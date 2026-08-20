Create a custom field
Before creating a new field type, consider if one of the other methods for customizing fields suits your needs. If your application needs to store a new value type, or you wish to create a new UI for an existing value type, you probably need to create a new field type.
To create a new field, do the following:
- Implement a constructor.
- Register a JSON key and implement
fromJson.
- Handle initialization of the on-block UI and event listeners.
- Handle disposal of event listeners (UI disposal is handled for you).
- Implement value handling.
- Add a text-representation of your field's value.
- Add additional functionality such as:
- Configure additional aspects of your field, such as:
This section assumes that you have read and are familiar with the contents in Anatomy of a Field.
For an example of a custom field see the Custom Fields demo .
Implementing a constructor
The field's constructor is responsible for setting up the field's initial value and optionally setting up a local validator. The custom field's constructor is called during the source block initialization regardless of whether the source block is defined in JSON or JavaScript. So, the custom field doesn't have access to the source block during construction.
The following code sample creates a custom field named
GenericField:
class GenericField extends Blockly.Field {
constructor(value, validator) {
super(value, validator);
this.SERIALIZABLE = true;
}
}
Method signature
Field constructors usually take in a value and a local validator. The value is
optional, and if you don't pass a value (or you pass a value that fails class
validation) then the default value of the superclass will be used. For the
default
Field class, that value is
null. If you don't want that default
value, then be sure to pass a suitable value. The validator parameter is only
present for editable fields and is typically marked as optional. Learn more
about validators in the Validators
docs.
Structure
The logic inside of your constructor should follow this flow:
- Call the inherited super constructor (all custom fields should inherit from
Blockly.Fieldor one of its subclasses) to properly initialize the value and set the local validator for your field.
- If your field is serializable, set the corresponding property in the constructor. Editable fields must be serializable, and fields are editable by default, so you should probably set this property to true unless you know it shouldn't be serializable.
- Optional: Apply additional customization (for example, Label fields allow a css class to be passed, which is then applied to the text).
JSON and registration
In JSON block
definitions, fields
are described by a string (e.g.
field_number,
field_textinput). Blockly
maintains a map from these strings to field objects, and calls
fromJson on the
appropriate object during construction.
Call
Blockly.fieldRegistry.register to add your field type to this map,
passing in the field class as the second argument:
Blockly.fieldRegistry.register('field_generic', GenericField);
You also need to define your
fromJson function. Your implementation should
first dereference any references to localization
tokens
using
replaceMessageReferences,
and then pass the values to the constructor.
GenericField.fromJson = function (options) {
const value = Blockly.utils.parsing.replaceMessageReferences(
options['value'],
);
return new CustomFields.GenericField(value);
};
Local validators are not currently supported when using a JSON definition. But they can be applied via an extension.
Initializing
When your field is constructed, it basically only contains a value. Initialization is where the DOM is built, the model is built (if the field possesses a model), and events are bound.
On-Block display
During initialization you are responsible for creating anything you will need for the field's on-block display.
Defaults, background, and text
The default
initView function creates a light coloured
rect element and a
text element. If you want your field to have both of these, plus some extra
goodies, call the superclass
initView function before adding the rest of your
DOM elements. If you want your field to have one, but not both, of these
elements you can use the
createBorderRect_ or
createTextElement_ functions.
Customizing DOM construction
If your field is a generic text field (e.g. Text
Input),
DOM construction will be handled for you. Otherwise you will need to override
the
initView function to create the DOM elements that you will need during
future rendering of your field.
For example, a dropdown field may contain both images and text. In
initView it
creates a single image element and a single text element. Then during
render_
it shows the active element and hides the other, based on the type of the
selected option.
Creating DOM elements can either be done using the
Blockly.utils.dom.createSvgElement method, or using traditional DOM creation
methods.
The requirements of a field's on-block display are:
- All DOM elements must be children of the field's
fieldGroup_. The field group is created automatically.
- All DOM elements must stay inside the reported dimensions of the field.
- The root DOM element has an appropriate ARIA role.
Accessibility
You are responsible for ensuring that your custom fields are WCAG compliant and
correctly implement
IFocusableNode. That includes having an appropriate ARIA
role for your on-block display and making your field editor WCAG compliant.
In general, the on-block display for a clickable field should have the ARIA
role
button to indicate that an action will take place when it is clicked or
activated.
When the on-block display is focused, its focusable DOM element will have the
blocklyActiveFocus or
blocklyPassiveFocus CSS class added. Blockly defaults
to showing a yellow outline around the focused field. You may override this
behaviour as long as you show visible focus.
