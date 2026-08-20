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Use pop-up bubbles

The built-in icons use a pop-up-bubble-style UI to display extra information or editors. Custom icons can also replicate this behavior, to maintain a consistent look-and-feel.

If your icon should show a bubble, you need to implement the IHasBubble interface.

Show or hide the bubble

Icons that use bubbles should implement the setBubbleVisible method to show or hide the bubble.

// Implement the setBubbleVisible method of the IHasBubble interface.
async setBubbleVisible(visible) {
  // State is already correct.
  if (!!this.myBubble === visible) return;

  // Wait for queued renders to finish so that the icon will be correctly
  // positioned before displaying the bubble.
  await Blockly.renderManagement.finishQueuedRenders();

  if (visible) {
    this.myBubble = new MyBubble(this.getAnchorLocation(), this.getOwnerRect());
  } else {
    this.myBubble?.dispose();
  }
}

// Implement helper methods for getting the anchor location and bounds.

// Returns the location of the middle of this icon in workspace coordinates.
getAnchorLocation() {
  const size = this.getSize();
  const midIcon = new Blockly.utils.Coordinate(size.width / 2, size.height / 2);
  return Blockly.utils.Coordinate.sum(this.workspaceLocation, midIcon);
}

// Returns the rect the bubble should avoid overlapping, i.e. the block this
// icon is appended to.
getOwnerRect() {
  const bbox = this.sourceBlock.getSvgRoot().getBBox();
  return new Blockly.utils.Rect(
      bbox.y, bbox.y + bbox.height, bbox.x, bbox.x + bbox.width);
}

Deal with dragging the block

When the icon changes location, the bubble does not automatically move with it. You either need to update the location of the bubble, or hide it. This can be done inside the onLocationChange method of the IIcon interface.

onLocationChange(blockOrigin) {
  super.onLocationChange(blockOrigin);
  this.myBubble?.setAnchorLocation(this.getAnchorLocation());
}

Return the visibility of the bubble

The IHasBubble interface also requires that you implement an bubbleIsVisible method that returns whether the bubble is visible or not.

isBubbleVisible() {
  return !!this.myBubble;
}