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Fields vs icons

Fields and icons are both visual elements that appear on a block, but they have different purposes.

Fields show or define data about a block that affects how a program functions. For example, the text block has two quotation marks, which indicate that you are defining a string, and a text input that lets you define that string. The quotation marks tell you about the function of the block, and the input lets you modify the function.

Icons show or define "meta" information about the block itself. For example, you can append a comment icon to any block, which lets you write notes to yourself, but does not affect how the block functions within the program.