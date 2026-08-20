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Upgrade a custom field

In July 2019 (release 2.20190722) a more codified fields API was added. It is intended to be as backwards compatible as possible. This means that if you had created a custom field before July 2019 it will most likely continue to work. Before deciding whether your custom field needs to be upgraded you should read through the Danger areas section, and give your field a thorough testing.

Because there was a lack of standardization between fields before July 2019 it is tricky to cover all changes a developer might need to make. This document tries to cover all likely changes, but if this document does not cover something you are interested in, please read the section on getting upgrade assistance.

note If you have a small number of custom fields it may be easier to simply rewrite them using the custom field creation instructions, rather than trying to upgrade them piecemeal.

Danger areas are known places where the API has changed, and your field could be broken.

Fields are not longer registered through Blockly.Field.register(); . There is now a fieldRegistry namespace that handles registration.

Blockly . Field . register ( 'my_field_name' , myFieldClass ) ;



Becomes:

Blockly . fieldRegistry . register ( 'my_field_name' , myFieldClass ) ;



The setText function is no longer called by the Blockly core, so if your setText function contains logic it will need to be moved to the value handling suite of functions, the getText function, and the rendering functions (depending on what exactly your setText function is doing).

CustomFields . UpgradeField . prototype . setText = function ( newText ) {



if ( typeof newText != 'string' || newText === this . text_ ) {

return ;

}





if ( this . sourceBlock_ && Blockly . Events . isEnabled ( ) ) {

Blockly . events . fire (

new Blockly . Events . BlockChange (

this . sourceBlock_ ,

'field' ,

this . name ,

this . text_ ,

newText ,

) ,

) ;

}





this . text_ = 'prefix' + newText ;





this . size_ . width = 0 ;

} ;



Becomes:

CustomFields . UpgradeField . prototype . doClassValidation_ = function ( newValue ) {

if ( typeof newValue != 'string' ) {

return null ;

}

return newValue ;

} ;



CustomFields . UpgradeField . prototype . getText = function ( ) {

return 'prefix' + this . value_ ;

} ;



Blockly automatically handles:

Checking if the new value is different than the old value.

Updating the value.

Firing change events.

Rerendering the field.

You will need to handle:

note We recommend that you change any setText calls to setValue calls, as setValue supports validation and setText does not.

Recommended upgrades are places where the field API has been changed, but if you choose not to make changes your field will most likely still work.

For more information about the EDITABLE and SERIALIZABLE properties see Editable and serializable properties.

CustomFields . UpgradeField . prototype . SERIALIZABLE = true ;



The warning below is ignorable, but you can resolve it by defining the SERIALIZABLE property:

Detected an editable field that was not serializable. Please define

SERIALIZABLE property as true on all editable custom fields. Proceeding

with serialization.



The warning above means that Blockly believes you want the field to be serialized (because the EDITABLE property is true), but cannot be sure until you define the SERIALIZABLE property. If you choose to leave this alone everything will function properly, and your field will be serialized, but you will receive console warnings.

this . size_ . width = 0 ;



Becomes:

this . isDirty_ = true ;



The warning below is ignorable, but you can resolve it by setting the isDirty_ property instead of the size_.width property:

Deprecated use of setting size_.width to 0 to rerender a field. Set

field.isDirty_ to true instead.



The warning above means that Blockly has detected you are using an old method for rerendering a field, and would like you to use the new method.

For more information about the isDirty_ property see isDirty_.

The init function has been made into a template function to reduce duplicate code in subclasses.

CustomFields . UpgradeField . prototype . init = function ( ) {

if ( this . fieldGroup_ ) {



return ;

}





CustomFields . UpgradeField . superClass_ . init . call ( this ) ;





this . extraDom_ = Blockly . utils . dom . createSvgElement ( 'image' , {

height : '10px' ,

width : '10px' ,

} ) ;

this . extraDom_ . setAttributeNS (

'http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink' ,

'xlink:href' ,

'image.svg' ,

) ;

this . extraDom_ . style . cursor = 'pointer' ;

this . fieldGroup_ . appendChild ( this . extraDom_ ) ;





this . mouseOverWrapper_ = Blockly . browserEvents . bind (

this . getClickTarget_ ( ) ,

'mouseover' ,

this ,

this . onMouseOver_ ,

) ;

this . mouseOutWrapper_ = Blockly . browserEvents . bind (

this . getClickTarget_ ( ) ,

'mouseout' ,

this ,

this . onMouseOut_ ,

) ;





this . setValue ( this . getValue ( ) ) ;

} ;



Becomes:

CustomFields . UpgradeField . prototype . initView = function ( ) {

CustomFields . UpgradeField . superClass_ . initView . call ( this ) ;



this . extraDom_ = Blockly . utils . dom . createSvgElement ( 'image' , {

height : '10px' ,

width : '10px' ,

} ) ;

this . extraDom_ . setAttributeNS (

'http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink' ,

'xlink:href' ,

'image.svg' ,

) ;

this . extraDom_ . style . cursor = 'pointer' ;

this . fieldGroup_ . appendChild ( this . extraDom_ ) ;

} ;



CustomFields . UpgradeField . prototype . bindEvents_ = function ( ) {

CustomFields . UpgradeField . superClass_ . bindEvents_ . call ( this ) ;



this . mouseOverWrapper_ = Blockly . bindEvent_ (

this . getClickTarget_ ( ) ,

'mouseover' ,

this ,

this . onMouseOver_ ,

) ;

this . mouseOutWrapper_ = Blockly . bindEvent_ (

this . getClickTarget_ ( ) ,

'mouseout' ,

this ,

this . onMouseOut_ ,

) ;

} ;



This means that blockly now automatically handles:

Checking if the field is already initialized.

Creating the fieldGroup_ .

. Rendering the field.

Binding tooltip and show editor events.

You will need to handle:

Adding additional DOM elements ( initView ).

). Adding additional event bindings ( bindEvents_ ).

). Disposing of event bindings ( dispose ).

info All DOM creation should be done inside initView as that is most efficient. Consider refactoring if you have DOM creation happening inside the constructor, setText , setValue , or render_ .

CustomFields . UpgradeField . prototype . onMouseDown_ = function ( e ) {



} ;



Becomes:

CustomFields . UpgradeField . prototype . showEditor_ = function ( ) {



} ;



We recommend that you override the showEditor_ function to handle mouse clicks rather than the onMouseDown_ function as that allows input to pass through the gesture system.

For more information on editors see Editors.

The setValue function is now a template function to reduce duplicate code in subclasses. If your setValue function contains logic, consider refactoring it to fit the value handling paths described in Value handling.

We recommend that you never access or update the text_ property of your field directly. Instead, use the getText function to access the user readable text of your field and the setValue function to update the stored value of your field.

For more information about a field's value vs its text see Anatomy of a field.

note Before asking for upgrade assistance please do your best to upgrade your field independently using the information provided.

When asking for assistance it is best to ask specific questions:

Not recommended: "What's wrong with this field?"

Also not recommended: "Help me upgrade this field."

Recommended: "Field text is not updating properly."

It is also necessary to provide resources to the people assisting you. These files should be easy for others to use.

Not recommended:

Images of code.

Incomplete code.

Recommended:

Complete field code in a text format.

Images of gifs of bad field behavior.

Steps to reproduce bad field behavior.

The version of blockly you are upgrading from.

Post upgrade questions on the blockly developer forum.

If you are sure that the issue is a problem with the blockly core you can also post an issue on the blockly GitHub. If you decide to post an issue, please fill out all requested information.