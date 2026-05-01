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Serializable label fields

Serializable labels work exactly the same as normal labels except they also serialize to XML. They should only be used if you are editing the content of a label programmatically, and wish it to serialize to XML.

JSON

JavaScript {

"type" : "example_serializable_label" ,

"message0" : "%1" ,

"args0" : [

{

"type" : "field_label_serializable" ,

"name" : "FIELDNAME" ,

"text" : "a serializable label"

}

]

}

Blockly . Blocks [ 'example_serializable_label' ] = {

init : function ( ) {

this . appendDummyInput ( )

. appendField ( new Blockly . FieldLabelSerializable ( "a serializable label" ) , "FIELDNAME" ) ;

}

} ;



The serializable label field takes in an optional value, and an optional css class string. Both default to an empty string.

JSON

XML The JSON for a serializable label field looks like so: {

"fields" : {

"FIELDNAME" : text

}

}

Where FIELDNAME is a string referencing a serializable label field, and the value is the value to apply to the field. The value follows the same rules as the constructor value. The XML for a serializable label field looks like so: < field name = " FIELDNAME " > text </ field >

The field node's name attribute contains a string referencing a serializable label field, and the node's inner text is the value to apply to the field.

Serializable label fields cannot be focused directly with keyboard navigation. The on-block display has the ARIA role generic . There is no editor display. The label's text is used to construct the parent block's ARIA label.

Serializable label fields do not support validators, because they are not editable by a user.