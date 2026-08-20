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Use pop-up bubbles

The built-in icons use a pop-up-bubble-style UI to display extra information or editors. Custom icons can also replicate this behavior, to maintain a consistent look-and-feel.

If your icon should show a bubble, you need to implement the IHasBubble interface.

Icons that use bubbles should implement the setBubbleVisible method to show or hide the bubble.



async setBubbleVisible ( visible ) {



if ( ! ! this . myBubble === visible ) return ;







await Blockly . renderManagement . finishQueuedRenders ( ) ;



if ( visible ) {

this . myBubble = new MyBubble ( this . getAnchorLocation ( ) , this . getOwnerRect ( ) ) ;

} else {

this . myBubble ?. dispose ( ) ;

}

}









getAnchorLocation ( ) {

const size = this . getSize ( ) ;

const midIcon = new Blockly . utils . Coordinate ( size . width / 2 , size . height / 2 ) ;

return Blockly . utils . Coordinate . sum ( this . workspaceLocation , midIcon ) ;

}







getOwnerRect ( ) {

const bbox = this . sourceBlock . getSvgRoot ( ) . getBBox ( ) ;

return new Blockly . utils . Rect (

bbox . y , bbox . y + bbox . height , bbox . x , bbox . x + bbox . width ) ;

}



When the icon changes location, the bubble does not automatically move with it. You either need to update the location of the bubble, or hide it. This can be done inside the onLocationChange method of the IIcon interface.

onLocationChange ( blockOrigin ) {

super . onLocationChange ( blockOrigin ) ;

this . myBubble ?. setAnchorLocation ( this . getAnchorLocation ( ) ) ;

}



The IHasBubble interface also requires that you implement an bubbleIsVisible method that returns whether the bubble is visible or not.