See the Rendering section for more details on customizing and updating your on-block display.
Adding Text Symbols
If you want to add symbols to a field's text (such as the
Angle
field's degree symbol) you can append the symbol element (usually contained in a
<tspan>) directly to the field's
textElement_.
Input events
By default fields register tooltip events, mousedown events, and some keyboard
events. Users can open the field
editor
by tapping or clicking on the field, or by navigating to the field with the
keyboard and pressing
Enter. If you want to listen for other kinds of events
(e.g. if you want to handle dragging on a field) you should override the field's
bindEvents_ function.
bindEvents_() {
// Call the superclass function to preserve the default behavior as well.
super.bindEvents_();
// Then register your own additional event listeners.
this.mouseDownWrapper_ =
Blockly.browserEvents.conditionalBind(this.getClickTarget_(), 'mousedown', this,
function(event) {
this.originalMouseX_ = event.clientX;
this.isMouseDown_ = true;
this.originalValue_ = this.getValue();
event.stopPropagation();
}
);
this.mouseMoveWrapper_ =
Blockly.browserEvents.conditionalBind(document, 'mousemove', this,
function(event) {
if (!this.isMouseDown_) {
return;
}
var delta = event.clientX - this.originalMouseX_;
this.setValue(this.originalValue_ + delta);
}
);
this.mouseUpWrapper_ =
Blockly.browserEvents.conditionalBind(document, 'mouseup', this,
function(_event) {
this.isMouseDown_ = false;
}
);
}
When overriding
bindEvents_ you should always call the base function.
To bind to an event you should generally use the
Blockly.utils.browserEvents.conditionalBind
function. This method of binding events filters out secondary touches during
drags. If you want your handler to run even in the middle of an in-progress drag
you can use the
Blockly.browserEvents.bind
function.
Disposing
If you registered any custom event listeners inside the field's
bindEvents_
function they will need to be unregistered inside the
dispose function.
When overriding dispose you should always call the base function.
If you correctly initialized the
view
of your field (by appending all DOM elements to the
fieldGroup_), then the
field's DOM will be disposed of automatically.
Value Handling
→ For information about a field's value vs its text see Anatomy of a field.
Validation order
Implementing a class validator
Fields should only accept certain values. For example, number fields should only accept numbers, colour fields should only accept colours etc. This is ensured through class and local validators. The class validator follows the same rules as local validators except that it is also run in the constructor and, as such, it should not reference the source block.
To implement your field's class validator, override the
doClassValidation_
function.
doClassValidation_(newValue) {
if (typeof newValue != 'string') {
return null;
}
return newValue;
};
The
newValue passed to
doClassValidation_ could be of any type
(depending on how responsible your fellow developers are), so be prepared to
handle edge cases.
Handling valid values
If the value passed to a field with
setValue is valid you will receive a
doValueUpdate_ callback. By default the
doValueUpdate_ function:
- Sets the
value_property to
newValue.
- Sets the
isDirty_property to
true.
If you simply need to store the value, and don't want to do any custom handling,
you do not need to override
doValueUpdate_.
Otherwise, if you wish to do things like:
- Custom storage of
newValue.
- Change other properties based on
newValue.
- Save whether the current value is valid or not.
You will need to override
doValueUpdate_:
doValueUpdate_(newValue) {
super.doValueUpdate_(newValue);
this.displayValue_ = newValue;
this.isValueValid_ = true;
}
If your field needs to access properties of the block or workspace when
setting the value, you should make
doValueUpdate_ fail cleanly if those are
not available.
Handling invalid values
If the value passed to the field with
setValue is invalid you will receive a
doValueInvalid_ callback. By default the
doValueInvalid_ function does
nothing. This means that by default invalid values will not be shown. It also
means the field will not be rerendered, because the
isDirty_
property will not be set.
If you wish to display invalid values you should override
doValueInvalid_.
Under most circumstances you should set a
displayValue_ property to the
invalid value, set
isDirty_
to
true, and override
render_
for the on-block display to update based on the
displayValue_ instead of the
value_.
doValueInvalid_(newValue) {
this.displayValue_ = newValue;
this.isDirty_ = true;
this.isValueValid_ = false;
}
Never set the
value_ property to an invalid value. Field values
should always be valid for use in
code generation.
