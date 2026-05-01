Text input fields
A text input field stores a string as its value and a string as its text. Its value is always a valid string, while its text could be any string entered into its editor.
Text input field
Text input field with editor open
Text input field on collapsed block
Creation
- JSON
- JavaScript
{
"type": "example_textinput",
"message0": "text input: %1",
"args0": [
{
"type": "field_input",
"name": "FIELDNAME",
"text": "default text",
"spellcheck": false
}
]
}
Blockly.Blocks['example_textinput'] = {
init: function() {
this.appendDummyInput()
.appendField("text input:")
.appendField(new Blockly.FieldTextInput('default text'),
'FIELDNAME');
}
};
The text input constructor takes in an optional value and an optional
validator. The value should cast to a
string. If it is
null or
undefined, an empty string will be used.
The JSON definition also allows you to set the spellcheck option.
Serialization and XML
- JSON
- XML
The JSON for a text input field looks like so:
{
"fields": {
"FIELDNAME": "text"
}
}
Where
FIELDNAME is a string referencing a text input field, and
the value is the value to apply to the field. The value
follows the same rules as the constructor value.
The XML for a text input field looks like so:
<field name="FIELDNAME">text</field>
Where the field's
name attribute contains a string referencing a text input
field, and the inner text is the value to apply to the field. The inner
text value follows the same rules as the constructor value.
Accessibility
A text input field's ARIA label is
text: <ARIA value>. The on-block display
has the ARIA role
button. Activating the field overlays and focuses an HTML
text input.
Customization
Spellcheck
The
setSpellcheck function can be used to set whether the field spellchecks its input text or not.
Text input fields with and without spellcheck
Spellchecking is on by default.
This applies to individual fields. If you want to modify all fields change the
Blockly.FieldTextInput.prototype.spellcheck_ property.
Creating a text input validator
For information on validators in general see Validators.
A text input field's value is a string, so any validators must accept a string
and return a string,
null, or
undefined.
Here is an example of a validator that removes all
a characters from the
string:
function(newValue) {
return newValue.replace(/a/g, '');
}