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Create a custom field

Before creating a new field type, consider if one of the other methods for customizing fields suits your needs. If your application needs to store a new value type, or you wish to create a new UI for an existing value type, you probably need to create a new field type.

To create a new field, do the following:

This section assumes that you have read and are familiar with the contents in Anatomy of a Field.

For an example of a custom field see the Custom Fields demo .

The field's constructor is responsible for setting up the field's initial value and optionally setting up a local validator. The custom field's constructor is called during the source block initialization regardless of whether the source block is defined in JSON or JavaScript. So, the custom field doesn't have access to the source block during construction.

The following code sample creates a custom field named GenericField :

class GenericField extends Blockly . Field {

constructor ( value , validator ) {

super ( value , validator ) ;



this . SERIALIZABLE = true ;

}

}



Field constructors usually take in a value and a local validator. The value is optional, and if you don't pass a value (or you pass a value that fails class validation) then the default value of the superclass will be used. For the default Field class, that value is null . If you don't want that default value, then be sure to pass a suitable value. The validator parameter is only present for editable fields and is typically marked as optional. Learn more about validators in the Validators docs.

The logic inside of your constructor should follow this flow:

Call the inherited super constructor (all custom fields should inherit from Blockly.Field or one of its subclasses) to properly initialize the value and set the local validator for your field. If your field is serializable, set the corresponding property in the constructor. Editable fields must be serializable, and fields are editable by default, so you should probably set this property to true unless you know it shouldn't be serializable. Optional: Apply additional customization (for example, Label fields allow a css class to be passed, which is then applied to the text).

In JSON block definitions, fields are described by a string (e.g. field_number , field_textinput ). Blockly maintains a map from these strings to field objects, and calls fromJson on the appropriate object during construction.

Call Blockly.fieldRegistry.register to add your field type to this map, passing in the field class as the second argument:

Blockly . fieldRegistry . register ( 'field_generic' , GenericField ) ;



You also need to define your fromJson function. Your implementation should first dereference any references to localization tokens using replaceMessageReferences , and then pass the values to the constructor.

GenericField . fromJson = function ( options ) {

const value = Blockly . utils . parsing . replaceMessageReferences (

options [ 'value' ] ,

) ;

return new CustomFields . GenericField ( value ) ;

} ;



note Local validators are not currently supported when using a JSON definition. But they can be applied via an extension.

When your field is constructed, it basically only contains a value. Initialization is where the DOM is built, the model is built (if the field possesses a model), and events are bound.

During initialization you are responsible for creating anything you will need for the field's on-block display.

The default initView function creates a light coloured rect element and a text element. If you want your field to have both of these, plus some extra goodies, call the superclass initView function before adding the rest of your DOM elements. If you want your field to have one, but not both, of these elements you can use the createBorderRect_ or createTextElement_ functions.

If your field is a generic text field (e.g. Text Input), DOM construction will be handled for you. Otherwise you will need to override the initView function to create the DOM elements that you will need during future rendering of your field.

For example, a dropdown field may contain both images and text. In initView it creates a single image element and a single text element. Then during render_ it shows the active element and hides the other, based on the type of the selected option.

Creating DOM elements can either be done using the Blockly.utils.dom.createSvgElement method, or using traditional DOM creation methods.

The requirements of a field's on-block display are:

All DOM elements must be children of the field's fieldGroup_ . The field group is created automatically.

. The field group is created automatically. All DOM elements must stay inside the reported dimensions of the field.

The root DOM element has an appropriate ARIA role.

You are responsible for ensuring that your custom fields are WCAG compliant and correctly implement IFocusableNode . That includes having an appropriate ARIA role for your on-block display and making your field editor WCAG compliant.

In general, the on-block display for a clickable field should have the ARIA role button to indicate that an action will take place when it is clicked or activated.

When the on-block display is focused, its focusable DOM element will have the blocklyActiveFocus or blocklyPassiveFocus CSS class added. Blockly defaults to showing a yellow outline around the focused field. You may override this behaviour as long as you show visible focus.

See the Rendering section for more details on customizing and updating your on-block display.

If you want to add symbols to a field's text (such as the Angle field's degree symbol) you can append the symbol element (usually contained in a <tspan> ) directly to the field's textElement_ .

