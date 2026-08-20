Override comment icon
You can override the built-in comment icon. For example, you may want the comment's pop-up bubble to look different.
To override the comment icon, extend
CommentIcon, override selected methods in
ICommentIcon, and register your new icon.
Blockly has three kinds of built-in icons: comments, warnings, and mutators. Only the comment icon is overridable.
Extend CommentIcon
Start by extending
CommentIcon.
class MyCommentIcon extends Blockly.icons.CommentIcon {
constructor(sourceBlock) {
super(sourceBlock);
}
}
Override methods in ICommentIcon and Icon
To customize your icon, you can override methods in
ICommentIcon (described in
the following sections) and
Blockly.icons.Icon
(described in Create custom
icons).
Do not override
getType, which must return
Blockly.icons.IconType.COMMENT.
Text
The
ICommentIcon interface requires that the comment has text.
The
getText method must return the text of the comment. The
setText method
must set the text of the comment and update any visuals.
getText() {
return this.text;
}
setText(text) {
this.text = text;
this.myRenderMethod();
}
Bubble
Your custom comment icon must implement the
IHasBubble interface
to support serialization. Even if your icon doesn't technically have a bubble,
you should store the visibility information on your class so that the saved
state is maintained. Otherwise you'll lose information from the user if you load
a save that includes whether the comment was open or not.
bubbleIsVisible() {
return this.bubbleVisible;
}
setBubbleVisible(visible: boolean) {
this.bubbleVisible = visible;
}
For more information about bubbles, see Use pop-up bubbles.
The
ICommentIcon interface requires a
getBubbleSize method that returns a
size, and a
setBubbleSize that sets it. The same reasoning from earlier of
saving state even if your icon doesn't technically have a bubble applies here as
well.
getBubbleSize() {
return this.bubbleSize;
}
setBubbleSize(size) {
this.bubbleSize = size;
this.myRenderMethod();
}
ICommentIcon also requires
getBubbleLocation and
setBubbleLocation
methods, which get and set the location of the bubble in the workspace.
setBubbleLocation(location) {
this.bubbleLocation = location;
}
getBubbleLocation() {
return this.bubbleLocation;
}
Save and load
Your custom comment icon must implement the
ISerializable
interface. The state should conform to the
CommentState
interface.
saveState() {
return {
text: this.text,
pinned: this.bubbleVisible,
height: this.bubbleSize.height,
width: this.bubbleSize.width,
x: this.bubbleLocation.x,
y: this.bubbleLocation.y,
}
}
loadState(state) {
this.setText(state.text);
this.setBubbleVisible(state.pinned);
this.setBubbleSize(new Blockly.utils.Size(state.width, state.height));
this.setBubbleLocation(new Blockly.utils.Coordinate(state.x, state.y));
}
For more information about icon serialization see Save and load icons.
Register your icon
Finally, unregister the existing comment icon and register your comment icon so
Blockly can instantiate it. Use the string
'comment' for unregistration and
IconTypes.COMMENT for registration.
Blockly.icons.registry.unregister('comment');
Blockly.icons.registry.register(Blockly.icons.IconType.COMMENT, myCommentIcon);
After you register your icon, Blockly will use it in place of the built-in
comment icon, such as when the user clicks "Add Comment" on the context menu or
you call
myBlock.setCommentText().