Multi-part values
When your field contains a multipart value (e.g. lists, vectors, objects) you may wish the parts to be handled like individual values.
doClassValidation_(newValue) {
if (FieldTurtle.PATTERNS.indexOf(newValue.pattern) == -1) {
newValue.pattern = null;
}
if (FieldTurtle.HATS.indexOf(newValue.hat) == -1) {
newValue.hat = null;
}
if (FieldTurtle.NAMES.indexOf(newValue.turtleName) == -1) {
newValue.turtleName = null;
}
if (!newValue.pattern || !newValue.hat || !newValue.turtleName) {
this.cachedValidatedValue_ = newValue;
return null;
}
return newValue;
}
In the above example each property of
newValue is validated individually. Then
at the end of the
doClassValidation_ function, if any individual property is
invalid, the value is cached to the
cacheValidatedValue_ property before
returning
null (invalid). Caching the object with individually validated
properties allows the
doValueInvalid_
function to handle them separately, simply by doing a
!this.cacheValidatedValue_.property check, instead of re-validating each
property individually.
This pattern for validating multi-part values can also be used in local validators but currently there is no way to enforce this pattern.
isDirty_
isDirty_ is a flag used in the
setValue
function, as well as other parts of the field, to tell if the field needs to be
re-rendered. If the field's display value has changed,
isDirty_ should usually
be set to
true.
Text
→ For information about where a field's text is used and how it is different from the field's value, see Anatomy of a field.
If the text of your field is different than the value of your field, you should
override the
getTextfunction
to provide the correct text.
getText() {
let text = this.value_.turtleName + ' wearing a ' + this.value_.hat;
if (this.value_.hat == 'Stovepipe' || this.value_.hat == 'Propeller') {
text += ' hat';
}
return text;
}
ARIA value
All fields must have an ARIA type and value, which are used to construct the
ARIA label.
The ARIA label is generally of the form
<ARIA type>: <ARIA value>. When
extending a built-in field you will inherit its ARIA type and value logic.
You can override the inherited ARIA logic by overriding any of
getAriaTypeName,
getAriaValue, and
computeAriaLabel.
getAriaValue must return a human-readable, screen reader–appropriate
representation of the field’s current value. By default, it returns the result
of
getText, which is not guaranteed to be informative for assistive
technologies. You must override
getAriaValue when
getText might not produce
a meaningful spoken representation (for example, when possible values include
symbols, abbreviations, or non-textual representations such as icons or colors).
If
getAriaValue would return an empty or non-informative value, it must
instead return a localized string indicating that the value is empty.
Creating an editor
If you define the
showEditor_ function, Blockly will automatically call
showEditor_ and move focus into the editor when the field is activated.
You can display any HTML in your editor by wrapping it one of two special
divs, called the
DropDownDiv and
WidgetDiv, which float above the rest of
Blockly's UI.
You are responsible for the accessibility of your field editor, including
setting ARIA roles and properties.
When possible you should use semantic HTML
inside the
WidgetDiv or
DropdownDiv.
Updates to an editor's display should be handled during rendering, instead of being handled immediately. This allows validators to intercept the value before it is applied.
DropDownDiv vs WidgetDiv
The
DropDownDiv is used to provide editors that live inside of a box connected
to a field. It automatically positions itself to be near the field while staying
within visible bounds. The angle picker and color picker are good examples of
the
DropDownDiv.
The
WidgetDiv is used to
provide editors that do not live inside of a box. Number fields use the
WidgetDiv to cover the field with an HTML text input box. While the
DropDownDiv handles positioning for you, the
WidgetDiv does not. Elements
will need to be manually positioned. The coordinate system is in pixel
coordinates relative to the top left of the window. The text input editor is a
good example of the
WidgetDiv.
DropDownDiv sample code
showEditor_() {
// Create the widget HTML
this.editor_ = this.dropdownCreate_();
Blockly.DropDownDiv.getContentDiv().appendChild(this.editor_);
// Set the dropdown's background colour.
// This can be used to make it match the colour of the field.
Blockly.DropDownDiv.setColour('white', 'silver');
// Show it next to the field. Always pass a dispose function.
Blockly.DropDownDiv.showPositionedByField(
this, this.disposeWidget_.bind(this));
}
Creating HTML programmatically can be quite long-winded so it is not provided here. For an example of this see the Custom Fields Demo .
WidgetDiv sample code
showEditor_() {
// Show the div. This automatically closes the dropdown if it is open.
// Always pass a dispose function.
Blockly.WidgetDiv.show(
this, this.sourceBlock_.RTL, this.widgetDispose_.bind(this));
// Create the widget HTML.
var widget = this.createWidget_();
Blockly.WidgetDiv.getDiv().appendChild(widget);
}
Creating widget HTML programmatically can be quite long-winded so it is not provided here. For an example of this see the implementation of Text Input Field .
If you are creating a widget that is meant to act like an input but uses a
custom element you can add
data-is-text-input='true' to your element to notify
Blockly to treat the element as an input.
Cleaning up
Both the
DropDownDiv and the
WidgetDiv handle destroying the widget HTML
elements, but you need to manually dispose of any event listeners you have
applied to those elements.
widgetDispose_() {
for (let i = this.editorListeners_.length, listener;
listener = this.editorListeners_[i]; i--) {
Blockly.browserEvents.unbind(listener);
this.editorListeners_.pop();
}
}
The
dispose function is called in a
null context on the
DropDownDiv. On
the
WidgetDiv it is called in the context of the
WidgetDiv. In either case
it is best to use the
bind
function when passing a dispose function, as shown in the above
DropDownDiv
and
WidgetDiv examples.
→ For information about disposing not specific to disposing of editors see Disposing.
Updating the on-block display
The
render_ function is used to update the field's on-block display to match
its internal value.
Common examples include:
- Change the text (dropdown)
- Change the color (color)
The field should never call
render_ directly. Instead rerenders
should be triggered by setting the
isDirty_
property to
true.
Defaults
The default
render_ function sets the display text to the result of the
getDisplayText_
function. The
getDisplayText_ function returns the field's
value_ property
cast to a string, after it has been truncated to respect the maximum text
length.
If you are using the default on-block display, and the default text behavior
works for your field, you do not need to override
render_.
If the default text behavior works for your field, but your field's on-block
display has additional static elements, you can call the default
render_
function, but you will still need to override it to update the field's
size.
If the default text behavior does not work for your field, or your field's
on-block display has additional dynamic elements, you will need to customize
the
render_
function.
Customizing rendering
If the default rendering behavior does not work for your field, you will need to define custom rendering behavior. This can involve anything from setting custom display text, to changing image elements, to updating background colours.
All DOM attribute changes are legal, the only two things to remember are:
- DOM creation should be handled during initialization, as it is more efficient.
- You should always update the
size_property to match the on-block display's size.
render_() {
switch(this.value_.hat) {
case 'Stovepipe':
this.stovepipe_.style.display = '';
break;
case 'Crown':
this.crown_.style.display = '';
break;
case 'Mask':
this.mask_.style.display = '';
break;
case 'Propeller':
this.propeller_.style.display = '';
break;
case 'Fedora':
this.fedora_.style.display = '';
break;
}
switch(this.value_.pattern) {
case 'Dots':
this.shellPattern_.setAttribute('fill', 'url(#polkadots)');
break;
case 'Stripes':
this.shellPattern_.setAttribute('fill', 'url(#stripes)');
break;
case 'Hexagons':
this.shellPattern_.setAttribute('fill', 'url(#hexagons)');
break;
}
this.textContent_.nodeValue = this.value_.turtleName;
this.updateSize_();
}
Always use
this.textContent_.nodeValue to update the display text
of your field. This helps support text
symbols.
Updating size
Updating the
size_ property of a field is very important, as it informs the
block rendering code how to position the field. The best way to figure out
exactly what that
size_ should be is by experimenting.
updateSize_() {
const bbox = this.movableGroup_.getBBox();
let width = bbox.width;
let height = bbox.height;
if (this.borderRect_) {
width += this.constants_.FIELD_BORDER_RECT_X_PADDING * 2;
height += this.constants_.FIELD_BORDER_RECT_X_PADDING * 2;
this.borderRect_.setAttribute('width', width);
this.borderRect_.setAttribute('height', height);
}
// Note how both the width and the height can be dynamic.
this.size_.width = width;
this.size_.height = height;
}
Calling
getBBox during rendering can cause layout thrashing, so you
may want to investigate other ways of getting the size.
The width and height of a field can be dynamic and updating the size does
not have to be contained in its own function; it can be handled inside
render_. However, it is usually separated to keep code more organized.
Matching block colours
If you want elements of your field to match the colours of the block they are
attached to, you should override the
applyColour method. You will want to
access the colour through the block's style property.
applyColour() {
const sourceBlock = this.sourceBlock_;
if (sourceBlock.isShadow()) {
this.arrow_.style.fill = sourceBlock.style.colourSecondary;
} else {
this.arrow_.style.fill = sourceBlock.style.colourPrimary;
}
}
You may want to cache the colours in the
applyColour method, so you can
apply them to your
editor
when it is activated.
Updating editability
The
updateEditable function can be used to change how your field appears
depending on if it is editable or not. The default function makes it so the
background does/doesn't have a hover response (border) if it is/isn't editable.