By default fields register tooltip events, mousedown events, and some keyboard events. Users can open the field editor by tapping or clicking on the field, or by navigating to the field with the keyboard and pressing Enter . If you want to listen for other kinds of events (e.g. if you want to handle dragging on a field) you should override the field's bindEvents_ function.

bindEvents_ ( ) {



super . bindEvents_ ( ) ;





this . mouseDownWrapper_ =

Blockly . browserEvents . conditionalBind ( this . getClickTarget_ ( ) , 'mousedown' , this ,

function ( event ) {

this . originalMouseX_ = event . clientX ;

this . isMouseDown_ = true ;

this . originalValue_ = this . getValue ( ) ;

event . stopPropagation ( ) ;

}

) ;

this . mouseMoveWrapper_ =

Blockly . browserEvents . conditionalBind ( document , 'mousemove' , this ,

function ( event ) {

if ( ! this . isMouseDown_ ) {

return ;

}

var delta = event . clientX - this . originalMouseX_ ;

this . setValue ( this . originalValue_ + delta ) ;

}

) ;

this . mouseUpWrapper_ =

Blockly . browserEvents . conditionalBind ( document , 'mouseup' , this ,

function ( _event ) {

this . isMouseDown_ = false ;

}

) ;

}



note When overriding bindEvents_ you should always call the base function.

To bind to an event you should generally use the Blockly.utils.browserEvents.conditionalBind function. This method of binding events filters out secondary touches during drags. If you want your handler to run even in the middle of an in-progress drag you can use the Blockly.browserEvents.bind function.

If you registered any custom event listeners inside the field's bindEvents_ function they will need to be unregistered inside the dispose function.

note When overriding dispose you should always call the base function.

If you correctly initialized the view of your field (by appending all DOM elements to the fieldGroup_ ), then the field's DOM will be disposed of automatically.

→ For information about a field's value vs its text see Anatomy of a field.

Fields should only accept certain values. For example, number fields should only accept numbers, colour fields should only accept colours etc. This is ensured through class and local validators. The class validator follows the same rules as local validators except that it is also run in the constructor and, as such, it should not reference the source block.

To implement your field's class validator, override the doClassValidation_ function.

doClassValidation_ ( newValue ) {

if ( typeof newValue != 'string' ) {

return null ;

}

return newValue ;

} ;



note The newValue passed to doClassValidation_ could be of any type (depending on how responsible your fellow developers are), so be prepared to handle edge cases.

If the value passed to a field with setValue is valid you will receive a doValueUpdate_ callback. By default the doValueUpdate_ function:

Sets the value_ property to newValue .

property to . Sets the isDirty_ property to true .

If you simply need to store the value, and don't want to do any custom handling, you do not need to override doValueUpdate_ .

Otherwise, if you wish to do things like:

Custom storage of newValue .

. Change other properties based on newValue .

. Save whether the current value is valid or not.

You will need to override doValueUpdate_ :

doValueUpdate_ ( newValue ) {

super . doValueUpdate_ ( newValue ) ;

this . displayValue_ = newValue ;

this . isValueValid_ = true ;

}



warning If your field needs to access properties of the block or workspace when setting the value, you should make doValueUpdate_ fail cleanly if those are not available.

If the value passed to the field with setValue is invalid you will receive a doValueInvalid_ callback. By default the doValueInvalid_ function does nothing. This means that by default invalid values will not be shown. It also means the field will not be rerendered, because the isDirty_ property will not be set.

If you wish to display invalid values you should override doValueInvalid_ . Under most circumstances you should set a displayValue_ property to the invalid value, set isDirty_ to true , and override render_ for the on-block display to update based on the displayValue_ instead of the value_ .

doValueInvalid_ ( newValue ) {

this . displayValue_ = newValue ;

this . isDirty_ = true ;

this . isValueValid_ = false ;

}



warning Never set the value_ property to an invalid value. Field values should always be valid for use in code generation.

When your field contains a multipart value (e.g. lists, vectors, objects) you may wish the parts to be handled like individual values.

doClassValidation_ ( newValue ) {

if ( FieldTurtle . PATTERNS . indexOf ( newValue . pattern ) == - 1 ) {

newValue . pattern = null ;

}



if ( FieldTurtle . HATS . indexOf ( newValue . hat ) == - 1 ) {

newValue . hat = null ;

}



if ( FieldTurtle . NAMES . indexOf ( newValue . turtleName ) == - 1 ) {

newValue . turtleName = null ;

}



if ( ! newValue . pattern || ! newValue . hat || ! newValue . turtleName ) {

this . cachedValidatedValue_ = newValue ;

return null ;

}

return newValue ;

}



In the above example each property of newValue is validated individually. Then at the end of the doClassValidation_ function, if any individual property is invalid, the value is cached to the cacheValidatedValue_ property before returning null (invalid). Caching the object with individually validated properties allows the doValueInvalid_ function to handle them separately, simply by doing a !this.cacheValidatedValue_.property check, instead of re-validating each property individually.

