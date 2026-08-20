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Number fields

A number field stores a number as its value , and a string as its text . Its value is always a valid number as defined by the constraints given to the field at creation; its text could be any string entered into its editor.

JSON

JavaScript {

"type" : "example_number" ,

"message0" : "number: %1" ,

"args0" : [

{

"type" : "field_number" ,

"name" : "FIELDNAME" ,

"value" : 100 ,

"min" : 0 ,

"max" : 100 ,

"precision" : 10

}

]

}

Blockly . Blocks [ 'example_number' ] = {

init : function ( ) {

this . appendDummyInput ( )

. appendField ( "number:" )

. appendField ( new Blockly . FieldNumber ( 100 , 0 , 100 , 10 ) , 'FIELDNAME' ) ;

}

} ;



The number constructor takes in the following:

an optional value

an optional min

an optional max

an optional precision

an optional validator

The value should cast to a number. If it does not 0 will be used.

JSON

XML The JSON for a number field looks like so: {

"fields" : {

"FIELDNAME" : 0

}

}

Where FIELDNAME is a string referencing a number field, and the value is the value to apply to the field. The value follows the same rules as the constructor value. The XML for a number field looks like so: < field name = " FIELDNAME " > 0 </ field >

The field node's name attribute contains a string referencing a number field, and the node's inner text is the value to apply to the field. The inner text value follows the same rules as the constructor value.

A number field's ARIA label is number: <ARIA value> . A number fields's on-block display has the ARIA role button . Activating the field overlays and focuses an HTML text input.

note The HTML input type is text rather than number because the semantics of an HTML number input do not match Blockly's behaviour. Blockly number fields provide feedback for invalid values and handle the value Infinity . According to MDN “the implicit role for the <input type="number"> element is spinbutton . [...] With <input type="number"> , there is a risk of users accidentally incrementing a number when they're trying to do something else. Additionally, if users try to enter something that's not a number, there's no explicit feedback about what they're doing wrong.”

Constraints can be set in the field definition, or by using the setConstraints function.

The min value sets the smallest/most-negative value the field is allowed to contain.

The max value sets the largest/most-positive value the field is allowed to contain.

The precision rounds the value to the nearest multiple of precision. This can be used to make the field only accept multiples of .01, 10, 42, etc.

To force your field to only accept positive numbers, set the min value to 1.

To force your field to only accept integers, set the precision to 1.

note For information on validators in general see Validators.

A number field's value is a number, so any validators must accept a number and return a number , null , or undefined .

Here is an example of a validator that changes the value to be either 0 or 1 depending on if the value was odd or even.