Create custom icons
To create a custom icon you need to implement the
IIcon interface.
This tells Blockly how you want your icon to be rendered, what you want it to
do if it's clicked, etc.
We recommend subclassing the
Icon abstract class, because it already
provides default implementations of many methods in the
IIcon
interface.
class MyIcon extends Blockly.icons.Icon {
// The constructor should always take in the source block so that svg elements
// can be properly created.
constructor(sourceBlock) {
super(sourceBlock);
}
}
Specify the icon's type
The
getType method returns a value representing the type of the
icon. It is used for registering the icon for serialization, and
retrieving the icon from
getIcon.
- JavaScript
- TypeScript
getType() {
return new Blockly.icons.IconType('my_icon');
}
getType(): Blockly.icons.IconType<MyIcon> {
return new Blockly.icons.IconType<MyIcon>('my_icon');
}
Create the icon's view
The icon's view refers to the SVG elements that live on the block.
Initialize the view
The
initView method is where you create the SVG elements of your
icon that live on the block. New elements should be children of the
this.svgRoot element so that they get automatically cleaned up when the icon
is destroyed.
The
Blockly.utils.dom module provides a clean interface
for instantiating SVGs.
initView(pointerdownListener) {
if (this.svgRoot) return; // Already initialized.
// This adds the pointerdownListener to the svgRoot element.
// If you do not call `super` you must do this yourself.
super.initView(pointerdownListener);
Blockly.utils.dom.createSvgElement(
Blockly.utils.Svg.CIRCLE,
{
'class': 'my-css-class',
'r': '8',
'cx': '8',
'cy': '8',
},
this.svgRoot // Append to the svgRoot.
);
}
Return the size
The
getSize method returns the size of the icon, so that the
renderer can make the block wide enough for it.
The size is in arbitrary "workspace units" (which don't change as the workspace changes scale).
getSize() {
return new Blockly.utils.Size(16, 16);
}
Set the order
Icons have a static order within the block. For example, the built-in mutator icons are always shown in front of comment icons, which are shown in front of warning icons.
The order is controlled by the value returned by the
getWeight
method. Icons with more positive weights are rendered after icons with less
positive weights.
getWeight() {
return 10;
}
the weight is only checked when the icon is appended to the block, so dynamic weights are not supported.
Implement onclick behavior
Many icons are interactive and do something when they are clicked. For example,
the built-in icons all show a bubble when they are clicked. You can
use the
onClick method to implement this.
onClick() {
// Do something when clicked.
}
Respond to block changes
Some icons also want to respond to changes in the block, in particular changes to editability and collapsed-ness.
Editability
If your icon should behave differently depending on whether the block is
editable or not (for example, not being clickable when the block is not
editable), implement the
updateEditable method. This method
gets called automatically when the block's editable status changes.
updateEditable() {
if (this.sourceBlock.isEditable()) {
// Do editable things.
} else {
// Do non-editable things.
}
}
Collapsed-ness
Some icons are shown when the block is collapsed, but by default they are
not. If you want your icon to be shown, override the
isShownWhenCollapsed method to return
true.
isShownWhenCollapsed() {
return true;
}
And then override the
updateCollapsed method.
updateCollapsed() {
// By default icons are hidden when the block is collapsed. We want it to
// be shown, so do nothing.
}
Dispose of the icon
Icons should clean up any dom elements or external references when they are
disposed. By default, anything that is appended to
this.svgRoot gets
destroyed, but other references need to be manually cleaned up. This should be
done within the
dispose method.
dispose() {
// Always call super!
super.dispose();
this.myBubble?.dispose();
this.myOtherReference?.dispose();
}