This pattern for validating multi-part values can also be used in local validators but currently there is no way to enforce this pattern.

isDirty_ is a flag used in the setValue function, as well as other parts of the field, to tell if the field needs to be re-rendered. If the field's display value has changed, isDirty_ should usually be set to true .

→ For information about where a field's text is used and how it is different from the field's value, see Anatomy of a field.

If the text of your field is different than the value of your field, you should override the getText function to provide the correct text.

getText ( ) {

let text = this . value_ . turtleName + ' wearing a ' + this . value_ . hat ;

if ( this . value_ . hat == 'Stovepipe' || this . value_ . hat == 'Propeller' ) {

text += ' hat' ;

}

return text ;

}



All fields must have an ARIA type and value, which are used to construct the ARIA label. The ARIA label is generally of the form <ARIA type>: <ARIA value> . When extending a built-in field you will inherit its ARIA type and value logic. You can override the inherited ARIA logic by overriding any of getAriaTypeName , getAriaValue , and computeAriaLabel .

getAriaValue must return a human-readable, screen reader–appropriate representation of the field’s current value. By default, it returns the result of getText , which is not guaranteed to be informative for assistive technologies. You must override getAriaValue when getText might not produce a meaningful spoken representation (for example, when possible values include symbols, abbreviations, or non-textual representations such as icons or colors). If getAriaValue would return an empty or non-informative value, it must instead return a localized string indicating that the value is empty.

If you define the showEditor_ function, Blockly will automatically call showEditor_ and move focus into the editor when the field is activated. You can display any HTML in your editor by wrapping it one of two special div s, called the DropDownDiv and WidgetDiv , which float above the rest of Blockly's UI.

You are responsible for the accessibility of your field editor, including setting ARIA roles and properties. When possible you should use semantic HTML inside the WidgetDiv or DropdownDiv .

info Updates to an editor's display should be handled during rendering, instead of being handled immediately. This allows validators to intercept the value before it is applied.

The DropDownDiv is used to provide editors that live inside of a box connected to a field. It automatically positions itself to be near the field while staying within visible bounds. The angle picker and color picker are good examples of the DropDownDiv .

The WidgetDiv is used to provide editors that do not live inside of a box. Number fields use the WidgetDiv to cover the field with an HTML text input box. While the DropDownDiv handles positioning for you, the WidgetDiv does not. Elements will need to be manually positioned. The coordinate system is in pixel coordinates relative to the top left of the window. The text input editor is a good example of the WidgetDiv .

showEditor_ ( ) {



this . editor_ = this . dropdownCreate_ ( ) ;

Blockly . DropDownDiv . getContentDiv ( ) . appendChild ( this . editor_ ) ;







Blockly . DropDownDiv . setColour ( 'white' , 'silver' ) ;





Blockly . DropDownDiv . showPositionedByField (

this , this . disposeWidget_ . bind ( this ) ) ;

}



note Creating HTML programmatically can be quite long-winded so it is not provided here. For an example of this see the Custom Fields Demo .

showEditor_ ( ) {





Blockly . WidgetDiv . show (

this , this . sourceBlock_ . RTL , this . widgetDispose_ . bind ( this ) ) ;





var widget = this . createWidget_ ( ) ;

Blockly . WidgetDiv . getDiv ( ) . appendChild ( widget ) ;

}



note Creating widget HTML programmatically can be quite long-winded so it is not provided here. For an example of this see the implementation of Text Input Field .

note If you are creating a widget that is meant to act like an input but uses a custom element you can add data-is-text-input='true' to your element to notify Blockly to treat the element as an input.

Both the DropDownDiv and the WidgetDiv handle destroying the widget HTML elements, but you need to manually dispose of any event listeners you have applied to those elements.

widgetDispose_ ( ) {

for ( let i = this . editorListeners_ . length , listener ;

listener = this . editorListeners_ [ i ] ; i -- ) {

Blockly . browserEvents . unbind ( listener ) ;

this . editorListeners_ . pop ( ) ;

}

}



The dispose function is called in a null context on the DropDownDiv . On the WidgetDiv it is called in the context of the WidgetDiv . In either case it is best to use the bind function when passing a dispose function, as shown in the above DropDownDiv and WidgetDiv examples.

→ For information about disposing not specific to disposing of editors see Disposing.

The render_ function is used to update the field's on-block display to match its internal value.

Common examples include:

Change the text (dropdown)

Change the color (color)

info The field should never call render_ directly. Instead rerenders should be triggered by setting the isDirty_ property to true .

The default render_ function sets the display text to the result of the getDisplayText_ function. The getDisplayText_ function returns the field's value_ property cast to a string, after it has been truncated to respect the maximum text length.

If you are using the default on-block display, and the default text behavior works for your field, you do not need to override render_ .

If the default text behavior works for your field, but your field's on-block display has additional static elements, you can call the default render_ function, but you will still need to override it to update the field's size.

If the default text behavior does not work for your field, or your field's on-block display has additional dynamic elements, you will need to customize the render_ function.

If the default rendering behavior does not work for your field, you will need to define custom rendering behavior. This can involve anything from setting custom display text, to changing image elements, to updating background colours.

All DOM attribute changes are legal, the only two things to remember are:

DOM creation should be handled during initialization, as it is more efficient. You should always update the size_ property to match the on-block display's size.

render_ ( ) {

switch ( this . value_ . hat ) {

case 'Stovepipe' :

this . stovepipe_ . style . display = '' ;

break ;

case 'Crown' :

this . crown_ . style . display = '' ;

break ;

case 'Mask' :

this . mask_ . style . display = '' ;

break ;

case 'Propeller' :

this . propeller_ . style . display = '' ;

break ;

case 'Fedora' :

this . fedora_ . style . display = '' ;

break ;

}



switch ( this . value_ . pattern ) {

case 'Dots' :

this . shellPattern_ . setAttribute ( 'fill' , 'url(#polkadots)' ) ;

break ;

case 'Stripes' :

this . shellPattern_ . setAttribute ( 'fill' , 'url(#stripes)' ) ;

break ;

case 'Hexagons' :

this . shellPattern_ . setAttribute ( 'fill' , 'url(#hexagons)' ) ;

break ;

}



this . textContent_ . nodeValue = this . value_ . turtleName ;



this . updateSize_ ( ) ;

}



info Always use this.textContent_.nodeValue to update the display text of your field. This helps support text symbols.

Updating the size_ property of a field is very important, as it informs the block rendering code how to position the field. The best way to figure out exactly what that size_ should be is by experimenting.

updateSize_ ( ) {

const bbox = this . movableGroup_ . getBBox ( ) ;

let width = bbox . width ;

let height = bbox . height ;

if ( this . borderRect_ ) {

width += this . constants_ . FIELD_BORDER_RECT_X_PADDING * 2 ;

height += this . constants_ . FIELD_BORDER_RECT_X_PADDING * 2 ;

this . borderRect_ . setAttribute ( 'width' , width ) ;

this . borderRect_ . setAttribute ( 'height' , height ) ;

}



this . size_ . width = width ;

this . size_ . height = height ;

}



warning Calling getBBox during rendering can cause layout thrashing, so you may want to investigate other ways of getting the size.

note The width and height of a field can be dynamic and updating the size does not have to be contained in its own function; it can be handled inside render_ . However, it is usually separated to keep code more organized.

If you want elements of your field to match the colours of the block they are attached to, you should override the applyColour method. You will want to access the colour through the block's style property.

applyColour ( ) {

const sourceBlock = this . sourceBlock_ ;

if ( sourceBlock . isShadow ( ) ) {

this . arrow_ . style . fill = sourceBlock . style . colourSecondary ;

} else {

this . arrow_ . style . fill = sourceBlock . style . colourPrimary ;

}

}



note You may want to cache the colours in the applyColour method, so you can apply them to your editor when it is activated.

The updateEditable function can be used to change how your field appears depending on if it is editable or not. The default function makes it so the background does/doesn't have a hover response (border) if it is/isn't editable. The on-block display should not change size depending on its editability, but all other changes are allowed.

updateEditable ( ) {

if ( ! this . fieldGroup_ ) {



return ;

}

super . updateEditable ( ) ;



const group = this . getClickTarget_ ( ) ;

if ( ! this . isCurrentlyEditable ( ) ) {

group . style . cursor = 'not-allowed' ;

} else {

group . style . cursor = this . CURSOR ;

}

}



warning Messing with a field's cursor is fragile.

