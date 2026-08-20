Save and load icons
Some icons have state that needs to be saved, while others are instantiated based on existing state. For example, comment icons need to save their text, while warning icons don't because they are instantiated based on how blocks are connected.
If your icon needs to save its state, you need to implement the
ISerializable interface and register your
icon.
The state returned by your icon gets included in the
icons property of your
block's state:
{
'blocks': {
'languageVersion': 0,
'blocks': [
{
'type': 'my_block',
'icons': {
// Your state goes here!
'my_icon': 'some state',
}
}
]
}
}
saving and loading custom icons does not work with the old XML serialization system, only the new JSON system.
Save state
To save the state of your icon, you need to implement the
saveState method of the
ISerializable
interface. This method can return arbitrary json, which gets passed to your
loadState method.
saveState() {
return this.state; // Some arbirtary JSON-compatible data.
}
Full serialization and backing data
saveState also receives an optional
doFullSerialization parameter. This is
used by icons that reference state serialized by a different
serializer (like backing data models). The parameter signals that
the referenced state won't be available when the block is deserialized, so the
icon should serialize all of the backing state itself. For example, this is true
when an individual block is serialized, or when a block is copy-pasted.
Two common use cases for this are:
- When an individual block is loaded into a workspace where the backing data model doesn't exist, the icon has enough information in its own state to create a new data model.
- When a block is copy-pasted, the icon always creates a new backing data model instead of referencing an existing one.
Load state
To save the state of your icon, you need to implement the
loadState method of the
ISerializable
interface. This method takes in the JSON returned by your
saveState method.
loadState(state) {
this.state = state;
}
Register icon classes
Finally you need to register your icon so that the serialization system can
instantiate it. Remember that the
IconType used to register your
icon needs to have the same string as the one returned by its
getType method.
class myIcon extends Blockly.icons.Icon {
getType() {
return new Blockly.icons.IconType('my_icon');
}
}
Blockly.icons.registry.register(new Blockly.icons.IconType('my_icon'), myIcon);