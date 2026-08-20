Use pop-up bubbles
The built-in icons use a pop-up-bubble-style UI to display extra information or editors. Custom icons can also replicate this behavior, to maintain a consistent look-and-feel.
If your icon should show a bubble, you need to implement the
IHasBubble interface.
Show or hide the bubble
Icons that use bubbles should implement the
setBubbleVisible method to show or hide the bubble.
// Implement the setBubbleVisible method of the IHasBubble interface.
async setBubbleVisible(visible) {
// State is already correct.
if (!!this.myBubble === visible) return;
// Wait for queued renders to finish so that the icon will be correctly
// positioned before displaying the bubble.
await Blockly.renderManagement.finishQueuedRenders();
if (visible) {
this.myBubble = new MyBubble(this.getAnchorLocation(), this.getOwnerRect());
} else {
this.myBubble?.dispose();
}
}
// Implement helper methods for getting the anchor location and bounds.
// Returns the location of the middle of this icon in workspace coordinates.
getAnchorLocation() {
const size = this.getSize();
const midIcon = new Blockly.utils.Coordinate(size.width / 2, size.height / 2);
return Blockly.utils.Coordinate.sum(this.workspaceLocation, midIcon);
}
// Returns the rect the bubble should avoid overlapping, i.e. the block this
// icon is appended to.
getOwnerRect() {
const bbox = this.sourceBlock.getSvgRoot().getBBox();
return new Blockly.utils.Rect(
bbox.y, bbox.y + bbox.height, bbox.x, bbox.x + bbox.width);
}
Deal with dragging the block
When the icon changes location, the bubble does not automatically move with it.
You either need to update the location of the bubble, or hide it. This can be
done inside the
onLocationChange method of the
IIcon interface.
onLocationChange(blockOrigin) {
super.onLocationChange(blockOrigin);
this.myBubble?.setAnchorLocation(this.getAnchorLocation());
}
Return the visibility of the bubble
The
IHasBubble interface also requires that you implement an
bubbleIsVisible method that returns whether the bubble is
visible or not.
isBubbleVisible() {
return !!this.myBubble;
}