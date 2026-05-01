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Text input fields

A text input field stores a string as its value and a string as its text. Its value is always a valid string, while its text could be any string entered into its editor.

JSON

JavaScript {

"type" : "example_textinput" ,

"message0" : "text input: %1" ,

"args0" : [

{

"type" : "field_input" ,

"name" : "FIELDNAME" ,

"text" : "default text" ,

"spellcheck" : false

}

]

}

Blockly . Blocks [ 'example_textinput' ] = {

init : function ( ) {

this . appendDummyInput ( )

. appendField ( "text input:" )

. appendField ( new Blockly . FieldTextInput ( 'default text' ) ,

'FIELDNAME' ) ;

}

} ;



The text input constructor takes in an optional value and an optional validator. The value should cast to a string. If it is null or undefined , an empty string will be used.

The JSON definition also allows you to set the spellcheck option.

JSON

XML The JSON for a text input field looks like so: {

"fields" : {

"FIELDNAME" : "text"

}

}

Where FIELDNAME is a string referencing a text input field, and the value is the value to apply to the field. The value follows the same rules as the constructor value. The XML for a text input field looks like so: < field name = " FIELDNAME " > text </ field >

Where the field's name attribute contains a string referencing a text input field, and the inner text is the value to apply to the field. The inner text value follows the same rules as the constructor value.

A text input field's ARIA label is text: <ARIA value> . The on-block display has the ARIA role button . Activating the field overlays and focuses an HTML text input.

The setSpellcheck function can be used to set whether the field spellchecks its input text or not.

Spellchecking is on by default.

This applies to individual fields. If you want to modify all fields change the Blockly.FieldTextInput.prototype.spellcheck_ property.

note For information on validators in general see Validators.

A text input field's value is a string, so any validators must accept a string and return a string, null , or undefined .

Here is an example of a validator that removes all a characters from the string: