropdown ( options , this . validate ) , 'MODE' ) ;

}



validate always returns the value it was passed, but it calls the helper function updateConnection which adds or removes inputs based on the dropdown value: