Extend an existing field
In order to extend an existing field you must subclass a built in field (e.g
FieldTextInput,
FieldColour) and then modify part of it to fit your needs.
Some parts of a field you can modify are:
- Its editor.
- Its on-block display.
- The text it displays.
If you want to create a
custom field
that does not need behaviour from any built-in field you should subclass
Field.
Common extensions
Most custom fields extend one of these three types:
- Text Input: If you want your users to type into your field, you should extend
FieldTextInput.
- Number: If you want to store a number, you should extend
FieldNumber.
- Dropdown: If you want to create a dropdown, but you want it to store a different model
than the default string or image model, you should extend
FieldDropdown. - Caution: Before extending
FieldDropdown, check that the dropdown field's customization options cannot fulfill your needs.
Under certain circumstances you may wish to extend a different field type. For
example
FieldLabelSerializable extends
FieldLabel.
Subclassing
import * as Blockly from 'blockly';
export class MyCustomTextField extends Blockly.FieldTextInput {
constructor(value, validator, config) {
super(value, validator, config);
}
}
The constructor for a field's subclass looks very similar to the constructor for a custom field. The signature of the sub-constructor should generally match the signature of the super-constructor.
JSON and registration
You should also register the field once:
Blockly.fieldRegistry.register('my_custom_text_field', MyCustomTextField);
and provide an implementation of
fromJson in the class so that it works with
the JSON format:
static fromJson(options) {
const value = Blockly.utils.parsing.replaceMessageReferences(options.value);
return new MyCustomTextField(value);
}
For more information about registering a field see the JSON and registration section in Creating a Custom Field.
Accessibility
You are responsible for ensuring that your custom fields are WCAG compliant and
correctly implement
IFocusableNode. That includes having an appropriate
ARIA role
for your on-block display and making your field editor WCAG compliant.
When the on-block display is focused, its focusable DOM element will have the
blocklyActiveFocus or
blocklyPassiveFocus CSS class added. Blockly defaults
to showing a yellow outline around the focused field. You may override this
behaviour as long as you show visible focus.
All fields must have an ARIA type and value, which are used to construct the
ARIA label.
The ARIA label is generally of the form
<ARIA type>: <ARIA value>. When
extending a built-in field you will inherit its ARIA type and value logic.
You can override the inherited ARIA logic by overriding any of
getAriaTypeName,
getAriaValue, and
computeAriaLabel.
ARIA value vs text
getAriaValue must return a human-readable, screen reader–appropriate
representation of the field’s current value. By default, it returns the result
of
getText, which is not guaranteed to be informative for assistive
technologies. You must override
getAriaValue when
getText might not produce
a meaningful spoken representation (for example, when possible values include
symbols, abbreviations, or non-textual representations such as icons or colors).
If
getAriaValue would return an empty or non-informative value, it must
instead return a localized string indicating that the value is empty.