Number fields
A number field stores a number as its
value, and a string as its
text. Its
value
is always a valid number as defined by the constraints given to
the field at creation; its text could be any string entered into its editor.
Number field
Number field with editor open
Number field on collapsed block
Creation
- JSON
- JavaScript
{
"type": "example_number",
"message0": "number: %1",
"args0": [
{
"type": "field_number",
"name": "FIELDNAME",
"value": 100,
"min": 0,
"max": 100,
"precision": 10
}
]
}
Blockly.Blocks['example_number'] = {
init: function() {
this.appendDummyInput()
.appendField("number:")
.appendField(new Blockly.FieldNumber(100, 0, 100, 10), 'FIELDNAME');
}
};
The number constructor takes in the following:
The
value should cast to a number. If it does not 0 will be used.
Serialization
- JSON
- XML
The JSON for a number field looks like so:
{
"fields": {
"FIELDNAME": 0
}
}
Where
FIELDNAME is a string referencing a number field, and
the value is the value to apply to the field. The value
follows the same rules as the constructor value.
The XML for a number field looks like so:
<field name="FIELDNAME">0</field>
The
field node's
name attribute contains a string referencing a number
field, and the node's inner
text is the
value to apply to the field. The
inner text value follows the same rules as the constructor value.
Accessibility
A number field's ARIA label is
number: <ARIA value>. A number fields's
on-block display has the ARIA role
button. Activating the field overlays and
focuses an HTML text input.
The HTML input type is
text rather than
number because the semantics of
an HTML
number input do not match Blockly's behaviour. Blockly number fields
provide feedback for invalid values and handle the value
Infinity.
According to MDN
“the implicit role for the
<input type="number"> element is
spinbutton.
[...] With
<input type="number">, there is a risk of users accidentally
incrementing a number when they're trying to do something else. Additionally,
if users try to enter something that's not a number, there's no explicit
feedback about what they're doing wrong.”
Constraints
Constraints can be set in the field definition, or by using the setConstraints function.
Minimum value
The
min value sets the smallest/most-negative value the field is allowed to
contain.
Maximum value
The
max value sets the largest/most-positive value the field is allowed to
contain.
Rounding
The
precision rounds the value to the nearest multiple of precision. This can be
used to make the field only accept multiples of .01, 10, 42, etc.
Common constraints
Positive numbers
To force your field to only accept positive numbers, set the
min value to 1.
Integers
To force your field to only accept integers, set the
precision to 1.
Creating a number validator
For information on validators in general see Validators.
A number field's value is a number, so any validators must accept a
number and
return a
number,
null, or
undefined.
Here is an example of a validator that changes the value to be either 0 or 1 depending on if the value was odd or even.
function(newValue) {
return newValue % 2;
}