Serialization is about saving the state of your field so that it can be reloaded into the workspace later.

The state of your workspace always includes the field's value, but it could also include other state, such as the state of your field's UI. For example, if your field was a zoomable map that allowed the user to select countries, you could also serialize the zoom level.

If your field is serializable, you must set the SERIALIZABLE property to true .

Blockly provides two sets of serialization hooks for fields. One pair of hooks works with the new JSON serialization system, and the other pair works with the old XML serialization system.

saveState and loadState are serialization hooks that work with the new JSON serialization system.

In some cases you do not need to provide these, because the default implementations will work. If (1) your field is a direct subclass of the base Blockly.Field class, (2) your value is a JSON serializable type, and (3) you only need to serialize the value, then the default implementation will work just fine!

Otherwise, your saveState function should return a JSON serializable object/value which represents the state of the field. And your loadState function should accept the same JSON serializable object/value, and apply it to the field.

saveState ( ) {

return {

'country' : this . getValue ( ) ,

'zoom' : this . getZoomLevel ( ) ,

} ;

}



loadState ( state ) {

this . setValue ( state [ 'country' ] ) ;

this . setZoomLevel ( state [ 'zoom' ] ) ;

}



saveState also receives an optional parameter doFullSerialization . This is used by fields that normally reference state serialized by a different serializer (like backing data models). The parameter signals that the referenced state won't be available when the block is deserialized, so the field should do all of the serialization itself. For example, this is true when an individual block is serialized, or when a block is copy-pasted.

Two common use cases for this are:

When an individual block is loaded into a workspace where the backing data model doesn't exist, the field has enough information in its own state to create a new data model.

When a block is copy-pasted, the field always creates a new backing data model instead of referencing an existing one.

One field that uses this is the built-in variable field. Normally it serializes the ID of the variable it is referencing, but if doFullSerialization is true it serializes all of its state.

saveState ( doFullSerialization ) {

const state = { 'id' : this . variable_ . getId ( ) } ;

if ( doFullSerialization ) {

state [ 'name' ] = this . variable_ . name ;

state [ 'type' ] = this . variable_ . type ;

}

return state ;

}



loadState ( state ) {

const variable = Blockly . Variables . getOrCreateVariablePackage (

this . getSourceBlock ( ) . workspace ,

state [ 'id' ] ,

state [ 'name' ] ,

state [ 'type' ] ) ;

this . setValue ( variable . getId ( ) ) ;

}



The variable field does this to make sure that if it is loaded into a workspace where its variable doesn't exist, it can create a new variable to reference.

toXml and fromXml are serialization hooks that work with the old XML serialization system. Only use these hooks if you have to (e.g. you're working on an old codebase that hasn't migrated yet), otherwise use saveState and loadState .

Your toXml function should return an XML node which represents the state of the field. And your fromXml function should accept the same XML node and apply it to the field.

toXml ( fieldElement ) {

fieldElement . textContent = this . getValue ( ) ;

fieldElement . setAttribute ( 'zoom' , this . getZoomLevel ( ) ) ;

return fieldElement ;

}



fromXml ( fieldElement ) {

this . setValue ( fieldElement . textContent ) ;

this . setZoomLevel ( fieldElement . getAttribute ( 'zoom' ) ) ;

}



The EDITABLE property determines if the field should have UI to indicate that it can be interacted with. It defaults to true .

The SERIALIZABLE property determines if the field should be serialized. It defaults to false . If this property is true , you may need to provide serialization and deserialization functions (see Serialization).

info If EDITABLE is true for your field SERIALIZABLE should also be set to true . This is not the case by default for backwards compatibility reasons.

You can customize your field with CSS. In the initView method, add a custom class to your field's fieldGroup_ , then reference this class in your CSS.

For example, to use a different cursor:

initView ( ) {

...





if ( this . fieldGroup_ ) {

Blockly . utils . dom . addClass ( this . fieldGroup_ , 'myCustomField' ) ;

}

}



.myCustomField {

cursor : cell ;

}



By default, classes that extend FieldInput use a text cursor when a user hovers over the field, fields being dragged use a grabbing cursor, and all other fields use a default cursor. If you want to use a different cursor, set it using CSS.