The on-block display should not change size depending on its editability, but
all other changes are allowed.
updateEditable() {
if (!this.fieldGroup_) {
// Not initialized yet.
return;
}
super.updateEditable();
const group = this.getClickTarget_();
if (!this.isCurrentlyEditable()) {
group.style.cursor = 'not-allowed';
} else {
group.style.cursor = this.CURSOR;
}
}
Messing with a field's cursor is fragile.
Serialization
Serialization is about saving the state of your field so that it can be reloaded into the workspace later.
The state of your workspace always includes the field's value, but it could also include other state, such as the state of your field's UI. For example, if your field was a zoomable map that allowed the user to select countries, you could also serialize the zoom level.
If your field is serializable, you must set the
SERIALIZABLE property to
true.
Blockly provides two sets of serialization hooks for fields. One pair of hooks works with the new JSON serialization system, and the other pair works with the old XML serialization system.
saveState and
loadState
saveState and
loadState are serialization hooks that work with the new JSON
serialization system.
In some cases you do not need to provide these, because the default
implementations will work. If (1) your field is a direct subclass of the base
Blockly.Field class, (2) your value is a JSON serializable
type, and (3) you only need to
serialize the value, then the default implementation will work just fine!
Otherwise, your
saveState function should return a JSON serializable
object/value which represents the state of the field. And your
loadState
function should accept the same JSON serializable object/value, and apply it to
the field.
saveState() {
return {
'country': this.getValue(), // Value state
'zoom': this.getZoomLevel(), // UI state
};
}
loadState(state) {
this.setValue(state['country']);
this.setZoomLevel(state['zoom']);
}
Full serialization and backing data
saveState also receives an optional parameter
doFullSerialization. This is
used by fields that normally reference state serialized by a different
serializer (like backing data models). The parameter signals that
the referenced state won't be available when the block is deserialized, so the
field should do all of the serialization itself. For example, this is true when
an individual block is serialized, or when a block is copy-pasted.
Two common use cases for this are:
- When an individual block is loaded into a workspace where the backing data model doesn't exist, the field has enough information in its own state to create a new data model.
- When a block is copy-pasted, the field always creates a new backing data model instead of referencing an existing one.
One field that uses this is the built-in variable field. Normally it serializes
the ID of the variable it is referencing, but if
doFullSerialization is true
it serializes all of its state.
saveState(doFullSerialization) {
const state = {'id': this.variable_.getId()};
if (doFullSerialization) {
state['name'] = this.variable_.name;
state['type'] = this.variable_.type;
}
return state;
}
loadState(state) {
const variable = Blockly.Variables.getOrCreateVariablePackage(
this.getSourceBlock().workspace,
state['id'],
state['name'], // May not exist.
state['type']); // May not exist.
this.setValue(variable.getId());
}
The variable field does this to make sure that if it is loaded into a workspace where its variable doesn't exist, it can create a new variable to reference.
toXml and
fromXml
toXml and
fromXml are serialization hooks that work with the old XML
serialization system. Only use these hooks if you have to (e.g. you're working
on an old codebase that hasn't migrated yet), otherwise use
saveState and
loadState.
Your
toXml function should return an XML node which represents the state of
the field. And your
fromXml function should accept the same XML node and apply
it to the field.
toXml(fieldElement) {
fieldElement.textContent = this.getValue();
fieldElement.setAttribute('zoom', this.getZoomLevel());
return fieldElement;
}
fromXml(fieldElement) {
this.setValue(fieldElement.textContent);
this.setZoomLevel(fieldElement.getAttribute('zoom'));
}
Editable and serializable properties
The
EDITABLE property determines if the field should have UI to indicate that
it can be interacted with. It defaults to
true.
The
SERIALIZABLE property determines if the field should be serialized. It
defaults to
false. If this property is
true, you may need to provide
serialization and deserialization functions (see
Serialization).
If
EDITABLE is
true for your field
SERIALIZABLE should also be
set to
true. This is not the case by default for backwards compatibility
reasons.
Customizing with CSS
You can customize your field with CSS. In the
initView
method, add a custom class to your field's
fieldGroup_,
then reference this class in your CSS.
For example, to use a different cursor:
initView() {
...
// Add a custom CSS class.
if (this.fieldGroup_) {
Blockly.utils.dom.addClass(this.fieldGroup_, 'myCustomField');
}
}
.myCustomField {
cursor: cell;
}
Customizing the cursor
By default, classes that extend
FieldInput use a
text cursor when a user
hovers over the field, fields being dragged use a
grabbing cursor, and all
other fields use a
default cursor. If you want to use a different cursor, set
it using CSS.
Before version 12.0.0, the
CURSOR property determined the cursor. Its
value was a valid CSS cursor string.